trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: CT must create a permanent child tax credit
Gov. Ned Lamont has set an important goal for our state: making Connecticut the most family- friendly state in America. We agree that it’s time to take action to invest in our families. Creating a permanent, fully refundable Connecticut child tax credit of $600 per child is an important, high-impact step to support our families.
Should Connecticut establish a ‘safe harbor fund’ for out-of-state women seeking abortion services?
Lawmakers at the state Capitol are debating the idea of a "safe harbor fund," which would pay for abortion services and travel for women living outside of Connecticut, where abortion is banned.
darientimes.com
Opinion: CT cancer patients need proton therapy, but cannot get treatment here
Recently, a legislative task force charged with recommending statutory reforms to Connecticut’s Certificate of Need process submitted a final report that provides a helpful conversation starter for issues around access, cost and community input, among others, within the state framework. Importantly, the final report also recommends that the task force’s work continues for another year, as there is much still to explore, including, I would suggest, clarifying CON parameters, ensuring decision-making transparency, and a consistent rationale for approval of CON applications or, in its absence, defensible reasons for denial.
trumbulltimes.com
John Breunig (opinion): Debate over allowing wine in CT supermarkets leaves bitter aftertaste
Before you start to worry about my habits, the rack is usually empty. It's more of a decoration (shaped like the Eiffel Tower) than a storage device (form over function). At least it gets more use than the unopened rack kit in the basement closet we got as a wedding present in 1995.
State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem
HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Early voting system must be equitable, inclusive and accessible
This session, the Connecticut General Assembly will consider how to make the voters’ vision for early voting a reality. When they do, it is worth remembering that early voting was more popular with Connecticut voters, in percentage support, than any candidate for statewide or congressional office on the ballot here in 2022, as well as the majority of victors in contested races for the legislature.
Connecticut lawmakers consider legalizing 'human composting'
Instead of being buried or cremated, "human composting" entails covering remains with natural, biodegradable materials. After several months, the result is upward of 15 bags of nutrient-rich soil.
yankeeinstitute.org
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
The Connecticut tenants movement is back
In 2023, tenant unions and our allies will take the fight for fairer rents to the State Capitol.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Bottle Bill Implementation Complicates DEEP Commissioner Nomination
The governor’s nomination of Katie Dykes to serve another term as Connecticut’s commissioner of energy and environmental protection has met some resistance in the legislature in part due to her agency’s handling of recent updates to the state’s bottle bill. When lawmakers met for session on...
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: A CT town’s rejection of Nazi bigotry
International Holocaust Remembrance Day was commemorated on Jan. 27, 2023, the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp. We are also likely to witness this month another hateful increase in antisemitic incidents — cemetery desecrations, Internet slurs or Holocaust deniers parading in “Camp Auschwitz” T-shirts — both in Connecticut and throughout the United States.
2 Connecticut women hosting free NARCAN training in hopes of saving lives
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The opioid epidemic is a crisis across the country, including right here in Connecticut. The state’s Department of Health says there were more than 1,200 confirmed overdose deaths last year with 93% involving opioids. Now, two women in Hartford are making a grassroots effort to save lives. Community activist Kamora Herrington […]
Eyewitness News
Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Five Memphis police officers have been charged with killing Nichols after he was pulled over on January 7. One of the officers, 32-year-old Desmond Mills Junior,...
greenwichsentinel.com
CT launches fund to assist renters from being evicted
Governor Ned Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno announced that the Connecticut Department of Housing is launching a new fund to assist renters who are on the verge of being evicted from their homes due to owing past due rent. Utilizing $12.5 million in funding from UniteCT and the Rent Bank, the Eviction Prevention Fund will provide households with up to $5,000 to pay off past due rent with their current landlord.
iheart.com
Funds to Assist Renters From Being Evicted From Homes Due To Overdue Rent
The Office of Ned Lamont released the following Press Release on 1/27/23. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno today announced that the Connecticut Department of Housing is launching a new fund to assist renters who are on the verge of being evicted from their homes due to owing past due rent. Utilizing $12.5 million in funding from UniteCT and the Rent Bank, the Eviction Prevention Fund will provide households with up to $5,000 to pay off past due rent with their current landlord.
Eyewitness News
New fund to help CT renters who are on the verge of eviction
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A new fund will help Connecticut renters who are on the verge of eviction because of past due rent. Governor Ned Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno announced the Eviction Prevention Fund on Wednesday, which is being launched by the Connecticut Department of Housing. Lamont’s...
Nursing crisis worsening in Connecticut: Union calls for $30 million investment to strengthen the healthcare system
HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut is facing a healthcare crisis that is testing the limits of its publicly funded system. This crisis has been brewing for years, with inadequate funding and staffing shortages contributing to a growing problem threatening the health and well-being of those using it.
Eyewitness News
INTERVIEW: What is postpartum psychosis?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - After a former Connecticut woman Lindsay Clancy was accused of killing her three children while suffering from postpartum psychosis, it has many wondering what exactly postpartum psychosis is. A candlelight vigil was held last night for the Clancy family. Police say she strangled her three children...
News 12
Proposed Connecticut bill could eliminate 30-minute mandatory lunch for teachers
A bill has been proposed to eliminate mandated 30-minute lunch periods for teachers. The legislator behind it argues those mandated lunch periods take away from classroom time for students. The mandate for 30-minute uninterrupted responsibility-free lunch periods was added as an amendment last year to the bill implementing the state...
Connecticut science teacher named finalist for 2023 National Teacher of the Year
A high school science teacher from Connecticut could receive the highest honor for teachers in the United States.
