ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

TikToker who helps support small food businesses surprises Brooklyn bakery owner

By Kelly McCarthy
GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J4UdK_0kS8LtRG00

Keith Lee has become a viral sensation for his food reviews on TikTok that help bring new customers and new life into struggling small businesses. The food creator recently took his talents to the Big Apple for a sweet surprise.

On Thursday, Lee joined "Good Morning America" to meet Akim Vann, owner of Bakery on Bergen in Brooklyn, and deliver a treat that doesn't come from a pastry case.

Eight years ago Vann started her business in the heart of Brooklyn with a goal to invest back into her neighborhood and serve as a role model to kids in the community.

"My mom really took leadership into her own hands in terms of curating a space that wasn't just for her," her son Chi Osse told "GMA."

Vann's friend Anita Bushell explained that the small business owner tapped into "her extraordinary math skills" to "set up this additional kind of framework within the bakery, where she tutors students and works as a student coach."

Another close friend, Dawn Siciliani, added, "More people need to see women, women of color, single women, mothers that are doing things that are unique to themselves."

Osse, meanwhile, called his mother "fierce" and "inspiring."

"She's always believed in us," her son continued. "When folks tell me I can't do something or have to wait my turn, even though I know I’m ready, I still go out and do it and accomplish it because that's how I was raised."

After welcoming in "GMA" and Lee into the bakery Thursday morning, Vann was still unaware that a TikTok feature highlighting her food and work was actually a ruse to help reinvigorate her business.

"It feels so good," she said after hearing the kind words from her friends and loved ones.

Lee, who visited the bakery earlier in the week to share his experience, told Vann "your customer service was through the roof and you had no idea who I was."

He also hailed her green tea latte and sea salt chocolate chip cookie as the best he's eaten.

To make the moment even sweeter, "GMA" then surprised Vann, presenting her with a $10,000 check from Duncan Hines, leaving her ecstatic.

"Shut up," she said with a huge smile. "Oh my gosh, thank you so much."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VegOut Magazine

Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This Weekend

The iconic vegan diner is closing up shop after 12 years of service. The Brooklyn-based restaurant, Champs Diner, recently announced plans to permanently close its doors this coming weekend. Known for its veganized diner fare, Champs Diner has been a favored restaurant for over a decade. Its popularity even led to a short-lived second location, Champs Jr., in Greenpoint several years back. Champs Diner has remained a New York mainstay, filling the sidewalks with a line of new and repeat customers each weekend. The all-vegan eatery shared the news of its upcoming closure on Instagram and Facebook earlier in the week.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Royal Rib House: Barbecue is a family legacy in Bed-Stuy

NEW YORK - At Royal Rib House in Bed-Stuy, preparing a meal takes time."We're not a fast-food place," owner Jason Barnett said. "People sometimes have to wait."But for him, it's a vital part of the experience."When you get the feedback and the response from the community about how good your food is, you stick with it. You don't cut the corners. You just do it the way you know it," he said.At Royal Rib, everything from the Carolina-style pulled pork to the potato salad is made from scratch. Ribs are dry rub marinated overnight then slow-spun on a rotisserie.For Jason,...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC food banks reporting higher demand, longer lines

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For people experiencing food insecurity or the unhoused, local food banks are a lifesaver. However, many locations in New York City are seeing longer lines and a higher demand for services and food.  Community Help in Park Slope, Inc., also known as CHiPS, has existed since 1971. It is described as a “community […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Michele Schultz

Reopening In Brooklyn

Years of living in Brooklyn walk past the eye-grabbing window display lineup of two mannequins dressed straight out of the Bratz dolls, which Lu Bella Boutique injects upon whoever considers stopping inside.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 627 Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 627 Franklin Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Issac & Stern Architects and developed by Zohar Zauber under the 627 Franklin Avenue LLC, the structure yields ten residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $111,498 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkmag.com

Tweets of the Week: Don’t mess with Bed-Stuy nurses

Every week (more or less) we try to read the entire internet so you don’t have to and curate (some of) our favorite tweets from the previous seven days. This week, we meet a nurse from Bed-Stuy who is not to be messed with. Also, a hipster Ronald Reagan for some reason. And NYC compost bins arrive in Crown Heights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

Filming of ‘East New York’ Took Place in This Beloved Borough

If there’s one television genre there's certainly no shortage of, it’s police procedurals. However, CBS's newest crime drama series East New York is approaching the tried-and-true formula differently. Focused on serving her community first, Detective Inspector Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren) will do everything in her power to ensure...
BROOKLYN, NY
hypebeast.com

Brooklyn’s Elsewhere Is the Nightclub Where Everyone Belongs

Call it what you want – a club, a concert hall, a multi-purpose artistic space – Elsewhere is all of the above, and then some. It’s a music venue at its core, but to define it as such feels reductive to the amorphous identity of the sprawling three-story venue, which prides itself on a stacked calendar of D.I.Y. acts from vinyl-spinning DJs to underground hyperpop producers. A quick spin through February’s lineup, for instance, posits a show from the Swedish rock band Viagra Boys just a few hours before a set from DJ Chaotic Ugly, the alias of the Long Island-hailing electronic punk duo Machine Girl.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1463 New York Avenue in East Flatbush, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1463 New York Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Vikatos Architect and developed by Balanced Living Development, the structure yields 17 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

'Don't ignore us' - Williamsburg's Puerto Rican community still wants answers about removed street sign

Puerto Rican residents in Williamsburg gathered to demand an explanation about why a historical street sign was removed. Two weeks ago, the “Avenue of Puerto Rico” sign at Graham Avenue and Moore Street was removed in what the city's Department of Transportation called a “mistake”. The removal received backlash from the community, who view the sign as a symbol of Puerto Rican pride. Neighbors in the area rallied on the street in protest.
BROOKLYN, NY
cityandstateny.com

NYC’s basement apartment pilot draws only 5 participants

A pilot program to convert illegal basement apartments in parts of Brooklyn into legal and safe units has just five active participants out of roughly 8,000 homeowners initially contacted, city officials said at a hearing on Tuesday. The initial goal was to convert 40 apartments. The Basement Apartment Conversion Pilot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood

Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodgressing.com

Kalye NYC Announces Official Opening and Welcome Event

Kalye NYC, the Filipino street fare-inspired restaurant located at 251 Broome Street in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, today announced that it would hold its official opening and welcome event on January 26. As part of the event, Kayle will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4pm and give away gift cards, apparel, and a free dessert to anyone who buys an entrée throughout the day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GMA

GMA

83K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy