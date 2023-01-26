Read full article on original website
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.San HeraldRichmond, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
Southampton County native & VSU alum dancing his way to achieving his dreamsStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
The baby hippo at the Metro Richmond Zoo has been namedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Former bank branch sold in Henrico’s West End
A former BB&T bank location in Henrico’s West End has a new owner. Self-Help Credit Union purchased the 18,376-square-foot building, at 3214 Skipwith Road, from Lemonade MM Richmond Skipwith LLC for $3.6 million. Will McGoogan of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the...
Check your tickets! Virginia Lottery says someone’s holding onto $1 million
The Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought in Alexandria.
tourcounsel.com
Willow Lawn | Shopping center in Richmond, Virginia
I suggest you visit Willow Lawn Shopping Center, one of the largest in the town, which offers you a wide variety of department stores, local brand boutiques, restaurants, and shopping areas. comfortable living. Featured Shopping Stores: Old Navy, J. Crew Factory, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, Rack Room Shoes, Claire's, DICK'S...
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
NBC12
Richmond community leaders react to Memphis videos
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin were among many Friday evening voicing their reaction after watching videos released by the Memphis Police Department showing five officers beating Tyre Nichols. The footage shows 29-year-old Nichols getting violently beaten for three minutes while the officers...
Colonial Williamsburg celebrates Black History Month with special tours and programs
Colonial Williamsburg will celebrate Black History Month with programming and special events that explores the lives of the enslaved and free Black residents that made up over half of Williamsburg's population in the 18th century.
Former Southampton High, VSU, & the renowned Joffrey Ballet School student began his dance journey at a young age & has since then flourished both domestically & internationally (Brazil, Colombia, &Cozumel) Source: Richmond Ballet. Though dance has brought him into the spotlight, he possesses many other talents like singing, twirling batons, acrobatics as a cheerleader, & playing the trumpet.
The hippo calf born in December at the Metro Richmond Zoo finally has a name! The poll received a total of 18,963 votes overall.
Luca, the dog that was shot in Richmond, has found his forever home
A dog that was once facing a grim prognosis after being injured in a murder-suicide shooting in Richmond is now running, playing and will soon be looking for a new forever home.
Man arrested for murder of 23-year-old Richmond chef in Shockoe Bottom
After eight months of investigation, Richmond Police detectives have made an arrest for the homicide of a young Richmond chef who was killed in Shockoe Bottom last May.
How she is turning her husband's death into a way to help Central Va. students
On June 16, 2022, Mike Wassmer died unexpectedly in his sleep at just 52 years old. Mike was the president of Capital One's credit card division.
'Change is always possible:' He's too young to vote, but old enough to help
Elijah Lee is the founder of Hear Our Voices, a nonprofit through which he advocates for fellow teens and children.
What happened to Tracy Butler Epps? A murder. A mystery.
Tracy Butler Epps was last seen at the Henrico hotel where friends said she lived with her husband, L.C.
Virginia leaders, law enforcement react to deadly assault of Tyre Nichols video
Following the release of videos showing the violent traffic stop that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols earlier this month, Virginia leaders and law enforcement released statements on the tragedy.
Bill to give Petersburg a shot at a casino advances
Petersburg's pursuit of a $1.4 billion casino project cleared a hurdle Thursday after a Virginia Senate subcommittee recommended it move forward.
NBC12
Community outreach group trying to stop violent crime on Richmond’s northside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -People were walking through Richmond’s northside on Saturday, knocking on doors and offering up community and mental health resources. It’s all part of a new initiative to build a better relationship with residents. The people who were out knocking on doors are part of an...
Virginia workers accuse Kroger of systematic wage theft under new payroll software
A new lawsuit by Kroger employees across Virginia accuses the company of ignoring widespread wage theft stemming from faulty software.
NBC12
Richmond gas customer concerned over estimated billing practices
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - David Mitchell is becoming all too familiar with how to read his gas meter outside his home. He lives in Henrico County, but gets his gas from Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities. “So I went out there and looked the day I got the statement....
VCU student dies after being hit by a car while crossing the street
A Virginia Commonwealth University student is dead after she was hit by a car on Laurel and West Main Streets Friday morning.
