Gail B
3d ago

Damn it, I looked forward to the speaking candies. I can look at a Woke person any day, even though I don't want too! I'm an M&M lover, but I am seriously going to change my Mind and Tastes. Time to favor more of Hershey instead.

Robin Henley
3d ago

I sure hope this is all a joke. I don't want to go to work and see her plastered everywhere and the beloved characters all removed from all over the store and the screens. it would be such a huge disappointment and could cost the company a lot of money

Carol Markle
2d ago

if it isn't broken don't fix it. I never heard of this person, What's next? Orville Reddenbacker Popcorn because he wore a bow tie? You watch the sales of M&M's goes down. I look forward watching the Christmas commercial with Santa, It's a classic.

