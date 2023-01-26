Let’s just cut to the chase. Is Starfield delayed?. Officially, no. And to be fair to Microsoft and Bethesda Game Studios, they already told us we wouldn’t be hearing anything out of Todd Howard’s next epic role-playing game during Wednesday’s Developer Direct showcase. There’s going to be a stand-alone showcase for Starfield at some point. It’s still one hell of an elephant not in the room, especially if two of the four games shown — Redfall and The Elder Scrolls Online’s Necrom expansion — are big Bethesda projects launching in May and June, respectively. It doesn’t seem likely that Bethesda would want to cannibalize interest in those projects (or Starfield) by packing that game into a May or June release window.

2 DAYS AGO