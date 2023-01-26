Gatineau business receives $200,000 in financial assistance from CED. GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 27, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) Supporting manufacturing businesses contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull‒Aylmer and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and to the President of the Treasury Board, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a repayable contribution of $200,000 to 9434–5477 Québec inc. (a business connected to À La Dérive Brasserie artisanale). This CED support will enable it to launch its beer production activities through the acquisition of production equipment, rolling stock, and an inventory.

2 DAYS AGO