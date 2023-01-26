Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Library Updates & Job Services
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Julia Heiser with the Racine Public Library joined us to discuss the renovations finally complete at the library. Heiser also discussed LinkedIn Learning and job services available through the library. To learn more about the library, click here: Home | Racine Public Library (racinelibrary.info)
wearegreenbay.com
24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
Briggs & Stratton to lay off 160 Wisconsin employees
Briggs & Stratton has ceased production at its Wauwatosa plant, resulting in 160 layoffs, TMJ4 News has confirmed.
CBS 58
Report: Kohl's in late stages to name Tom Kingsbury as permanent CEO
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Menomonee Falls-based retailer Kohl's is 'closing in' on naming interim CEO Tom Kingsbury as its permanent chief executive, according to a report from The New York Times. Kingsbury took over in 2022 following the departure of former CEO Michelle Glass, who went on to...
milwaukeemag.com
11 Questions for Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s CEO
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is set to enter the booming sports gambling business and will, over the coming months, construct a sleek sportsbook on its sprawling Menomonee Valley property to serve bettors looking to wager on the action. “It’ll be the full package. The vibe will be one where you...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Public Museum Inflated Renovation Estimates Due to Racial & Equity Concerns to Justify New Building [EXCLUSIVE]
Wisconsin Right Now, with a project-specific grant from No Better Friend Corp., Kevin Nicholson’s non-profit organization, is investigating the Milwaukee County Museum’s rhetoric, cost estimates and plans for a new museum. This story is first in a series. It explores the museum’s racial and equity motives behind inflated cost estimates.
nbc15.com
Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
How many inches of snow? Expect highest totals near Lake Michigan
Just about all of southeastern Wisconsin still has a good chance of at least 3 inches – or more – of snowfall by Sunday morning, Jan. 29. Many areas closer to Lake Michigan and near Illinois could be closer to 6 inches when it's all said and done.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
After prison, Milwaukee man's trucking business delivers inspiration
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who spent nearly half his life in prison has done more than turn his own life around; he's helping others in the city. One of Go Time Trucking's goals is to help people who are struggling in life get back into the driver's seat. It's not just about trucks delivering items, but inspiration.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet The Dave Braun Trio
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The Dave Braun Trio joined us in studio to perform for this week's Ra-Sing & Me!. The group is made up of Dave, Paula and Pete Braun. "For more than 30 years, I have been performing with my jazz trio in the Midwest. I have been playing Friday nights at the Hob Nob Restaurant in Kenosha, WI since 1995. I have also been a regular at the Yardarm Bar and Grill since 1983. I started out by strumming chords on a ukulele when I was very young. My father, Joe Braun, is a locally well-known tenor banjo player from Racine, WI and the one who influenced me. I remember how I used to sit on the floor and watch him play melodies and chords on the banjo. His playing was so passionate that I could feel his heart coming right through the instrument. He showed me my first chords, the proper way to hold a pick, and the correct fingerings for scales. It was not until I was 19 when I started taking lessons from Gary Wolk to learn how to read music. Two years after that, I was accepted as a music major at the University of Wisconsin."
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Advocates Worry Proposal to Change Wisconsin’s Cash Bail System will Penalize the Poor
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. A proposed constitutional amendment approved last week by the state Legislature to change the cash bail system in Wisconsin for those accused of violent crimes...
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Water Works warns of bursting pipes
MILWAUKEE — With all of Wisconsin forecasted to plunge back into bitterly cold temperatures over the next few days, Milwaukee Water Works on Friday put out a warning about what to watch for when it comes to burst pipes. "What we talk about, first and foremost, is maintaining heat...
milwaukeemag.com
4 Updates on the Problems at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s
Since our initial report, the hospital has paused many surgeries and the reports have continued. Late last month, a Milwaukee Magazine’s investigative report revealed how severe staffing shortages at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital have led to staff concerns around patient safety. The article struck a nerve with Milwaukeeans: With just five days left in 2022, the story became our most-read digital story of the year.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Early Childhood Educators Can Receive $1,500 From a New Milwaukee Program
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. If you work in early childhood education, you are likely eligible to receive a $1,500 stipend through the City of Milwaukee’s Early Childhood Workforce Stipend...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Proposed Waukesha chicken ordinance ruffles feathers
WAUKESHA — An ordinance currently in the hands of the Ordinance & License Committee would regulate keeping chickens on residential properties within city limits. The committee discussed the proposal on Monday but chose not to take action and instead are asking for more time to hear feedback from residents. The goals of the proposed ordinance are to avoid public nuisance and other impacts on neighboring properties and control rodent infestation.
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (1/28)...Couple of fundraisers featuring Milwaukee sports teams, big comedy event
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--On this snowy Saturday, we have a few fundraisers involving both the Bucks and Admirals. Plus a comedy show at an unexpected place.
leisuregrouptravel.com
Best Festivals in Wisconsin
Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
Wisconsin's only Black ski club works to diversify winter sports
The Ebony Ice Ski Club is an offshoot of the National Brotherhood of Skiers; the second largest ski organization, second only to the Olympics.
Milwaukee moves to tear down Northridge Mall - by buying it
The city of Milwaukee is now attempting to take ownership of Northridge Mall in an effort to demolish it faster, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
