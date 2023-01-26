Read full article on original website
Manufacturer Sells Workers with Toledo Plant
A transaction between two manufacturers sees a factory changing hands in Ohio, but that's not all. Contract manufacturer Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS) recently sold its plant in Toledo to Tier 1 auto supplier Mayco International. Luckily for the plant’s 300+ workers, they won’t find themselves out of a job....
Bowling Green, OH to be New Abbott Baby Formula Facility
Abbott is a multinational healthcare company, which, among other products and services, manufactures nutritionals. Although Abbott’s specialty/metabolic powder products and formulas have been valued across the nation by people with severe allergies and other dietary restrictions, the company’s products will take on a renewed sense of importance for local families in Bowling Green, OH.
13abc Week in Review: Jan. 27, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below. A LOOK BACK AT WEDNESDAY’S SNOW (AND RAIN) See a...
Ohio YMCAs give free memberships to Special Olympics Ohio Athletes
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Alliance of YMCAs and Special Olympics Ohio are partnering to provide free memberships to registered athletes and approved private providers who meet specific eligibility criteria. According to the Sandusky County YMCA press release, to be eligible, each SOOH athlete will be contacted by their...
The City of Toledo hosts Restaurant Week’s kickoff party
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hosting a kickoff party to celebrate Restaurant Week with samples of food and drinks available. According to Toledo’s press release, the event will take place at 425 Jefferson Ave on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets will be $55 and can be bought through the event’s website.
EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023
Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
How to spot early signs of a mental health crisis
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Watching a loved one struggle with mental health can be hard, but what are some of the signs you should look for before it escalates?. Courtney Burrow, Senior Clinical Director of Crisis Services at the Zepf Center, says early intervention is imperative. “Any change in a...
Wood County program helps grandparents raising grandchildren
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A growing number of grandparents are raising their grandchildren. There are a variety of reasons for that, but drugs are a major factor. For many of the grandparents, there’s nowhere to turn for support or resources. But there’s a special local program that’s providing help.
Toledo tenant without heat for more than 2 months
TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo deals with impending subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow, many are bundling up or staying home. But some don't have the luxury of a warm home. Michael Degler lives in the Warren Sherman neighborhood of central Toledo. He woke up one day in November in...
Unusual Facts About Toledo You Never Knew
Toledo, Ohio is a city located on the western end of Lake Erie, known for its rich history and cultural heritage. But did you know that Toledo has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
Massive renovation project underway on two of Toledo’s most historic buildings
Tax season is official underway but some things are different this year. Josh Croup talks with ABC News Business Reporter Alexis Christoforous about what you need to know. Troopers release bodycam showing aftermath of deadly turnpike pileup crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By Josh Croup. The Ohio State Highway...
Sandusky County Sheriff adopting inmate education program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is looking for partners to help support a National Sheriff’s Association program called Independent Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education. IGNITE intends to change the culture of incarceration by restoring hope, value and purpose to inmates, according to the...
Councilman Hobbs unveils designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Councilman John Hobbs III unveils the designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident Dennis Hopson Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. The designation will take place on the corner of Elysian Avenue and Dorr Street, according to the City of Toledo’s press release. Designating Elysian Avenue as “Dennis Hopson Way” represents a token of gratitude from the city for what Hopson has and is doing for Toledo, the press release says.
Uncle John’s Pancake House owner considers selling
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For customers, Uncle John’s Pancake House is more than just a breakfast place. “We’ve known Uncle John’s practically all our lives,” said Perry LeFevre. “It’s a Toledo tradition. It’s basically a main stay in Toledo.”. “We’d hate to see...
Cities prepare for winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The biggest winter storm so far this year is on its way. “Each storm is different, that’s one thing I’d like to say. It’s not predictable so we do our very best handle whatever conditions are thrown our way,” said Perrysburg Director of Public Services Rob Ross.
Toledo snow angels helps residents in need clear snow from driveways, walkways
TOLEDO, Ohio — From Toledo's roadways to sidewalks to walkways and driveways, not everyone is physically able to grab a shovel and get clear snow. So, the city of Toledo brought back its Snow Angels Shoveling Program to assist older residents and those with disabilities. The program was made...
Watch: Ohio trooper rescues cat from interstate traffic
TOLEDO, Ohio — The story of a cat recently found along an interstate highway near Toledo has all the makings of a “Hallmark” classic. A lost animal huddled along the roadside. A rescue and then shelter. Finally, a happy ending with an adoption in a new forever home.
Jing Chuan Toledo’s Chinese Restaurant
In November of 1985 husband and wife, Shanteh and Pei Ying Sun, opened Jing Chuan on Secor Road in Toledo. The restaurant was based on Mandarin and Szechuan cuisine, giving rise to the first word of the restaurant’s name, Jing, after the Capital City of China, Beijing and the Mandarin offerings there, and the second word, Chuan, based on the culinary offerings of the Sichuan region of China.
Dine in the 419: Whiskey & The Wolf
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Alexis Rd. between Secor and Rambo you’ll find a plaza that’s home to Whiskey & The Wolf. The co-owner says there’s no real reason for the name, but there is a real reason to go there: The food!. “Our concept is restaurant...
