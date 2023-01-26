Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet The Dave Braun Trio
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The Dave Braun Trio joined us in studio to perform for this week's Ra-Sing & Me!. The group is made up of Dave, Paula and Pete Braun. "For more than 30 years, I have been performing with my jazz trio in the Midwest. I have been playing Friday nights at the Hob Nob Restaurant in Kenosha, WI since 1995. I have also been a regular at the Yardarm Bar and Grill since 1983. I started out by strumming chords on a ukulele when I was very young. My father, Joe Braun, is a locally well-known tenor banjo player from Racine, WI and the one who influenced me. I remember how I used to sit on the floor and watch him play melodies and chords on the banjo. His playing was so passionate that I could feel his heart coming right through the instrument. He showed me my first chords, the proper way to hold a pick, and the correct fingerings for scales. It was not until I was 19 when I started taking lessons from Gary Wolk to learn how to read music. Two years after that, I was accepted as a music major at the University of Wisconsin."
CBS 58
Chef Joya returns to Milwaukee for annual entrepreneurship summit
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "I'm grateful, I'm blessed, it's definitely surreal." A Milwaukee native returns home for the annual MKE Business Now Entrepreneurship Summit. Adjoa Courtney is a chef and cookbook author known for transforming traditional recipes into vegan-friendly dishes. Since plant-based diets have become more popular, Chef Joya says...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin teams take part in International Snow Sculpture Championships
MILWAUKEE — Two Wisconsin teams are taking part in the 2023 International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge. Team USA Wisconsin Tomczak titled their sculpture, “The Complexities of Life” and Team USA Wisconsin Snowblind titled their sculpture, “Forest Jam.” Team members are from around the Milwaukee area.
seehafernews.com
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association
A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
Saving Wisconsin’s endangered indigenous languages on ‘Route 51’
WAUSAU – The cornerstone of any culture or community is its language, where oral histories are passed down, knowledge is shared and bonds are formed. In Wisconsin and around the county, many indigenous languages are under threat of disappearing, putting the cultural identity of many tribes at risk. Today, efforts are underway to revitalize critically endangered Native American languages, which advocates say confers cognitive advantages, enhances self-esteem and cultural well-being, and strengthens community bonds.
CBS 58
Milwaukee community leaders react to Tyre Nichols videos
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The release of the Tyre Nichols videos is once again forcing many in the Milwaukee community to grapple with the effects of police brutality. It's another brutal encounter, another life lost, and more heartache and anger. Before the videos were released, Milwaukee attorney Kimberly Motley said,...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Library Updates & Job Services
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Julia Heiser with the Racine Public Library joined us to discuss the renovations finally complete at the library. Heiser also discussed LinkedIn Learning and job services available through the library. To learn more about the library, click here: Home | Racine Public Library (racinelibrary.info)
wearegreenbay.com
24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
leisuregrouptravel.com
Best Festivals in Wisconsin
Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Milwaukee to Michigan?
Milwaukee sits on the west coast of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin, to the north of Chicago. As this vibrant city sits right on the lake shores, it makes a perfect port to sail across to reach Michigan, which is located to the east of the city and is home to beautiful cities and gorgeous landscape and fantastic beaches.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Public Museum Inflated Renovation Estimates Due to Racial & Equity Concerns to Justify New Building [EXCLUSIVE]
Wisconsin Right Now, with a project-specific grant from No Better Friend Corp., Kevin Nicholson’s non-profit organization, is investigating the Milwaukee County Museum’s rhetoric, cost estimates and plans for a new museum. This story is first in a series. It explores the museum’s racial and equity motives behind inflated cost estimates.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Community Calendar with Clay Classes & More
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us for this week's community calendar to discuss clay classes for kids and so much more!. You can learn more about each event here: Welcome to Racine County (realracine.com)
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
How many inches of snow? Expect highest totals near Lake Michigan
Just about all of southeastern Wisconsin still has a good chance of at least 3 inches – or more – of snowfall by Sunday morning, Jan. 29. Many areas closer to Lake Michigan and near Illinois could be closer to 6 inches when it's all said and done.
Finding the USS Wisconsin's connection to the Badger State
NBC 26 anchor MacLeod Hageman toured the USS Wisconsin and is searching for the ship's connection to the state of Wisconsin.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowfall totals from Wisconsin winter storm; Jan. 28, 2023
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Below is a list of preliminary, running snowfall total reports (in inches) – totals that could change. Beaver Dam, 4.9. Belgium, 3. Big Bend, 6.9. Brookfield, 7.5.
CBS 58
Capitol Connection: Annual State of the State address
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers giving his state address and expanding on several budget proposals that we're going to see next month. CBS 58 Capitol Correspondent Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics Editor JR Ross talk about that and more in this week's Capitol Connection segment. Capitol Connection is...
thecountyline.net
Commentary: How are Wisconsin women doing under the 1849 abortion ban?
The national Women’s March chose Wisconsin as the location for a massive abortion-rights rally on Sunday, the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, for good reason. Our state, where a draconian 1849 abortion ban rose from the grave after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe, is at the center of the battle for abortion rights. Sunday’s march focused on the spring Wisconsin Supreme Court election, which could change the ideological balance on the Court just before it hears a challenge to that 19th century ban.
Wisconsin's only Black ski club works to diversify winter sports
The Ebony Ice Ski Club is an offshoot of the National Brotherhood of Skiers; the second largest ski organization, second only to the Olympics.
Briggs & Stratton to lay off 160 Wisconsin employees
Briggs & Stratton has ceased production at its Wauwatosa plant, resulting in 160 layoffs, TMJ4 News has confirmed.
