Milwaukee, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS 58

Racine & Me: Library Updates & Job Services

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Julia Heiser with the Racine Public Library joined us to discuss the renovations finally complete at the library. Heiser also discussed LinkedIn Learning and job services available through the library. To learn more about the library, click here: Home | Racine Public Library (racinelibrary.info)
RACINE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

11 Questions for Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s CEO

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is set to enter the booming sports gambling business and will, over the coming months, construct a sleek sportsbook on its sprawling Menomonee Valley property to serve bettors looking to wager on the action. “It’ll be the full package. The vibe will be one where you...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Public Museum Inflated Renovation Estimates Due to Racial & Equity Concerns to Justify New Building [EXCLUSIVE]

Wisconsin Right Now, with a project-specific grant from No Better Friend Corp., Kevin Nicholson’s non-profit organization, is investigating the Milwaukee County Museum’s rhetoric, cost estimates and plans for a new museum. This story is first in a series. It explores the museum’s racial and equity motives behind inflated cost estimates.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
BEAVER DAM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

After prison, Milwaukee man's trucking business delivers inspiration

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who spent nearly half his life in prison has done more than turn his own life around; he's helping others in the city. One of Go Time Trucking's goals is to help people who are struggling in life get back into the driver's seat. It's not just about trucks delivering items, but inspiration.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Meet The Dave Braun Trio

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The Dave Braun Trio joined us in studio to perform for this week's Ra-Sing & Me!. The group is made up of Dave, Paula and Pete Braun. "For more than 30 years, I have been performing with my jazz trio in the Midwest. I have been playing Friday nights at the Hob Nob Restaurant in Kenosha, WI since 1995. I have also been a regular at the Yardarm Bar and Grill since 1983. I started out by strumming chords on a ukulele when I was very young. My father, Joe Braun, is a locally well-known tenor banjo player from Racine, WI and the one who influenced me. I remember how I used to sit on the floor and watch him play melodies and chords on the banjo. His playing was so passionate that I could feel his heart coming right through the instrument. He showed me my first chords, the proper way to hold a pick, and the correct fingerings for scales. It was not until I was 19 when I started taking lessons from Gary Wolk to learn how to read music. Two years after that, I was accepted as a music major at the University of Wisconsin."
RACINE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee Water Works warns of bursting pipes

MILWAUKEE — With all of Wisconsin forecasted to plunge back into bitterly cold temperatures over the next few days, Milwaukee Water Works on Friday put out a warning about what to watch for when it comes to burst pipes. "What we talk about, first and foremost, is maintaining heat...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

4 Updates on the Problems at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s

Since our initial report, the hospital has paused many surgeries and the reports have continued. Late last month, a Milwaukee Magazine’s investigative report revealed how severe staffing shortages at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital have led to staff concerns around patient safety. The article struck a nerve with Milwaukeeans: With just five days left in 2022, the story became our most-read digital story of the year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Early Childhood Educators Can Receive $1,500 From a New Milwaukee Program

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. If you work in early childhood education, you are likely eligible to receive a $1,500 stipend through the City of Milwaukee’s Early Childhood Workforce Stipend...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Proposed Waukesha chicken ordinance ruffles feathers

WAUKESHA — An ordinance currently in the hands of the Ordinance & License Committee would regulate keeping chickens on residential properties within city limits. The committee discussed the proposal on Monday but chose not to take action and instead are asking for more time to hear feedback from residents. The goals of the proposed ordinance are to avoid public nuisance and other impacts on neighboring properties and control rodent infestation.
WAUKESHA, WI
leisuregrouptravel.com

Best Festivals in Wisconsin

Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
WISCONSIN STATE

