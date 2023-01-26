Read full article on original website
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
Marcus Foligno's punch broke Flyers' Zack MacEwen's jaw
Zack MacEwen might want to reconsider fighting the Wild enforcer.
Claude Giroux, Anton Forsberg star as Senators shut out Canadiens
Claude Giroux collected two goals and an assist and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves to fuel the host Ottawa Senators to a 5-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The multi-point performance was the third in as many games for Giroux. He has four goals and as many assists during his four-game point streak.
Best NHL trade deadline destinations for Coyotes star Jakob Chychrun
As the 2022-23 NHL season continues on, the March 3 trade deadline inches ever closer. Many star players have appeared in trade rumors throughout the season, which could signal one of the biggest trade deadlines in recent memory. One such star is Arizona Coyotes defensemen Jakob Chychrun. In fact, Chychrun...
Robby Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings beat Canadiens
Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.
Blackhawks send Stauber, 2 others to IceHogs
With the Chicago Blackhawks heading into their bye week and the NHL All-Star break, the team made a series of roster moves on Sunday, sending a trio of players to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. According to the press release, the Blackhawks reassigned forward Luke Philp, defenseman Filip Roos and...
Charlotte 122, Miami 117
MIAMI (117) Butler 11-14 6-7 28, Ca.Martin 3-4 2-4 8, Adebayo 8-15 1-4 17, Herro 9-21 1-1 24, Lowry 3-11 3-3 11, Strus 4-8 1-1 10, O.Robinson 0-1 2-2 2, Oladipo 4-12 0-0 9, Vincent 3-7 1-1 8. Totals 45-93 17-23 117. CHARLOTTE (122) Hayward 7-7 3-3 20, Washington 11-19...
Phelia, Brown lead No. 13 Michigan women past Gophers 77-41
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Laila Phelia scored 22 points, Leigha Brown added 20 and No. 13 Michigan rolled to a 77-41 win over Minnesota on Sunday. Brown had 11 points in the first half, surpassing 1,000 points as a Wolverine, and Michigan led 34-23. Phelia had 14 in the second half.
Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row,” he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring...
Giroux's young son gives out postgame high-fives to Senators
Ottawa forward's tot joins dad for celebration after win. The Ottawa Senators had an adorable guest for their postgame celebration on Saturday. Claude Giroux's son, Gavin, gave out postgame high-fives after the Senators' 5-0 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Canadian Tire Centre. Gavin stood in the Senators tunnel with...
Toronto 123, Portland 105
TORONTO (123) Barnes 7-12 4-4 18, Siakam 9-17 5-5 24, Achiuwa 11-16 4-4 27, Trent Jr. 7-16 1-1 19, VanVleet 4-13 1-1 11, Harper Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Hernangomez 1-2 0-0 3, Young 3-4 1-1 7, Boucher 4-7 1-2 10, Koloko 1-1 0-0 2, Dowtin Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Flynn 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 48-92 17-18 123.
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Buffalo Sabres – 01/28/2023
The Minnesota Wild will take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight as the main event for Hockey Day in Minnesota. The Wild ended their three-game losing skid by punching their way to an overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 26. That win, combined with a series of fortunate outcomes in other games, was enough to bring the Wild back into third place in the Central Division; however, the Colorado Avalanche are only one point behind them and the Nashville Predators are now only two points back. It is looking like Central could end up being a dogfight to the very end.
Montana 73, Portland St. 67
MONTANA (10-12) Bannan 7-8 3-4 17, Di.Thomas 9-14 2-2 25, Martin 3-9 2-3 10, Vazquez 5-12 4-4 17, Whitney 1-4 0-0 2, Oke 1-1 0-0 2, Nap 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 11-13 73. PORTLAND ST. (9-13) Eyman 1-2 0-1 2, Parker 7-14 6-9 21, Starks...
Minnesota takes on Sacramento, seeks 5th straight home win
Sacramento Kings (27-21, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Sacramento looking to continue its four-game home winning streak. The Timberwolves are 18-16 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 15- when it wins...
Superstar NHL Player Suffers Major Injury
The National Hockey League is a relentless, fast-paced sport where big hits are part of the game. However, some big hits lead to major injuries. That happened to one of the best players in the game of hockey.
Tulsa hosts Memphis following Davis' 25-point game
Memphis Tigers (16-5, 6-2 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-14, 1-7 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulsa -12.5; over/under is 154. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Kendric Davis scored 25 points in Memphis' 99-84 victory over the SMU Mustangs. The Golden Hurricane have gone 4-5 at home....
No. 1 South Carolina 65, Alabama 52
SOUTH CAROLINA (21-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.806, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Hall 4-8, Cooke 2-6, Beal 1-5, Johnson 1-2, Fletcher 0-2) Blocked Shots: 7 (Boston 4, Cardoso 2, Amihere 1) Turnovers: 8 (Johnson 3, Boston 1, Beal 1, Cooke 1, Fletcher 1, Amihere 1) Steals: 5 (Johnson 2, Boston...
Oregon St. 60, Colorado 52
COLORADO (12-11) da Silva 9-21 0-0 22, Lovering 2-3 0-1 4, Clifford 2-8 0-0 5, Hadley 5-5 1-3 11, Simpson 1-13 2-3 4, Hammond 0-4 0-0 0, O'Brien 0-3 0-0 0, E.Wright 2-2 0-0 6, Gabbidon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 3-7 52. OREGON ST. (9-13) Andela 3-3 0-0 6,...
SAN FRANCISCO 94, SAN DIEGO 81
Percentages: FG .618, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Shabazz 4-7, Roberts 3-9, M.Williams 2-3, Newbury 1-1, Meeks 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Newbury). Turnovers: 15 (Shabazz 4, Newbury 3, Hawthorne 2, Kunen 2, M.Williams 2, Gigiberia, Meeks). Steals: 8 (Hawthorne 2, Newbury 2, Roberts...
Montana St. 72, Sacramento St. 65
MONTANA ST. (15-8) Belo 2-4 2-2 6, Battle 9-18 12-12 32, Brown 2-8 2-2 6, Fuller 1-2 0-0 2, T.Patterson 1-2 0-0 2, Osobor 5-10 3-4 13, R.Ford 1-2 0-0 3, Gazelas 1-2 1-2 4, Lecholat 0-1 4-6 4. Totals 22-49 24-28 72. SACRAMENTO ST. (12-10) Marks 0-1 0-0 0,...
