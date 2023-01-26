Read full article on original website
Yeah, I said it...
3d ago
Yeah right. People in Floriduh’ don’t even know how to use blinkers. They’ll just say they’re passing when they get pulled over. Move on to something more productive like lowering property taxes and insurance!
David Ladin
3d ago
driving in the left lane unless overtaking another vehicle is already unlawful according to Florida statute.
Lon Lugten
3d ago
If you don’t enforce it then you are wasting your time! Too many people could give a $@‘$@!?about the rules of the road! Those people will end up in an accident let me rephrase that an On Purpose! Better not hurt innocent people in the process you law breakers or we will sue you for so much money your grandkids will be paying for your mistake!
It could be illegal to drive in some Florida left-hand lanes starting in 2024
A bill recently filed in the Florida Senate seeks to penalize drivers who "continuously" travel in the left-hand lane without the intent to pass.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Crash claims O’Brien man in Suwannee County
A 63-year-old O’Brien man died Saturday morning when his SUV left 198th Terrace in Suwannee County, collided with a tree and caught fire. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the driver was traveling west on 198th Terrace at 2 a.m. north of O’Brien when he lost control of his Buick SUV.
Man Encounters Huge Alligator While Skim Boarding in Florida
It scared him to death!Continue reading
rvlifestyle.com
ATTENTION Snowbirds: Thousands of New RV Sites in Florida!
Snowbirds rejoice as more than 3,500 new RV sites in Florida open at these new and expanding RV parks and resorts…. Bobby Cornwell of the Florida Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds recently contacted us with good news for snowbirds and Florida enthusiasts. Florida is adding 3,596 new RV sites...
Which States are Large Numbers of Relocators to Florida Coming From? What Counties are They Going To?
Many believe that driver's license exchange data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is a reliable indicator of where relocators to Florida are coming from. That's because changing one's driver's license to a Florida version shows a desire to become a permanent resident.
South Florida lawmakers push to expand state's 'red flag' law
A pair of South Florida lawmakers are trying to expand Florida's "red flag" law meant to keep firearms away from those who pose a threat to themselves or others.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within)
Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within) Three national forests, the Apalachicola, Osceola, and Ocala, span much of northern and central Florida. These forests produce 600 billion gallons of water and contain 510,000 acres of wetlands. You can also find 854 miles of rivers and streams within Florida’s national forests, as well as 36,000 acres of lakes and ponds.
westorlandonews.com
Florida Invests Over $17.7 Million to Conserve 3,500 Acres
Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved the investment of more than $17.7 million to conserve more than 3,500 acres across the state. The five properties stretch from Nassau County south to Charlotte County and protect or buffer lands within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that is crucial for wildlife habitat. They also complete two Florida Forever projects.
fox35orlando.com
Tyre Nichols: Florida leaders react to body cam video of Memphis beating death
Florida's leaders are reacting to the body cam footage released Friday night of five Memphis police officers appearing to beat Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on January 7. On Friday, Jan. 27, at promptly 6 p.m. Central time, Memphis police released four videos that contained footage of the night Nichols was arrested — three from officers’ body-worn cameras and one from a nearby surveillance camera.
St. Johns County neighbors want abandoned trailers removed from their community
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County neighborhood is dealing with what they call an eyesore. For months, people in the Sandy Creek neighborhood have been trying to figure out why abandoned trailers were dropped near the entrance of their community. With nowhere else to turn, they contacted First Coast News Anchor Anthony Austin.
fox35orlando.com
These are the Florida state and county fairs happening in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's Florida fair season! Over the next several months, you can fill your calendar with fair fun across the state. We're talking Ferris wheels, fried goodies, and amazing concerts!. Here's a roundup of some of the state and county fairs you'll want to check out in 2023:
cbs12.com
Proposed Florida housing bill bans rent control
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Thursday, lawmakers in Tallahassee announced a proposed bill that they hope will help tackle the affordable housing crisis across the state. The $811 million dollar housing bill does a number of things:. Provides incentives for the private sector to be the primary...
fox35orlando.com
Tyre Nichols beating death: Bodycam traffic stop video to be released
The city of Memphis is bracing for protests as it gets ready to release body camera footage in the beating death of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop. Five Memphis police officers are now facing murder charges.
24-year-old from Arkansas identified as body found off Bob Sikes Fishing Pier: FHP
UPDATE: According to FHP, a 24-year-old man from Arkansas was identified as the man pulled from the Chrysler 300. FHP said the vehicle was traveling north on Bob Sikes Fishing Pier, when the 24-year-old “failed to observe the end of the bridge.” As a result, the vehicle crashed into the concrete barrier. FHP said the […]
FWC seeking public input as it considers new fishing regulations at Skyway Fishing Pier
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is hosting a virtual workshop Wednesday evening on potential changes to fishing rules at the Skyway Fishing Pier State Park. FWC is exploring rule changes that they say could prevent entanglement, injury, and mortality of pelicans and other seabirds at the pier. At the […]
Florida Woman Beat Store Clerk With Beef Stick After She Was Caught Stealing
The last time we checked on Florida, a man broke into Joe's crab shack and pooped on the floor. I wonder what's going on now... Pinellas Park: Police say a Florida Woman battered a convenience store clerk with a pair of Slim Jim beef sticks after being accused of shoplifting.
A fishing license in Florida
A fishing license in Florida costs $17 for residents and $47 for non-residents for a one-year license. There are also options for 3-day, 7-day, and annual non-resident licenses.
fox35orlando.com
Tyre Nichols death: What is the Memphis police SCORPION unit?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother and pleaded, "I just want to go home." The officers charged...
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
Did you feel that? Reports of shaking, booms in south Alabama, northwest Florida
UPDATE: WKRG News 5 reached out to local military installations about the reports, which by mid-morning were coming in from Florida as well as south Alabama. A representative from Pensacola Naval Air Station said the booms were not related to any activity there. UPDATE: According to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, there have been no […]
