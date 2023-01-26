ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rescue crews start a new search for actor Julian Sands after recovering another hiker

By Emily Olson
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Forensic musicologists race to rescue works lost after the Holocaust

There's something elfin and even a little mischievous about the 102-year-old man who goes by Walter Arlen. The composer lives in a house near the ocean in Santa Monica, Calif., with his husband of 65 years. But he was born in Austria, in 1920, as Walter Aptowitzer. He grew up in a cosmopolitan cradle of music and high culture: Vienna before the war.
SANTA MONICA, CA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

What prices at a Walmart in Georgia tell us about inflation

NPR has been tracking prices at a Walmart in Georgia for four years. The latest shopping trip tells us a lot about what's been happening in world trade and the U.S. economy. There's a story in every shopping cart, from the wood pulp in a roll of paper towels to fruits and vegetables that survived floods and droughts. For the past four years, NPR has visited the same Walmart store to try to track prices, get insights into global trade and a ground-level look at the U.S. economy. NPR's Alina Selyukh joins us. Alina, thanks so much for being with us.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Rep. Adam Schiff announces 2024 Senate run, teeing up a high-profile primary

California Congressman Adam Schiff announced his run for Senate, entering what could be the most crowded and high-profile primary race of the 2024 cycle. Schiff announced his run in a Twitter video Thursday. He joins Rep. Katie Porter, who announced her bid for the seat earlier this month. Reps. Ro Khanna and Barbara Lee may also be considering a run.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: State of emergency, Georgia's housing crisis, foster care kids living in hotels

On the Friday Jan. 27 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency, Georgia's housing crisis, and foster care kids are living in hotels. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 27, and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode, the governor has issued a state of emergency in response to violent protests last weekend in Atlanta. The president of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce says we're facing a housing crisis. And Georgia foster care officials have placed more than 400 children in hotels over the past six months because they couldn't find appropriate placements for them. Those stories and more coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia foster care officials blame ‘hoteling’ problem on health care shortfalls

ATLANTA — A legislative hearing about the “hoteling” of foster children in Georgia zeroed in the problems children in state custody face in getting health care. So far this fiscal year, more than 400 children have spent the night in hotels or state offices because appropriate placements could not be found for them, Audrey Brannen, a complex care coordinator at the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) told lawmakers Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

State health departments seek their part of billions in appropriations during start of session

Budget hearings at the start of Georgia’s legislative session saw state departments dive into Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposed budget and make a case for funding priorities. Appropriations for the state’s four major health departments next fiscal year include over $7 billion for mental and behavioral health services and an expanded HIV prevention program, among others.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
