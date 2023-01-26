Read full article on original website
Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act
Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Oil refineries release lots of water pollution near communities of color, data show
Oil refineries release billions of pounds of pollution annually into waterways, and that pollution disproportionately affects people of color, according to a new analysis of Environmental Protection Agency regulatory data. The pollution includes heavy metals, nitrogen and other compounds that can kill aquatic animals, feed harmful algae and make waterways...
With an eye on working families, Democrats launch the Congressional Dads Caucus
California Rep. Jimmy Gomez gained national attention as the House endured 15 votes to elect a speaker earlier this month, but not for how he was voting. It was for wearing his baby in the chamber as rounds went on for multiple days. Gomez brought his infant son Hodge to...
Contaminated bases endanger vulnerable minority communities | Opinion
Over the last century, the U.S. army's use, storage, and inattentive disposal of toxic substances have been the source of enduring environmental hazards. For decades, countless service members, dependents, and civilians who worked and lived on contaminated military bases were exposed to toxins known to cause debilitating health conditions. While the army's negligent practices primarily impact veterans and military families, it also contributes to a prevalent form of environmental discrimination burdening disenfranchised minority groups. In Florida, "forever...
An FDA committee votes to roll out a new COVID vaccination strategy
A committee of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously on a proposal to simplify the nation's strategy for vaccinating people against COVID-19. The recommendation is that future COVID-19 vaccines should be interchangeable: no matter whether you're getting your first dose or a booster, the vaccines would all have the same formulation targeting the same viral strain or strains, regardless of the manufacturer. The vote was unanimous: 21-0.
How many Georgians qualify for student debt cancellations? The White House shares the data
LISTEN: White House officials have released data on how many students applied for student loan forgiveness. GPB’s Amanda Andrews explains what the numbers look like in Georgia. —— The Biden administration released detailed data showing how many people have qualified for student loan forgiveness in each state. Across the...
A man who killed 8 bicyclists in Manhattan is convicted and may face the death penalty
An Islamic extremist who killed eight people with a speeding truck in a 2017 rampage on a popular New York City bike path was convicted Thursday of federal crimes and could face the death penalty. Sayfullo Saipov bowed his head as he heard the verdict in a Manhattan courtroom just...
What prices at a Walmart in Georgia tell us about inflation
NPR has been tracking prices at a Walmart in Georgia for four years. The latest shopping trip tells us a lot about what's been happening in world trade and the U.S. economy. There's a story in every shopping cart, from the wood pulp in a roll of paper towels to fruits and vegetables that survived floods and droughts. For the past four years, NPR has visited the same Walmart store to try to track prices, get insights into global trade and a ground-level look at the U.S. economy. NPR's Alina Selyukh joins us. Alina, thanks so much for being with us.
