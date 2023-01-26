ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Group tries to steal microwave from dollar store in the Bronx: NYPD

By Jonathan Rizk
 3 days ago

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated that the group stole a microwave. The story has been updated to reflect that the suspects attempted to steal the microwave.

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of people tried to steal a microwave from a dollar store in the Bronx and assaulted a security guard during the incident, according to authorities.

The group walked into the Dollar Discount Party Store, located on Exterior Street in the Concourse neighborhood, around 4 p.m. on Jan. 18, grabbed the microwave and tried to leave the store, police said. A 64-year-old security guard attempted to stop them.

One of the group members punched the security guard in the face causing severe injury, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The group then ran out of the store. Police released on Tuesday surveillance images of the suspects. No arrests had been made, as of Thursday.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Robert Preston
2d ago

no surprised. These young people have no respect. oh well... just another day in the Bronx.

