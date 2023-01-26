Read full article on original website
Dave Hill – Citizen of the Day
Dave Hill of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Friday, January 27, 2023. Dave is with Total Motors and is Le Mars Chamber Citizen of the Year. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Melanie Murphy, the LCSD Employee of the Month
Melanie Murphy, a first grade teacher at Kluchhohn Elementary School, was honored Thursday as the Le Mars Community School District Employee of the Month. She’s described by her colleagues as caring, and “establishes a classroom in which students can grow in their academic success”. Mrs. Murphey has taught classes for 17 years in Le Mars, starting with third graders. She now teaches first grade students. Congratulations, Melanie!
KLEM News for Saturday, January 28, 2023
There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Plymouth and its surrounding counties today, effective until 6 this evening. Heavy snow is the main concern, accumulating between 4 and 7 inches. The heaviest snows should end after 2 pm, but snow will linger until early Sunday. A cold snap will follow, with high temperatures through next Friday in the single digits and teens. Low temperatures will fall below zero. Wind chills tonight and Sunday night will be -20 to -25.
Gehlen Catholic Basketball Teams Enjoy Senior Night with Wins Over South O’Brien
The Gehlen Catholic basketball teams enjoyed a senior night on Friday with a pair of wins over South O’Brien. The Gehlen Catholic girls opened the night with their second win of the week taking down the Wolverines by a final of 59-39. The game ended up dragging along due...
