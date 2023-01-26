Read full article on original website
3 charged in ‘execution style’ murders in Florida, sheriff says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Three Florida residents were arrested in Baker County for their alleged involvement in what authorities called an “execution style murder.” NBC affiliate WTLV reported that Whalon Joseph Hannah, 19; Robert Martin Trublood, 25; and an unnamed 16-year-old were charged in the deaths of David Sigers and James Michael Thomas. Sigers and […]
Flagler County Sheriff condemns actions of police officers in Tyre Nichols video
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Memphis publicly released bodyworn camera video showing five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols Friday. The brutality in the video has been likened to the 1991 police beating of Rodney King. Nichols died three days after the beating, which leading to...
Police: Caretaker charged with defrauding Jacksonville Beach man of $140,000
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been charged with defrauding an elderly man out of $140,000 while acting as his caretaker, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. Police say on Dec. 12 of last year, Officer Jarman began an investigation into the exploitation of the elderly. For approximately...
Man accused of killing 23-year-old in 2022 fiery Clay County crash dies before trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has learned that a man accused of causing a fiery four-car wreck in Clay County that proved deadly has died. According to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Clifford Ringer, 41, who was charged in a crash last year that killed a 23-year-old man who was severely burned, has died.
Man facing vehicular homicide charge dies while out on bond
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clifford Ringer, a man who was accused of killing a 23-year-old is dead after being out on bond. Clay County police have confirmed the death and will release more information once the cause of death is further investigated. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Police: Man accused in vehicular homicide of Clay County 23-year-old died before going to trial
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The man accused in a fiery crash that led to the death of Clay County 23-year-old Gavin Conroy has died, the Clay County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. A Clay County overnight watch commander...
Three charged in connection to 'execution style' double murder in Baker County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been arrested and charged in the double murder of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas, said Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden during a news conference Friday night. Sigers and Thomas were found dead from gunshot wounds in...
JSO: Small child drowned in family pool in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a small child drowned near a Jacksonville Heights neighborhood at 8500 Noroad Saturday afternoon. According to JSO, at around 4:45 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of Norad to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on a possible drowning that was called in for the location.
Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters reacts to Tyre Nichols bodycam video
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters has expressed his condemnation of the beating that led to the death of Memphis man Tyre Nichols. A bodyworn camera video that was released Friday night shows five police officers brutally beating Nichols on Jan. 7. He died three days later. Those...
Jacksonville police make arrest in murder case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a murder investigation in Northwest Jacksonville. On Thursday, May 18, at approximately 11 a.m., patrol officers responded to a death investigation in the 2200 block of Kings Park Drive. Police say upon arrival, the...
Judge sentences Mark Wilson to death for murder of two Melrose boys
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Melrose is headed to the Florida state prison in Raiford after being sentenced to death after he was found guilty of murdering two young boys. On Friday, Judge McGillin upheld a jury’s death penalty recommendation for Mark Wilson after he was found guilty...
Two arrested after violent stabbing in Callahan, possibly over a fiddle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: Details in this report may be disturbing to some. Two men involved in a stabbing in Callahan, that may have started over an argument about a fiddle, are in custody, according to court records. Gabreon Brown, 31, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and...
'It's very chilling:' Widow, brother of Jared Bridegan talk about new information in the case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The widow and brother of a St. Johns County man who was shot dead in Jacksonville Beach are talking about new information in the case. "The best way I can describe it is it's like riding a rollercoaster every single day," Adam Bridegan said. An emotional...
Internet Crimes Against Children Operation leads to the arrest four Florida men
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four men are behind bars after an undercover operation revealed they were engaged in unlawful sexual activity and the exploitation of children. It began in June 2022 when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Naval Criminal Investigative Services, conducted a proactive online operation to target these individuals.
'I am in shock:' Daughter of man accused of killing Jared Bridegan reacts to her father's arrest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The daughter of the man accused in the murder of St. Augustine father Jared Bridegan spoke with First Coast News Thursday, claiming that her father is being set up. Henry Tenon, 61, faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, accessory after the fact, child abuse and...
Police: Toddler dies after wandering into pool in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A toddler between the ages of 2 and 3 died Saturday afternoon after wandering into a pool at their family's home in the Jacksonville Heights area, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue & Rescue Department responded to the scene at 4:45 p.m....
JSO: 16th traffic fatality in Duval this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday morning, a pedestrian was struck while attempting to cross the road at the 9300 block of Staples Mill Drive. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that the pedestrian was...
Family, state attorney react to Mark Wilson's death sentence
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County family is relieved, knowing the person who killed their young boys will die by lethal injection. It’s an emotional time for this family. They say Tayten and Robert Baker’s murders will haunt them forever, but say they’re grateful the judge sentenced Mark Wilson to death.
Accused murderer Aiden Fucci threatening and extorting inmates, jail officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous, related report. Aiden Fucci has been extorting and threatening other teen inmates at the Duval County Jail, according to reports obtained by First Coast News. He has been sprayed twice with chemical restraint. The reports portray Fucci as combative...
Judge declares mistrial for woman accused of shooting 16-year-old in Jacksonville Wawa
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A mistrial has been declared for a Jacksonville woman accused of murdering a 16-year-old who was shot in the parking lot of a Wawa on the city's Westside. Witness testimony came to an end in the afternoon and the jury deliberated for almost four hours as...
