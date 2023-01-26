Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
1 dead, 4 injured, including 2 children, in Baltimore shooting, crash
BALTIMORE (CNN) - Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people opened fire Saturday evening in Baltimore. Two men, a woman and a two-year-old were hit by bullets. Investigators say one of the men died of his wounds. Police say a 6-year-old was...
utv44.com
Mobile woman shot at during road rage incident
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A woman was reportedly shot at in broad daylight driving near the University of South Alabama. Police say it was a matter of road rage. The woman who was shot at says she is now living in fear. Wednesday, she was leaving Walmart with a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Atmore PD investigating after shots fired near park
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Atmore Police Department is working to identify who fired shots near a park Wednesday. Officers responded to the area of West Side Park on Wilson Avenue around 7:35 p.m. on a report of shots fired and found several spent casings in the street, according to Atmore PD.
3rd suspect arrested in December Walmart shooting: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a third suspect Thursday afternoon who was allegedly involved in the I-65 Walmart shooting in December 2022. Jimaurice Pierce will be charged with attempted murder and assault, according to a release. On December 27, officers were called to the Walmart Supercenter on I-65 Service Road South […]
WEAR
22-year-old Pensacola man charged in shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 22-year-old man is being charged Thursday in relation to a shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street in Pensacola earlier this month. 22-year-old Taziah Dixon, of Pensacola, is charged with principal to attempted murder and principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle in relation to shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street on Jan. 1.
utv44.com
Man charged with NYE shooting and murder in downtown Mobile indicted in federal court
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Thomas Earl Thomas, the man charged with New Years Eve shooting and murder in downtown Mobile, has now been indicted in federal court. Thomas is charged with illegal possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm. The indictment alleges that the Glock...
WEAR
Officials: Car seats save children in Escambia County rollover crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Car seats are being credited with saving two young children after a rollover crash Friday afternoon in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com reports that a GMC Yukon was driving on North Pine Barren Road when it drove into the path of a Nissan Rogue traveling on Highway 168. The...
Man arrested in connection to New Year’s Day drive-by shooting: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said they arrested a man in connection to a New Year’s Day drive-by shooting. Taziah D. Dixon, 22, is charged with principal to attempted murder and principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle. Police responded to a local hospital on Sunday, Jan. 1 in reference to […]
Atmore Advance
Brewton woman arrested for receiving stolen property, warrants
A Brewton woman was arrested Jan. 24 on warrants and receiving stolen property, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Rebecca Boutwell, 39, of Brewton, was arrested and received a new charge of receiving stolen property I. She had several warrants for her arrest with the APD.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mother and daughter arrested after investigators find intended prison contraband
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Chatom Police made an unexpected discovery after getting a call from the Mississippi Department of Corrections. “They were coming over into our jurisdiction to see if they could retrieve some items that a corrections officer stated that she had...
Atmore Advance
Atmore man arrested on drug, public intoxication charges
An Atmore man was arrested Jan. 24 on drug and public intoxication charges, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Darrell McMann said in a release that Samuel Bostic, 47, of Atmore, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication. McMann said at...
WALA-TV FOX10
Accused Mobile New Year’s Eve shooter indicted on federal gun charge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., the man accused of sparking a mass shooting downtown on New Year’s Eve, now faces federal charges. A grand jury has indicted Thomas on charges of illegal possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm. Prosecutors allege that the gun he fired had a so-called Glock switch, which transforms a semi-automatic weapon until a fully automatic gun.
WALA-TV FOX10
MOBILE POLICE: We Want Jimaurice Pierce to Turn Himself In.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Jimaurice Pierce is one of three teens accused in that shoot-out at the WalMart on the I-65 East Service Road. Two of the suspects are behind bars, but Pierce is still out there. Mobile Police are hoping someone can tell them where he is, but they’d really like for Pierce to come in on his own accord.
WEAR
Report: Escambia County convicted felon found with meth after sleeping at gas station
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A multi-convicted felon is back in Escambia County Jail this week after being found with a trafficking amount of meth during a search outside of an Escambia County gas station, according to an arrest report. 37-year-old James Nunnelley, of Pensacola, was arrested and charged with possession...
Andalusia Star News
Covington County jury finds McKenzie man guilty in 2018 murder case
A Covington County jury deliberated for less than 35 minutes on Thursday afternoon before pronouncing Christopher Bradley Bush, 48, of McKenzie, guilty of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Josha James Mount, also of Butler County. Mount’s body was found in the edge of the woods near Hayslette’s Bridge in the north end of Covington County on August 3, 2018.
WEAR
Body recovered in Bob Sikes Fishing Pier incident identified as 24-year-old Arkansas man
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- The body recovered from the water after a vehicle drove off the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach Thursday afternoon has been identified as a 24-year-old Arkansas man, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to a report from Florida Highway Patrol, a black sedan, driven...
Daphne Middle School bomb threat came from west coast: Police
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — (Updated from news conference) — Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler joined Daphne Police for a news conference, updating the public about the bomb threat that was called into Daphne Middle School Friday morning. “Our school system is as safe as you can get,” Tyler said. Tyler thanked law enforcement […]
Shalimar home searched twice in 4 months after drug overdoses, 7 arrested: OCSO
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shut down part of 9th Ave. in Shalimar on Friday for a narcotics search warrant. Sheriff Eric Aden said two people overdosed at the 34 9th Ave. residence in the last week. According to OCSO, this is the second time the home has been searched in […]
utv44.com
Investigators: Mary G Montgomery students stole credit cards to buy THC-laced candy
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office says two Mary G. Montgomery students, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, are now also facing charges for taking pictures of people's credit cards at the fast food restaurant they worked at and using them to buy THC laced candy online. Semmes Police say several students ingested the drugs at school and two went to the hospital with adverse reactions. We asked authorities how minors are getting drugs online.
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes man gets 5 years in prison for possessing machine gun to further drug trafficking
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing a machine gun to further of a drug-trafficking crime, U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama announced Friday. According to court documents, Mobile police arrested Jayden Deonte Cassino, 21, was...
