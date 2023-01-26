Read full article on original website
What Is Going With Leftwoods In Amarillo And These Odd Messages?
Update: I heard back from Leftwoods, and they said "We ARE Open." Good news. They're open 3PM to 2AM seven days a week. You hate to see it. Spend your money there or not, it's never good to see a local business going through it. By it, I mean a bad time. It looks like that's what is happening.
Bringing in the New, Wendy’s is Closing in Canyon
Don't you love it when a city gets new things? Canyon is getting something new but from something old. Last year, the Wendy's on Western was torn down. The building was demolished. it was a shock to see something that had been there for decades gone. However, something new is rising from the ashes, and that is a new Wendy's.
It’s Finally Time to Soar at Amarillo’s Urban Air Adventure Park
You've waited a long time for some adventure and now you're going to get it!. Last January we told you about a new adventure park coming to Amarillo. It was called Urban Adventure Air Park. The crazy thing about this new adventure park was they were building it at Westgate Mall.
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
Local Amarillo Homeless Man is Quite the Impressive Artist
Amarillo really is a kind city. We really do have compassion. When we see people that really need help we open up our hearts and sometimes our wallets Helping is what we do best. Do You Know About Jimmy?. If you have ever driven down the access road off I40...
I’m Tired Of Young Hoodlums, Where’s A Good Bar In Amarillo For Old People?
In Austin, I had a great little sports bar that was within walking distance of my house. It was a great place for me to go after a day at work, or just in general if I wanted to grab a couple of cold ones. It was a quiet, laid-back...
Texas One Step Closer To Easier Access To Its Only BLM Land
Not too long ago, I learned about the Cross Bar SRMA. If you're unaware, the only BLM public land in the entire state of Texas, is just north of Amarillo. While it is, somewhat, accessible it feels like something incredibly special that many don't have access to. And they should.
Dodge Charger Slams Amarillo School Bus Into Front Yard
Are you ready for unmatched power and performance? Look no further than the Dodge Charger. This muscle car boasts a range of engine options, including the available 6.2L HEMI V8 engine that delivers a staggering 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. And with enough horsepower to throw an entire...
Stopping On An On-Ramp? Here’s How You Enter The Highway Amarillo.
When it comes to driving in Texas, there can be a lot of frustrations. One thing we have a ton of is yield signs, and sometimes you've got two yield signs in the same place. One that comes to mind is the yield sign at Bell and I-40. As you turn right onto the frontage road, there's the overpass loop there that ALSO has a yield sign. You end up in a standoff as to who goes first.
Revenge On Your Ex? The Amarillo Zoo Is Here To Help.
Ah yes, Valentine's Day. Depending on how you view it, it's either one of your favorite days of the year, or it's a day that brings back traumatic memories. A day where one spoils their significant other, or relationships come to a close because your soon-to-be ex has decided to completely ruin a day that's supposed to be filled with flowers, chocolate, and love.
PHOTOS: The Wonderful World Of Color Inside This Quirky Amarillo Landmark
Amarillo has many historical homes. Some are over a hundred years old, others not so old, but very unique. In fact, chances are that you've seen this curious little home right by Amarillo College. That's the Harry Holland House. The Harry Holland House was built in 1937. Many have passed...
[Gallery] Plenty Of Room to Grow In This Enormous Amarillo Barndo
Growing up I remember my mom hollering at me "What were you born in a barn?" Just because I left the front door open. That would spark me to turn around and shut the door. Barn doors were left open for the livestock so that is where that saying came from. Nowadays the answer could definitely be yes, yes I was. As more and more barndos become a thing. I love the openness and room you have in a barndo.
CMBC Says Supply Dangerously Low, Urgent Need For Donations
Holidays and winter months are usually tough when it comes to blood donations. Adverse weather along with travel plans can cause donations to slow. Unfortunately, Amarillo has found itself in a tough situation. Coffee Memorial Blood Center put out a press release stating the blood supply is at critically low...
After the Fire: Temporary Location Found for Texas Rose Steakhouse
Experiencing a tragedy is never wanted, however, it is what you do after that tragedy that makes a difference. The Texas Rose Steakhouse in Pampa caught fire and the damage was extensive enough to close the restaurant. However, they are rising from the ashes. On Sunday Morning, January 15, at...
Bullets Fly in Another Amarillo Shooting, One Dead
It's no wonder that Amarillo was named one of the most dangerous cities in Texas. You would think that with a city our size, we wouldn't have the crime we do, WRONG! Our city's crime rate seems to be going up, up and up, every year. That's why each time...
Another Amarillo Teen Will Face Murder Charge As Adult
A juvenile who was 15 at the time of his arrest for the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man will have his case handled in District Court, rather than a juvenile court. The teen is charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with the March 30, 2022 slaying of Deandre Graham at the Axiom apartments, located at 1500 Bell St.
After Year Spent In Jail, Dumas Woman’s Murder Charge Dismissed
Nearly two years after her arrest, a Dumas woman's murder charge has been dismissed by the Texas Attorney General. On the morning of March 6, 2021, Dumas police officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 200-block of North Meridith Avenue and North 3rd Street. Upon arrival, they found 51-year-old Johnny Villegas with a gunshot wound to the chest.
