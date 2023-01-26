Read full article on original website
local21news.com
HBG S.D. student arrested with gun during after school, off grounds altercation: officials
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A Rowland Academy student was arrested on Friday after having a gun during an after school altercation, according to the Harrisburg School District. Officials say the altercation did not happen on school grounds. Superintendent Eric Turman released the following letter to parents, guardians, staff...
Person responsible for threats that closed Milton Area School District identified, according to police
MILTON, Pa. — Milton Area School District is closed Thursday, January 26, because of a threat. School officials posted to the district's website saying a tip came in early Thursday morning over the Safe 2 Say app. School officials said with information from the Safe2Say Something tipline, investigators have...
local21news.com
Schuylkill Haven School District goes on lockdown due to nearby police incident
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A police chase near the Schuylkill Haven School District caused the school to go on lockdown Thursday morning. According to Skook News, Superintendent Shawn Fitpatrick says parents were notified of the incident around 11:30 AM. He says the district was notified by Schuylkill...
Former fire chief sentenced in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The former chief of the Strong Volunteer Fire Company in Mount Carmel will spend the next one to four years in state prison. Kevin Mains was sentenced Friday in Northumberland County. He pleaded guilty last October to sexual assault. This comes after police say Mains...
Woman arrested for alleged attack with metal pipe
Berwick, Pa. — A woman who believed her ex-husband had slept with another woman allegedly tried to attack the other woman with a metal pipe. Barbara L. Embree, 38, was stopped after a passerby noticed her beating on the woman's car with the pipe and threatened to call police. The accuser told police she was sitting in her car in the parking lot of Wise Foods factory, 110 Susquehanna Ave.,...
Police seek man with multiple warrants in Northumberland County
Watsontown, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit are searching for 35-year-old Rick Alan Waugaman, who is wanted on a warrant out of Northumberland County for persons not to possess firearm, firearms not to be carried w/out license, and resisting arrest. According to police, Waugaman also has multiple additional warrants from Watsontown Police Department for fleeing and eluding, as well as PFA violations. Police said Waugaman is known to be in the Milton and Watsontown area operating a green ATV. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.
Special probation OK’d for Pa. man, woman who set up fake GoFundMe pages
WILLIAMSPORT - A Lycoming County woman and her boyfriend accused of establishing GoFundMe pages in memory of three individuals who are still alive have been accepted into the probation program that once completed allows them to clear their records. Angela Renee Snook, 29, and Devin Ray Page, 36, agreed in...
Williamsport firefighters experiencing an increase of emergency calls
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Fire has been busy. Firefighters here have responded to nearly 100 calls just this week. "One of the days, it was a 30-hour period, and we had 24 calls. We are a pretty small department, so it puts a lot of stress on us, and the guys being up all night long and running anything from med calls to crashes to fires," said firefighter Trevor Lupp.
Cumberland County man Arrested for Rape of 10 Year Old, Originally Reported in 2019
A man who allegedly raped, punched, threatened to kill, and attempted to drown a 10 year old girl in Cumberland County has been arrested. The incidents date back to 2018 and were reported to UPMC Children’s Advocacy Center in 2019. There has been no information explaining the gap between the girls interview in 2019 and the charges filed today.
Man wanted on charges of strangulation, terroristic threats
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man with an active protection from abuse order against him is wanted by police in Columbia County. The Bloomsburg Police Department has issued an active felony warrant for Andrew D. Meckley, 48, for charges of strangulation, burglary, terroristic threats, and simple assault. At the time of the incident, police say Meckley was not allowed near the victim's residence due to the active PFA. Meckley allegedly broke...
Ongoing State Police investigation at Noxen property
NOXEN TWP. – Pennsylvania State Police have been at Simon’s Auto Parts in Noxen for two days, conducting a criminal investigation.
Ankle monitor leads state police to catalytic converter thieves
Jersey Shore, Pa. — Police were able to link a man to stolen catalytic converters thanks to his GPS ankle monitor provided by the Lycoming County Office of Adult Probation. Derrick Leonard Carson was interviewed at the Montoursville State Police Barracks on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. about the incident. According to investigators, Carson was present at the property near the 100 block of Route 880 in Limestone Township on Jan. 8 when the thefts occurred. Police also learned Carson was on supervised bail with...
WOLF
PSP looking for male suspect who shot at another driver Friday night
North Manheim Township (Schuylkill County) - Troopers with the Schuylkill Haven Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police are looking for an unidentified driver who shot at another driver on State Route 61, near south Greenview Road, around 6 p.m. Friday. Troopers say the victim, who is only being described as...
Woman charged for failing to pay for hair services
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman was charged for theft of services after she left a beauty store without paying the $234 charged for a haircut and highlights. State police at Selinsgrove say Cassie Barge, 34, of Selinsgrove, had the services done on Jan. 9 at Ulta Beauty at Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township. Barge brought other items to pay for to the checkout counter, but she failed to have the cashier ring up her salon services, police say. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.
State police investigation in Wyoming County
NOXEN, Pa. — State police in Wyoming County searched a property in Noxen on Friday. State police spent most of the day outside Simon's Auto parts Along Route 29 in Noxen Township for what they call a criminal investigation. Troopers wouldn't provide much information about what they were looking...
Williamsport police to receive $1.5 million in funding
Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport’s Bureau of Police was awarded $1.5 million for programs designed to improve community safety and support local law enforcement. The City of Williamsport was one of 197 recipients across the state awarded a total of $120 million from the Local Law Enforcement Support Program. The grant was awarded through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. This program provides law enforcement agencies with resources to address...
Suspect steals more than $1,400 of tools from victim's workshop
Linden, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say someone broke into a victim's workshop and stole multiple power tools worth $1,404. The burglary occurred between 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5 and 3 p.m. Jan. 6 at a property on Little League Road in Limestone Township. Items taken include a Dewalt power drill, Husqvarna chainsaw, Dewalt dry wall gun, Pittsburg socket set, Dewalt 20-volt batteries, and a Skil saw 20-volt, The suspect also damaged a wooden door frame. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700 and reference incident number PA23-26061.
A conversation about community policing
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday night’s release of the police body cam video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis is sparking nationwide conversations about community policing, including right here in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News spoke with the police chief of the area’s newest regional police department, Friday night. […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Shots fired at car on Rt. 61, Schuylkill Haven
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Shots were fired at a vehicle on Rt. 61, in the area of S. Greenview Road, Schuylkill County, on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to police, at around 6 p.m., an unknown white male, possibly in his 40s, fired several rounds from his car, striking the victim's vehicle while traveling southbound on Rt. 61. The shooter sped off and entered the jug handle at Brick Hill Road.
Surveillance video links man to gun threat at Sheetz
Woodward Township, Pa. — A man denied being in possession of a gun, but surveillance video allegedly showed otherwise. Ashton Robert Streck, 24, of Williamsport, drove around the parking lot of the Sheetz at 7775 North Route 220 with a weapon on the evening of Jan. 5, State Police Troopers said. Streck was allegedly upset at two men over an ex-girlfriend, according to the affidavit. Streck and his brother, Bryce...
