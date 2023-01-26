ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Verge

Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games

When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
ComicBook

New Starfield Report Shares Concerning News About Release Date

A new report tied to Bethesda's upcoming open-world RPG Starfield has shared more concerning news about the game's potential release date. Based on what we currently know, Bethesda and Xbox have committed to releasing Starfield at some point before the end of June 2023. With no such launch date yet announced, though, fans have started to become concerned that the game could slip back further. Sadly, a new report has now further added credibility to this possibility.
game-news24.com

Xbox and Bethesda were forced to retire because a single-player group of Halo Infinite won a hard-working battle with the single-player game

“Hello Infinite” seems to be imminent. The developer of 343 Industries, with the studios behind Gears Of War and Starfield, all hit by jobs at Microsoft. With the economy dripping with trouble, and a shareholders being afraid of making less money than usual, big corporations have never done the only thing they do in these situations: sack thousands of ordinary workers.
Polygon

Is Starfield delayed or not?

Let’s just cut to the chase. Is Starfield delayed?. Officially, no. And to be fair to Microsoft and Bethesda Game Studios, they already told us we wouldn’t be hearing anything out of Todd Howard’s next epic role-playing game during Wednesday’s Developer Direct showcase. There’s going to be a stand-alone showcase for Starfield at some point. It’s still one hell of an elephant not in the room, especially if two of the four games shown — Redfall and The Elder Scrolls Online’s Necrom expansion — are big Bethesda projects launching in May and June, respectively. It doesn’t seem likely that Bethesda would want to cannibalize interest in those projects (or Starfield) by packing that game into a May or June release window.
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
INSIDE News

Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind

The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
wegotthiscovered.com

Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise

Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
ComicBook

GTA Online Report Warns Fans Not to Play or Risk Losing Account

A new GTA Online report from a prominent Grand Theft Auto insider has warned PC players of a new security issue and suggests that it may not be worth playing the GTA game until Rockstar Games fixes the issue. If you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, everything below, thankfully, does not apply to you. If you're on PC though, you're going to want to be careful playing the game until further notice.

