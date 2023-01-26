Read full article on original website
Related
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
The U.S. Economy Is Screwed Whether Inflation Slows Or Not
Also, emerging markets are one of the hottest opportunities in the market right now.
Mounting evidence of inflation slowdown means Fed set to ease off the brakes
An accumulation of evidence that inflation is falling is raising expectations that the Federal Reserve will dial back its rate hikes next week, a prospect that bodes well for the overall economy and raises the chances that the country will evade a recession.
Wall Street closes green as GDP data eases recession worries
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended a choppy session higher on Thursday as investors grappled with an onslaught of economic data and a string of mixed corporate earnings, all while eyeing the clock as it ticks down toward next week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.
Is a Recession Imminent? 2 Indicators With Flawless Track Records Over the Past 55 Years Weigh In
These two recession-forecasting tools haven't been wrong for more than a half-century. Here's what they say happens next.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
A 45-year-old tech CEO is spending millions a year to be 18 again—even though his doctor admits the results are minimal
Ultra-rich Bryan Johnson sees a team of 30 doctors for regular, and sometimes invasive, tests to make him biologically younger.
US consumers may have to live with high prices for longer — and a falling dollar could be to blame
US inflation has steadily cooled since mid-2022, thanks to large interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. However, a four-month drop in the dollar is threatening to derail that trend by raising the cost of imported goods. The dollar index has fallen by more than 11% from a peak reached in...
Stocks are primed to rally 25% this year as investors still aren't pricing in falling inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Since 1950, the S&P 500 has seen at least a 20% rally more than half of the time after a year of negative returns, Fundstrat said.
The U.S. economy avoided a recession in 2022 because of ‘shockingly’ resilient consumers—but they’re just about spent
Experts weigh in on the latest GDP report. Was the fourth quarter the economy’s final hurrah?
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield briefly tops 3.52% as data watched by the Fed shows inflation increase
Treasury yields climbed on Friday as a key inflation report watched by the Federal Reserve indicated a sizable increase in prices. was up by a little over 2 basis points to 3.515% after topping 3.52% earlier in the session. The. yield was last trading at 4.205% after rising by around...
US inflation and consumer spending cooled in December
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge eased further in December, and consumer spending fell — the latest evidence that the Fed’s series of interest rate hikes are slowing the economy. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 5% last month...
3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing
Stability and resilience are two key benefits that these three stocks offer.
CNBC
Gold drops on strong U.S. economic data, firmer dollar
Gold fell on Thursday on a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Spot gold dipped 0.9% to $1,929.43 per ounce after having slipped as much as $1,919.49. Prices also hit their highest since April 2022 at $1,949.09 earlier in the session.
People buying homes today are paying $200/month less for the same home than those with bad timing who purchased at peak rates
The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate is down to 6.13% from 7.08% in November, which actually makes a big difference for borrowers.
msn.com
U.S. stock futures edge widely lower ahead of key inflation data release
Investing.com -- U.S. stock futures inched broadly lower on Friday ahead of the release of a key inflation measure that is closely examined by Federal Reserve policymakers. At 06:55 ET (11:55 GMT), S&P 500 futures traded 7 points or 0.18% lower, and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped by 53 points or 0.44%. The Dow futures contract, meanwhile, slipped slightly below the flatline.
December consumer spending declines; recession concerns remain
(The Center Square) – Consumer spending fell 0.2% in December from the previous month, the Commerce Department said Friday. From the same month one year ago, the PCE price index – a closely watched measure of inflation – for December increased 5%. Prices for goods increased 4.6% and prices for services increased 5.2%. Food prices increased 11.2% and energy prices increased 6.9%. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Lack Direction Ahead Of Next Week's Fed Meeting
(RTTNews) - After moving sharply higher over the course of the previous session, stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages have spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line. Currently, the major averages are turning...
Comments / 0