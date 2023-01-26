ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios Boston

Where to have a cozy fireside dinner in Boston

Leather. Bricks. Fire. Everything you need to hearten your soul. Photo: South End ButteryValentine's Day is right around the corner and there's nothing quite as romantic as a fireside dinner.Even though we've had a very mild winter so far, this is New England — our luck is bound to change. Plus, heating costs are going through the roof, so why not take advantage of the ambient heat available gratis at one of your favorite restaurants?The big picture: To embrace the coming frigid temperatures while still enjoying an active nightlife this romantic season, here are our favorite fireside restaurant dining...
BOSTON, MA
Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Boston

Boston, Massachusetts, is a bustling city known for its rich history, world-class universities, and thriving economy. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its diverse neighborhoods, excellent job opportunities, and abundance of cultural and recreational activities.
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Live music coming to Wellesley’s Lockheart Restaurant

There are numerous unique things about the Lockheart Restaurant, from its southwestern theme to its location next to the Wellesley Square fire station. Now add live acoustic music on Friday nights to that list, with plans to start on Feb. 3, from 8-11pm. Regular live music at a Wellesley restaurants—now...
WELLESLEY, MA
nshoremag.com

Italian Specialties and Inviting Surroundings Make Sogno a Standout

Sogno, the new Italian restaurant in Woburn, is ringed with plush banquette seating—more than 30 tufted leather booths, ranging from a cozy settee for two to a deep circle accommodating six, are like warm hugs, making just about any size group feel like VIPs. The seating is just the...
WOBURN, MA
Daily Voice

Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
everettleader.com

— Eye on Everett —

Private conversations with the Blue Suit, arguably the most knowledgeable and politically connected piece of off the rack clothing in the city of Everett. Tuesday I picked up the Blue Suit, this time in an orange-red late model BMW I’ve been driving. I picked him up at the end...
EVERETT, MA
MassLive.com

After Duxbury tragedy, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center

Following the tragedy in Duxbury earlier this week in which three children died, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler visited a dispatch center in the nearby city of Plymouth. Tyler, the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band, took a trip to Plymouth County Control, which coordinates emergency responses from one community to another and encompasses nearly 30 different fire departments and private ambulance companies. He can be seen posing with eight staff members there in a photograph the dispatch center posted to social media Thursday.
DUXBURY, MA
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

Our 2023 Top Doctors List Is Here

Discover the Boston area's 1,914 finest physicians, in 70 specialties, as chosen by their peers. Read all about the latest gym openings, healthy events, and fitness trends in our twice weekly Wellness newsletter. Whether you’re after a pediatrician for the kiddos or a specialist to guide you through a recent...
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy restaurants shut out of nominations list for prestigious James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards #mayorkoch

Quincy restaurants shut out of nominations list for prestigious James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Long ongoing talking up of a considerable upgrading of restaurants in Quincy in recent years notwithstanding, Quincy restaurants were yet again not among the recently announced regional nominees for the prestigious James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards.
QUINCY, MA
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

