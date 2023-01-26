Julia Fox has given fans an inside look into her New York City apartment, and it’s way more relatable than viewers would’ve expected.The Uncut Gems star posted a tour of her “very underwhelming” one-bedroom Manhattan apartment to TikTok on Wednesday, 25 January to show her fans that she may not live as glamorous as they might think.Fox, 32, began the video by noting how she wanted to give an apartment tour because she “believes in maximum transparency” with her fans.“I know I’m gonna get roasted but hopefully maybe someone can watch this and be like, ‘OK, maybe I’m not...

