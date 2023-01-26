ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Stache International in Eastern Market closing after this weekend

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Ofoh_0kS8KQmq00

Stache International, a popular bar in Eastern Market over the past seven years, announced it is closing this weekend.

In a Facebook post Wednesday night, the owners of the bar said they have sold it and "are ready for a break."

"When we swung our doors open January of 2016 we had only a small idea of what to anticipate going into a crazy venture like this. We started the process of opening a year and a half beforehand and had quickly learned that blood, sweat, tears and a TON of hard work & elbow grease would be a big part of this process," the post said. "What we didn’t totally anticipate was the extent that this humble little bar would become such a landing place, source of respite from the stresses of day to day, outlet for creative expression, and HOME for so many of our staff family, family families, friends from afar and friends from down the street."

The bar, which is in a building more than 100 years old in Eastern Market, serves up delicious sandwiches and the "mom bomb."

"We COULD NOT have done it without Every. Single. One. of you that came in to support us in the last 7+ years and make this quirky little space in Detroit what it is. SO to everyone who ever enjoyed a meal, drank a beer, celebrated a life accomplishment or milestone, laughed, cried, nursed a hangover or danced/sang the night away with us - THANK YOU. To all of the talented artists, bands, DJs and members of the Detroit creative community that allowed us to be a part of your artistic vision & expression – THANK YOU. A huge THANK YOU especially to our staff family both present and past– without you as a team none of this would have been possible," the post said.

The owners said in the post they are ready to start a new chapter, but they aren't sure immediately what that's going to be, besides a little rest and relaxation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Belle Isle Winterfest celebrates season

Detroit — Winterfest at the Belle Isle Nature Center on Saturday offered families different activities than the traditional sledding, skating and skiing. Center Director Amy Greene called the festival a "celebration of winter nature," one that was enhanced by freezing temperatures. "We want to help people recognize that ......
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

The Best Deals and Happy Hours in Detroit

Detroit is filled with restaurants that are open throughout the week both early and night, and if you’re looking to get out of work early, leave that meeting early, or take a half day, you’ll be rewarded with deals on food and drinks. Here are some of the...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M

A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

A special property in Indian Village

Good morning, all. It’s Saturday! Let’s talk about real estate …. A gem was found in Indian Village. The Romanesque Revival-style house designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper — who also designed the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower — is on the market for $1.2 million, Brendel Hightower reports.
DETROIT, MI
tourcounsel.com

Lakeside Mall | Shopping mall in Sterling Heights, Michigan

Lakeside Mall, is one of the shopping centers preferred by residents. Since, in this place you can find clothing stores of different brands, restaurants with a wide culinary offer, spaces to enjoy an ice cream or coffee, among other things that you must discover for yourself when visiting this site.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Delve into the history of Hudson’s

A new, 547-page book on Hudson’s, the venerable downtown Detroit department store, drips with nostalgia. For Detroiters, the store’s name is in league with other iconic brands like Faygo, Vernors, Sanders confections and Better Made. In “Hudson’s: Detroit’s World-Famous Department Store,” author Bruce Allen Kopytek explains the history...
DETROIT, MI
Supermarket News

The first smaller format Meijer Grocery stores open in Michigan

Meijer has opened the first two of its smaller format Meijer Grocery outlets in Michigan’s Orion Township and Macomb Township. The condensed layout is designed to simplify the shopping experience, Meijer said, with stores ranging from 75,000 to 90,000 square feet, compared to approximately 150,000 square feet for newer Meier supercenter locations.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
wrif.com

Eight Iconic Detroit Concert Venues That Aren’t Around Anymore

A couple days ago, I posted the question to you guys…Name a great concert you saw at a venue that’s no longer around. Man, we’ve lost some cool places in the last decade or more. The thing I was really proud of when I moved to the D in 1995, was that none of the venues had a corporate name attached to them. Those days are gone.
DETROIT, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Detroit's hottest residential neighborhoods in 2023, according to realtors

Inflation, mortgage rate hikes, and high prices spurred by the pandemic’s homebuying frenzy have cooled the housing market, locally and nationally, over the past year. Affordability challenges continue to limit purchasing, with pending and existing home sales down month-over-month. Yet, real estate agents in Detroit say due to low...
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
Chicago magazine

The Great Pop vs. Soda Debate

Ben and Perry Feigenson were a pair of Russian Jewish immigrants who settled in Detroit in the early 20th Century. The brothers were bakers, but supplemented their income by bottling beer, mineral water, and soda water. The soda water, they thought, would be even more appealing if they flavored it with cake frosting. From the back of a wagon, they sold soda in three flavors: fruit punch, grape, and strawberry. The drinks were so popular the Feigensons built a bottling plant. They rebranded their drink as Faygo, and began calling the strawberry concoction “Red Pop,” after its color, and the sound the lids made when they were cracked off the bottle.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy