Richmond, VA

Henrico Citizen

Former bank branch sold in Henrico’s West End

A former BB&T bank location in Henrico’s West End has a new owner. Self-Help Credit Union purchased the 18,376-square-foot building, at 3214 Skipwith Road, from Lemonade MM Richmond Skipwith LLC for $3.6 million. Will McGoogan of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the...
RICHMOND, VA
tourcounsel.com

Willow Lawn | Shopping center in Richmond, Virginia

I suggest you visit Willow Lawn Shopping Center, one of the largest in the town, which offers you a wide variety of department stores, local brand boutiques, restaurants, and shopping areas. comfortable living. Featured Shopping Stores: Old Navy, J. Crew Factory, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, Rack Room Shoes, Claire's, DICK'S...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmond community leaders react to Memphis videos

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin were among many Friday evening voicing their reaction after watching videos released by the Memphis Police Department showing five officers beating Tyre Nichols. The footage shows 29-year-old Nichols getting violently beaten for three minutes while the officers...
RICHMOND, VA
Stephy Says

Southampton County native & VSU alum dancing his way to achieving his dreams

Former Southampton High, VSU, & the renowned Joffrey Ballet School student began his dance journey at a young age & has since then flourished both domestically & internationally (Brazil, Colombia, &Cozumel) Source: Richmond Ballet. Though dance has brought him into the spotlight, he possesses many other talents like singing, twirling batons, acrobatics as a cheerleader, & playing the trumpet.
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Richmond gas customer concerned over estimated billing practices

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - David Mitchell is becoming all too familiar with how to read his gas meter outside his home. He lives in Henrico County, but gets his gas from Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities. “So I went out there and looked the day I got the statement....
RICHMOND, VA

