Connecticut State

trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: CT must create a permanent child tax credit

Gov. Ned Lamont has set an important goal for our state: making Connecticut the most family- friendly state in America. We agree that it’s time to take action to invest in our families. Creating a permanent, fully refundable Connecticut child tax credit of $600 per child is an important, high-impact step to support our families.
darientimes.com

Opinion: CT cancer patients need proton therapy, but cannot get treatment here

Recently, a legislative task force charged with recommending statutory reforms to Connecticut’s Certificate of Need process submitted a final report that provides a helpful conversation starter for issues around access, cost and community input, among others, within the state framework. Importantly, the final report also recommends that the task force’s work continues for another year, as there is much still to explore, including, I would suggest, clarifying CON parameters, ensuring decision-making transparency, and a consistent rationale for approval of CON applications or, in its absence, defensible reasons for denial.
FOX 61

State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem

HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Early voting system must be equitable, inclusive and accessible

This session, the Connecticut General Assembly will consider how to make the voters’ vision for early voting a reality. When they do, it is worth remembering that early voting was more popular with Connecticut voters, in percentage support, than any candidate for statewide or congressional office on the ballot here in 2022, as well as the majority of victors in contested races for the legislature.
yankeeinstitute.org

Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures

This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
ctnewsjunkie.com

Bottle Bill Implementation Complicates DEEP Commissioner Nomination

The governor’s nomination of Katie Dykes to serve another term as Connecticut’s commissioner of energy and environmental protection has met some resistance in the legislature in part due to her agency’s handling of recent updates to the state’s bottle bill. When lawmakers met for session on...
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: A CT town’s rejection of Nazi bigotry

International Holocaust Remembrance Day was commemorated on Jan. 27, 2023, the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp. We are also likely to witness this month another hateful increase in antisemitic incidents — cemetery desecrations, Internet slurs or Holocaust deniers parading in “Camp Auschwitz” T-shirts — both in Connecticut and throughout the United States.
WTNH

2 Connecticut women hosting free NARCAN training in hopes of saving lives

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The opioid epidemic is a crisis across the country, including right here in Connecticut. The state’s Department of Health says there were more than 1,200 confirmed overdose deaths last year with 93% involving opioids. Now, two women in Hartford are making a grassroots effort to save lives. Community activist Kamora Herrington […]
greenwichsentinel.com

CT launches fund to assist renters from being evicted

Governor Ned Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno announced that the Connecticut Department of Housing is launching a new fund to assist renters who are on the verge of being evicted from their homes due to owing past due rent. Utilizing $12.5 million in funding from UniteCT and the Rent Bank, the Eviction Prevention Fund will provide households with up to $5,000 to pay off past due rent with their current landlord.
iheart.com

Eyewitness News

New fund to help CT renters who are on the verge of eviction

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A new fund will help Connecticut renters who are on the verge of eviction because of past due rent. Governor Ned Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno announced the Eviction Prevention Fund on Wednesday, which is being launched by the Connecticut Department of Housing. Lamont’s...
Eyewitness News

INTERVIEW: What is postpartum psychosis?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - After a former Connecticut woman Lindsay Clancy was accused of killing her three children while suffering from postpartum psychosis, it has many wondering what exactly postpartum psychosis is. A candlelight vigil was held last night for the Clancy family. Police say she strangled her three children...
