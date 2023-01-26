ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFLA

3 charged in ‘execution style’ murders in Florida, sheriff says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Three Florida residents were arrested in Baker County for their alleged involvement in what authorities called an “execution style murder.” NBC affiliate WTLV reported that Whalon Joseph Hannah, 19; Robert Martin Trublood, 25; and an unnamed 16-year-old were charged in the deaths of David Sigers and James Michael Thomas. Sigers and […]
BAKER COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Small child drowned in family pool in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a small child drowned near a Jacksonville Heights neighborhood at 8500 Noroad Saturday afternoon. According to JSO, at around 4:45 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of Norad to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on a possible drowning that was called in for the location.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville police make arrest in murder case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a murder investigation in Northwest Jacksonville. On Thursday, May 18, at approximately 11 a.m., patrol officers responded to a death investigation in the 2200 block of Kings Park Drive. Police say upon arrival, the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Judge sentences Mark Wilson to death for murder of two Melrose boys

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Melrose is headed to the Florida state prison in Raiford after being sentenced to death after he was found guilty of murdering two young boys. On Friday, Judge McGillin upheld a jury’s death penalty recommendation for Mark Wilson after he was found guilty...
MELROSE, FL
cw34.com

Internet Crimes Against Children Operation leads to the arrest four Florida men

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four men are behind bars after an undercover operation revealed they were engaged in unlawful sexual activity and the exploitation of children. It began in June 2022 when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Naval Criminal Investigative Services, conducted a proactive online operation to target these individuals.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: 16th traffic fatality in Duval this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday morning, a pedestrian was struck while attempting to cross the road at the 9300 block of Staples Mill Drive. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that the pedestrian was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
