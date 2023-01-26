ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, PA

local21news.com

HBG S.D. student arrested with gun during after school, off grounds altercation: officials

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A Rowland Academy student was arrested on Friday after having a gun during an after school altercation, according to the Harrisburg School District. Officials say the altercation did not happen on school grounds. Superintendent Eric Turman released the following letter to parents, guardians, staff...
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman arrested for alleged attack with metal pipe

Berwick, Pa. — A woman who believed her ex-husband had slept with another woman allegedly tried to attack the other woman with a metal pipe. Barbara L. Embree, 38, was stopped after a passerby noticed her beating on the woman's car with the pipe and threatened to call police. The accuser told police she was sitting in her car in the parking lot of Wise Foods factory, 110 Susquehanna Ave.,...
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police seek man with multiple warrants in Northumberland County

Watsontown, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit are searching for 35-year-old Rick Alan Waugaman, who is wanted on a warrant out of Northumberland County for persons not to possess firearm, firearms not to be carried w/out license, and resisting arrest. According to police, Waugaman also has multiple additional warrants from Watsontown Police Department for fleeing and eluding, as well as PFA violations. Police said Waugaman is known to be in the Milton and Watsontown area operating a green ATV. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Williamsport firefighters experiencing an increase of emergency calls

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Fire has been busy. Firefighters here have responded to nearly 100 calls just this week. "One of the days, it was a 30-hour period, and we had 24 calls. We are a pretty small department, so it puts a lot of stress on us, and the guys being up all night long and running anything from med calls to crashes to fires," said firefighter Trevor Lupp.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man wanted on charges of strangulation, terroristic threats

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man with an active protection from abuse order against him is wanted by police in Columbia County. The Bloomsburg Police Department has issued an active felony warrant for Andrew D. Meckley, 48, for charges of strangulation, burglary, terroristic threats, and simple assault. At the time of the incident, police say Meckley was not allowed near the victim's residence due to the active PFA. Meckley allegedly broke...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Ankle monitor leads state police to catalytic converter thieves

Jersey Shore, Pa. — Police were able to link a man to stolen catalytic converters thanks to his GPS ankle monitor provided by the Lycoming County Office of Adult Probation. Derrick Leonard Carson was interviewed at the Montoursville State Police Barracks on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. about the incident. According to investigators, Carson was present at the property near the 100 block of Route 880 in Limestone Township on Jan. 8 when the thefts occurred. Police also learned Carson was on supervised bail with...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman charged for failing to pay for hair services

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman was charged for theft of services after she left a beauty store without paying the $234 charged for a haircut and highlights. State police at Selinsgrove say Cassie Barge, 34, of Selinsgrove, had the services done on Jan. 9 at Ulta Beauty at Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township. Barge brought other items to pay for to the checkout counter, but she failed to have the cashier ring up her salon services, police say. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.
SELINSGROVE, PA
Newswatch 16

State police investigation in Wyoming County

NOXEN, Pa. — State police in Wyoming County searched a property in Noxen on Friday. State police spent most of the day outside Simon's Auto parts Along Route 29 in Noxen Township for what they call a criminal investigation. Troopers wouldn't provide much information about what they were looking...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport police to receive $1.5 million in funding

Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport’s Bureau of Police was awarded $1.5 million for programs designed to improve community safety and support local law enforcement. The City of Williamsport was one of 197 recipients across the state awarded a total of $120 million from the Local Law Enforcement Support Program. The grant was awarded through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. This program provides law enforcement agencies with resources to address...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect steals more than $1,400 of tools from victim's workshop

Linden, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say someone broke into a victim's workshop and stole multiple power tools worth $1,404. The burglary occurred between 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5 and 3 p.m. Jan. 6 at a property on Little League Road in Limestone Township. Items taken include a Dewalt power drill, Husqvarna chainsaw, Dewalt dry wall gun, Pittsburg socket set, Dewalt 20-volt batteries, and a Skil saw 20-volt, The suspect also damaged a wooden door frame. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700 and reference incident number PA23-26061.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WBRE

A conversation about community policing

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday night’s release of the police body cam video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis is sparking nationwide conversations about community policing, including right here in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News spoke with the police chief of the area’s newest regional police department, Friday night. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shots fired at car on Rt. 61, Schuylkill Haven

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Shots were fired at a vehicle on Rt. 61, in the area of S. Greenview Road, Schuylkill County, on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to police, at around 6 p.m., an unknown white male, possibly in his 40s, fired several rounds from his car, striking the victim's vehicle while traveling southbound on Rt. 61. The shooter sped off and entered the jug handle at Brick Hill Road.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Surveillance video links man to gun threat at Sheetz

Woodward Township, Pa. — A man denied being in possession of a gun, but surveillance video allegedly showed otherwise. Ashton Robert Streck, 24, of Williamsport, drove around the parking lot of the Sheetz at 7775 North Route 220 with a weapon on the evening of Jan. 5, State Police Troopers said. Streck was allegedly upset at two men over an ex-girlfriend, according to the affidavit. Streck and his brother, Bryce...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

