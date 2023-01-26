Rescue crews start a new search for actor Julian Sands after recovering another hiker

Read full article on original website
Police say at least 3 people are dead, 4 hurt in the latest California mass shooting
LOS ANGELES — Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a multimillion dollar short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday, police said. The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. This is at least the sixth mass...
The winter storms in California will boost water allocations for the state's cities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Weeks of historic rainfall in California won't be enough to end a severe drought, but it will provide public water agencies serving 27 million people with much more water than the suppliers had been told to expect a month ago, state officials announced Thursday. The Department...
Forensic musicologists race to rescue works lost after the Holocaust
There's something elfin and even a little mischievous about the 102-year-old man who goes by Walter Arlen. The composer lives in a house near the ocean in Santa Monica, Calif., with his husband of 65 years. But he was born in Austria, in 1920, as Walter Aptowitzer. He grew up in a cosmopolitan cradle of music and high culture: Vienna before the war.
What prices at a Walmart in Georgia tell us about inflation
NPR has been tracking prices at a Walmart in Georgia for four years. The latest shopping trip tells us a lot about what's been happening in world trade and the U.S. economy. There's a story in every shopping cart, from the wood pulp in a roll of paper towels to fruits and vegetables that survived floods and droughts. For the past four years, NPR has visited the same Walmart store to try to track prices, get insights into global trade and a ground-level look at the U.S. economy. NPR's Alina Selyukh joins us. Alina, thanks so much for being with us.
SK Battery expanding presence in Georgia
ATLANTA — A South Korea-based maker of electric vehicle batteries is once again expanding its footprint in Georgia. SK Battery America (SKBA) will open a regional IT hub facility in Roswell, creating 200 high-tech jobs and investing about $19 million, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday. SK already is investing...
Utah's governor has signed a bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Republican governor on Saturday signed bills that ban youth from receiving gender-affirming health care and allow families to receive scholarships to pay for education outside the public school system, both measures that are part of larger nationwide movements. Gov. Spencer Cox, who had not...
Georgia Today: Effort to curb mining near Okefenokee; modernizing prisons; inflation's link to crime
On the Thursday Jan. 26 edition of Georgia Today: Lawmakers want to block mining near the Okefenokee Swamp, Georgia is modernizing its prisons, and inflation and job automation have both led to an increase in crime. Story 1. A South Georgia lawmaker has introduced legislation in the house this week...
Local election officials in Florida call for scrapping new ID rules for mail voting
County election supervisors in Florida are urging the state to throw out new vote-by-mail restrictions that are set to be rolled out next year, saying the measures could present serious logistical and security issues. In a report sent to the Florida Department of State earlier this month, a working group...
Political Rewind: As antisemitism goes mainstream, a look at the Jewish history of Georgia
On Oct. 15, 1958, the Hebrew Benevolent Congregation Temple was bombed with dynamite. It's a part of Georgia's grim history of violence against Jewish communities.
Rep. Adam Schiff announces 2024 Senate run, teeing up a high-profile primary
California Congressman Adam Schiff announced his run for Senate, entering what could be the most crowded and high-profile primary race of the 2024 cycle. Schiff announced his run in a Twitter video Thursday. He joins Rep. Katie Porter, who announced her bid for the seat earlier this month. Reps. Ro Khanna and Barbara Lee may also be considering a run.
Georgia Today: State of emergency, Georgia's housing crisis, foster care kids living in hotels
On the Friday Jan. 27 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency, Georgia's housing crisis, and foster care kids are living in hotels. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 27, and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode, the governor has issued a state of emergency in response to violent protests last weekend in Atlanta. The president of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce says we're facing a housing crisis. And Georgia foster care officials have placed more than 400 children in hotels over the past six months because they couldn't find appropriate placements for them. Those stories and more coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
Georgia foster care officials blame ‘hoteling’ problem on health care shortfalls
ATLANTA — A legislative hearing about the “hoteling” of foster children in Georgia zeroed in the problems children in state custody face in getting health care. So far this fiscal year, more than 400 children have spent the night in hotels or state offices because appropriate placements could not be found for them, Audrey Brannen, a complex care coordinator at the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) told lawmakers Wednesday.
New lawsuits target state restrictions on abortion pills
Supporters of abortion rights filed separate lawsuits Wednesday challenging two states' abortion pill restrictions, the opening salvo in what's expected to be a protracted legal battle over access to the medications. The lawsuits argue that limits on the drugs in North Carolina and West Virginia run afoul of the federal...
GPB evening headlines for January 27, 2023
The Georgia NAACP and state law enforcement officials are bracing for the release of a video showing police brutality in Memphis. The White House says 642,000 Georgia applicants have been approved for student loan forgiveness under a court-blocked plan. Governor Brian Kemp has approved the issuing of a $250,000,000 in...
State health departments seek their part of billions in appropriations during start of session
Budget hearings at the start of Georgia’s legislative session saw state departments dive into Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposed budget and make a case for funding priorities. Appropriations for the state’s four major health departments next fiscal year include over $7 billion for mental and behavioral health services and an expanded HIV prevention program, among others.
How many Georgians qualify for student debt cancellations? The White House shares the data
LISTEN: White House officials have released data on how many students applied for student loan forgiveness. GPB’s Amanda Andrews explains what the numbers look like in Georgia. —— The Biden administration released detailed data showing how many people have qualified for student loan forgiveness in each state. Across the...
Lawmakers: Senate Majority Caucus announces priorities on Day 8
Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch lays out the Senate Republican's priorities for the upcoming session. The Georgia Senate Majority Caucus announced its legislative priorities for the 2023 legislative session today at a news conference. Following Gov. Brian Kemp's lead, Senate Republicans plan to focus on economic growth, education and public...
