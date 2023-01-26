ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Wall Street closes green as GDP data eases recession worries

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended a choppy session higher on Thursday as investors grappled with an onslaught of economic data and a string of mixed corporate earnings, all while eyeing the clock as it ticks down toward next week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
MyNorthwest

US inflation and consumer spending cooled in December

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge eased further in December, and consumer spending fell — the latest evidence that the Fed’s series of interest rate hikes are slowing the economy. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 5% last month...
CNBC

Gold drops on strong U.S. economic data, firmer dollar

Gold fell on Thursday on a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Spot gold dipped 0.9% to $1,929.43 per ounce after having slipped as much as $1,919.49. Prices also hit their highest since April 2022 at $1,949.09 earlier in the session.
msn.com

U.S. stock futures edge widely lower ahead of key inflation data release

Investing.com -- U.S. stock futures inched broadly lower on Friday ahead of the release of a key inflation measure that is closely examined by Federal Reserve policymakers. At 06:55 ET (11:55 GMT), S&P 500 futures traded 7 points or 0.18% lower, and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped by 53 points or 0.44%. The Dow futures contract, meanwhile, slipped slightly below the flatline.
The Center Square

December consumer spending declines; recession concerns remain

(The Center Square) – Consumer spending fell 0.2% in December from the previous month, the Commerce Department said Friday. From the same month one year ago, the PCE price index – a closely watched measure of inflation – for December increased 5%. Prices for goods increased 4.6% and prices for services increased 5.2%. Food prices increased 11.2% and energy prices increased 6.9%. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index...
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks Lack Direction Ahead Of Next Week's Fed Meeting

(RTTNews) - After moving sharply higher over the course of the previous session, stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages have spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line. Currently, the major averages are turning...

