Adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West assigned courtroom for murder trial

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 3 days ago
The adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West, also known as Cincere and Classic Pettushave, have been assigned a courtroom for their upcoming trial and are set to be back in court for a hearing on Mon, Jan 30.

Jacqueline and Trezell West have been charged with six-felony counts, including two counts of second-degree murder.

Orrin and Orson West were reported missing from the West's California City home in December 2020. The boys were declared dead by the Kern County District Attorney's Office last year even though their bodies have not been found.

