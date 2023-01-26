Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Cold temperatures hit Gillette on Sunday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Cold temperatures are expected to hit Gillette today, as the National Weather Service predicts it won’t get above 0 degrees today. The NWS forecasts a frigid high temperature of 0 with a low of -16 at night. During the day, strong winds should make it feel even colder, with wind chill values as low as -35. The winds will move in from the north, and later from the west after midnight.
county17.com
Weather impact high on regional roads with more snow, bitter cold on the way
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Weather impacts remain high on roadways across northeastern Wyoming with additional snowfall expected through Saturday. As of Jan. 28, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is advising of slick roads accompanied by snowfall and blowing snow on every major highway in the Gillette area, the only exception being North Highway 59 to the Montana border which currently shows moderate weather impacts.
KEVN
Widespread snow and cold temperatures settle into the area tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Friday night widespread snow move into the area that will last into Saturday afternoon. Lows will be chilly with temperatures in the single digits and teens for tonight. Highs on Saturday will mostly be in the single digits to teens with a few areas reaching the 20s as artic air will settle in the region with Snow eventually weakening in the afternoon.
KEVN
Snowfall expected for the rest of the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Northern Black Hills and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Northeast Wyoming, Southeastern Montana, and Spearfish. Both will go into effect at 11pm this evening and last until 11pm tomorrow night. Snowfall will move into the area overnight and continue for most of the day tomorrow. The Northern Black Hills are expected to receive consistent snowfall, while other places will see on and off snow. For those in the Winter Storm Warning, accumulations of 8 to 14 inches are possible. For those in the advisory, expect accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Another round of snowfall is expected to impact the area Friday evening through Sunday morning, with the heaviest snowfall occurring overnight Friday. Unlike the snowfall we expect the next few days, the snowfall over the weekend appears to be much more consistent from place to place. A swath of around 4 to 8 inches is possible from the northwestern portion of the Black Hills all the way southeast towards Martin. This includes Rapid City. This system is still several days out so the snowfall totals are subject to change. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder than today with much of our area only getting into the 30s and upper 20s. We also are going to see some windy weather. Wind gusts tomorrow could reach 40 mph, and then Thursday we’ll see wind gusts between 50-60 mph. The windy weather will get better by Friday. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be around 40° for Rapid City, but much colder temperatures are expected over the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only reach the teens with lows possibly below zero.
oilcity.news
Highway closed from Casper to Buffalo due to hazardous conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — Hazardous road conditions caused by the ongoing winter storm have led the Wyoming Department of Transportation to close Interstate 25 from Casper to just outside Buffalo, near milepost 272, in both directions. According to WYDOT, there is currently no estimate for when the road will be...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: A blanket of white covers Rapid City and surrounding area
RAPID CITY, S.D. — While it can certainly create its challenges (drive the conditions, not the speed limit!), snow can also turn South Dakota’s Black Hills and prairie into a wonderland.
newscenter1.tv
The cold weather didn’t stop people from attending the All Ability Skate Day at Main Street Square
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The second annual All Ability Skate Day was held at the Main Street Square Ice Rink on Saturday, January 28. Even though it was cold and snowy, it didn’t stop people from showing up. Skating was free between noon and 4 p.m. What is...
KEVN
Downtown Rapid City patients need warm clothing ahead of anticipated winter weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City is once again reminding people to place warm winter items like coats, scarves, and mittens on the downtown statues. Bitter cold and more snow are expected into the weekend—a vulnerable time for the unhoused. Currently, many of the statues are empty-handed, with just a handful clothed in warm winter accessories. For the eighth winter, many groups and organizations have rallied together to make sure everyone stays warm during the winter.
oilcity.news
‘Large crash involving many vehicles’ reported on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — A large crash involving many vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 and will keep the westbound portion closed for an unknown length of time, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District 1 officials. “This large-scale event will take the Wyoming Highway Patrol hours to investigate and the...
buffalobulletin.com
Gillette's snow plow naming contest a hit with local students
GILLETTE — It was a cold and dreary Tuesday afternoon. The sun hadn’t been out in a couple of days. A snow plow pulled up in front of Hillcrest Elementary, and city streets operators Amy Berkey and Valdemar Gonzalez hopped out. A few minutes later, students came out...
newslj.com
Fatal wreck closes Hwy. 85
A two-vehicle accident south of Newcastle on Jan. 17 at 2:05 p.m. resulted in the death of a 71-year-old Denver man, according to Sgt. Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The accident occurred around milepost 85 in Niobrara County, closing the highway for several hours. Vladimir Perlin was driving...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS: McLaughlin’s Chance Schott strikes pay dirt at Xtreme Bulls in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rodeo Rapid City kicked off on Friday with the PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour. Chance Schott from McLaughlin, SD scored 86.5 points to finish in first place. Cole Hould from Havre, MT finished in second place with a score of 85.5 points. Final Results. 1. Chance...
county17.com
Gillette Office of Economic Transformation to hold town hall Feb. 16
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County residents can learn more about the Gillette College Foundation’s Office of Economic Transformation at an upcoming town hall. The event will take place at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 in the Pronghorn Center Flex Space, 3807 College Drive, Gillette. Office representatives Rusty Bell and...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
Sheridan Media
The Wyoming State Flag Was Designed by Buffalo Woman
Anywhere one goes in Wyoming, they can see not only the Stars and Stripes flying over school, homes, and government offices, but also the red, white and blue Wyoming State Flag. The Wyoming State Flag was adopted on January 31, 1917, in the 14th Wyoming State Legislature. But how many...
county17.com
Obituaries: Schelling-Kenway; Morgan
Laura Danielle Kenway went home to be with the Lord on January 23, 2023. Laura was born on February 3, 1990 to Gary and Evonna Schelling. She is survived by her husband, Chris Kenway, her father, Gary Schelling and siblings Ryan (Tammy) Schelling, Ami (Tristan) Hanson, Bethany (Levi) Mueller, grandparents Ken and Lois Schelling, as well as a multitude of beloved nieces, nephews, family and friends.
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through January 21
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license January 15 through January 21. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/27/23)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Jan. 26:. At 8:33 a.m. to Highway 51 for an emergency medical response. At 8:27 a.m. to Meadow Rose Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 9:51 a.m. to Wilderness Drive for an emergency...
heritagedaily.com
The hidden chamber at Mount Rushmore
The Mount Rushmore National Memorial is a colossal sculpture carved into the granite face of Mount Rushmore, featuring the figures of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. Located in the Black Hills near Keystone, South Dakota, United States, the concept for the Mount Rushmore National Memorial was...
newscenter1.tv
Check out this beautiful home in Piedmont, that has a kitchen that would make even Gordon Ramsay jealous!
PIEDMONT, S.D. – Ok, before I tell you all about this place, please check the photo gallery. You’ll know when you get to it. Yup! That’s totally a Dr. Pepper machine! Super cool!. This updated home features six bedrooms and three full-bath bathrooms. New flooring and high...
Comments / 0