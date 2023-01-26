ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla

Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava

For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
Billionaire Blows: Ackman Kicks Seventh Richest Man While He's Down, Calling Adani 'Fraud' Report 'Credible'

Pershing Square Capital Management CEO Bill Ackman says he found a scathing and exhaustive report by Hindenburg Research on India's Adani Group "highly credible and extremely well researched." What Happened? After a two-year investigation, Hindenburg presented “evidence” that the Adani Group has “engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting...
MarineMax Poised To Gain Share In Marine Market, Analyst Says

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of MarineMax Inc HZO, reflecting the belief that the company should continue to gain market share in a generally healthy (albeit slowing) U.S. marine industry. Meanwhile, the analyst lowered the price target from $55 to $40 by applying...
Apple Unveils Original iPad On This Day In Market History

Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On this day in 2010, Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPad. Where Was The Market? The S&P 500 traded at 1,097.50 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at...
Activision Blizzard Analyst Sees Its Deal With Microsoft Happening

Wedbush analyst Nick McKay assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI with an Outperform rating and a price target of $95. The analyst expects Microsoft Corp MSFT to close its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard over the next several months. At a high level, Microsoft must maintain the status quo...
4,327 ETH Worth $6M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Thursday a total of 4,327.45 Ether ETH/USD worth $6,932,189, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,601.91), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
