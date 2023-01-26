There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Plymouth and its surrounding counties today, effective until 6 this evening. Heavy snow is the main concern, accumulating between 4 and 7 inches. The heaviest snows should end after 2 pm, but snow will linger until early Sunday. A cold snap will follow, with high temperatures through next Friday in the single digits and teens. Low temperatures will fall below zero. Wind chills tonight and Sunday night will be -20 to -25.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO