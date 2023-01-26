ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

designdevelopmenttoday.com

Manufacturer Sells Workers with Toledo Plant

A transaction between two manufacturers sees a factory changing hands in Ohio, but that's not all. Contract manufacturer Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS) recently sold its plant in Toledo to Tier 1 auto supplier Mayco International. Luckily for the plant’s 300+ workers, they won’t find themselves out of a job....
TOLEDO, OH
toledoparent.com

Bowling Green, OH to be New Abbott Baby Formula Facility

Abbott is a multinational healthcare company, which, among other products and services, manufactures nutritionals. Although Abbott’s specialty/metabolic powder products and formulas have been valued across the nation by people with severe allergies and other dietary restrictions, the company’s products will take on a renewed sense of importance for local families in Bowling Green, OH.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

13abc Week in Review: Jan. 27, 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below. A LOOK BACK AT WEDNESDAY’S SNOW (AND RAIN) See a...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Ohio YMCAs give free memberships to Special Olympics Ohio Athletes

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Alliance of YMCAs and Special Olympics Ohio are partnering to provide free memberships to registered athletes and approved private providers who meet specific eligibility criteria. According to the Sandusky County YMCA press release, to be eligible, each SOOH athlete will be contacted by their...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

The City of Toledo hosts Restaurant Week’s kickoff party

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hosting a kickoff party to celebrate Restaurant Week with samples of food and drinks available. According to Toledo’s press release, the event will take place at 425 Jefferson Ave on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets will be $55 and can be bought through the event’s website.
TOLEDO, OH
gotodestinations.com

EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023

Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

How to spot early signs of a mental health crisis

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Watching a loved one struggle with mental health can be hard, but what are some of the signs you should look for before it escalates?. Courtney Burrow, Senior Clinical Director of Crisis Services at the Zepf Center, says early intervention is imperative. “Any change in a...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Wood County program helps grandparents raising grandchildren

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A growing number of grandparents are raising their grandchildren. There are a variety of reasons for that, but drugs are a major factor. For many of the grandparents, there’s nowhere to turn for support or resources. But there’s a special local program that’s providing help.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo tenant without heat for more than 2 months

TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo deals with impending subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow, many are bundling up or staying home. But some don't have the luxury of a warm home. Michael Degler lives in the Warren Sherman neighborhood of central Toledo. He woke up one day in November in...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Sandusky County Sheriff adopting inmate education program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is looking for partners to help support a National Sheriff’s Association program called Independent Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education. IGNITE intends to change the culture of incarceration by restoring hope, value and purpose to inmates, according to the...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Councilman Hobbs unveils designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Councilman John Hobbs III unveils the designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident Dennis Hopson Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. The designation will take place on the corner of Elysian Avenue and Dorr Street, according to the City of Toledo’s press release. Designating Elysian Avenue as “Dennis Hopson Way” represents a token of gratitude from the city for what Hopson has and is doing for Toledo, the press release says.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Uncle John’s Pancake House owner considers selling

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For customers, Uncle John’s Pancake House is more than just a breakfast place. “We’ve known Uncle John’s practically all our lives,” said Perry LeFevre. “It’s a Toledo tradition. It’s basically a main stay in Toledo.”. “We’d hate to see...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Cities prepare for winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The biggest winter storm so far this year is on its way. “Each storm is different, that’s one thing I’d like to say. It’s not predictable so we do our very best handle whatever conditions are thrown our way,” said Perrysburg Director of Public Services Rob Ross.
PORT CLINTON, OH
police1.com

Watch: Ohio trooper rescues cat from interstate traffic

TOLEDO, Ohio — The story of a cat recently found along an interstate highway near Toledo has all the makings of a “Hallmark” classic. A lost animal huddled along the roadside. A rescue and then shelter. Finally, a happy ending with an adoption in a new forever home.
TOLEDO, OH
mlivingnews.com

Jing Chuan Toledo’s Chinese Restaurant

In November of 1985 husband and wife, Shanteh and Pei Ying Sun, opened Jing Chuan on Secor Road in Toledo. The restaurant was based on Mandarin and Szechuan cuisine, giving rise to the first word of the restaurant’s name, Jing, after the Capital City of China, Beijing and the Mandarin offerings there, and the second word, Chuan, based on the culinary offerings of the Sichuan region of China.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Whiskey & The Wolf

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Alexis Rd. between Secor and Rambo you’ll find a plaza that’s home to Whiskey & The Wolf. The co-owner says there’s no real reason for the name, but there is a real reason to go there: The food!. “Our concept is restaurant...
TOLEDO, OH

