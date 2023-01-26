Read full article on original website
Experience Mount Vernon announces 2022 Walter Rudin Award Winner
MOUNT VERNON – The Walter Rudin Award, sponsored by Park National Bank, is awarded to an individual in honor of their long-term commitment to downtown Mount Vernon and the community. Recognizing the significant contributions to downtown Mount Vernon and Experience Mount Vernon, the 2022 Walter Rudin Award recipient joins...
Open Source: What's going on with the homeless camp at Harcourt Road and 229?
MOUNT VERNON — Several Knox Pages readers have asked about the homeless tent along the banks of the Kokosing River at the intersection of Harcourt Road and Ohio 229. Now that the trees have dropped their leaves, it is more visible to passers-by.
Mount Vernon Fire Dept. honors its award winners for 2022
MOUNT VERNON -- The Mount Vernon Fire Department had its annual awards banquet on Jan. 25 to honor members of the department for their exemplary service throughout 2022. Attending the event were members of the Mount Vernon Fire Department and their families, as well as retired members of the Mount Vernon Fire Department and their families. Also in attendance was City Administration and members of City Council.
20 found guilty, 2 sentenced this week in Mount Vernon Municipal Court
MOUNT VERNON – There were 20 people found guilty and two sentenced this week after arraignments and hearings in Mount Vernon Municipal Court. These were the cases brought forward by the Mount Vernon Law Director's Office.
Enrollment underway at Knox ESC Preschool
MOUNT VERNON – Walk near any Knox Educational Service Center (ESC) Preschool classroom and listen. You may hear the alphabet or counting chanted in unison, the same for the days of the week and the months of the year. You may hear singing or laughter – lots of laughter.
Acclaimed comedian and actor to perform in Mount Vernon on March 3
MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Vernon Arts Consortium is set to kick off its 2023 season with an appearance by renowned actor and comedian Paul Reiser. Reiser will be performing his latest stand-up comedy act at the Knox Memorial Theater, a 1,000-seat pillar arts venue in the community. The performance will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 3.
