Germany arrests a second suspect in Russian espionage case

 3 days ago

German authorities said Thursday that they have arrested a second person in connection with a high-profile espionage case that has embarrassed Germany's foreign intelligence agency.

Federal prosecutors said Arthur E., whose surname wasn't released for privacy reasons, was detained at Munich airport last month after arriving from the United States.

Prosecutors said the suspect, a German citizen, is accused of treason for passing secrets obtained by Carsten L., an acquaintance working at Germany's BND spy agency, to Russian intelligence.

Arthur E. was not an employee of the BND, prosecutors said.

German authorities received support in their investigation from the FBI, they said.

