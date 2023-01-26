ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

1 dead, 4 injured, including 2 children, in Baltimore shooting, crash

BALTIMORE (CNN) - Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people opened fire Saturday evening in Baltimore. Two men, a woman and a two-year-old were hit by bullets. Investigators say one of the men died of his wounds. Police say a 6-year-old was...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile woman shot at during road rage incident

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A woman was reportedly shot at in broad daylight driving near the University of South Alabama. Police say it was a matter of road rage. The woman who was shot at says she is now living in fear. Wednesday, she was leaving Walmart with a...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Atmore PD investigating after shots fired near park

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Atmore Police Department is working to identify who fired shots near a park Wednesday. Officers responded to the area of West Side Park on Wilson Avenue around 7:35 p.m. on a report of shots fired and found several spent casings in the street, according to Atmore PD.
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

3rd suspect arrested in December Walmart shooting: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a third suspect Thursday afternoon who was allegedly involved in the I-65 Walmart shooting in December 2022. Jimaurice Pierce will be charged with attempted murder and assault, according to a release. On December 27, officers were called to the Walmart Supercenter on I-65 Service Road South […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

22-year-old Pensacola man charged in shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 22-year-old man is being charged Thursday in relation to a shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street in Pensacola earlier this month. 22-year-old Taziah Dixon, of Pensacola, is charged with principal to attempted murder and principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle in relation to shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street on Jan. 1.
PENSACOLA, FL
Atmore Advance

Brewton woman arrested for receiving stolen property, warrants

A Brewton woman was arrested Jan. 24 on warrants and receiving stolen property, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Rebecca Boutwell, 39, of Brewton, was arrested and received a new charge of receiving stolen property I. She had several warrants for her arrest with the APD.
BREWTON, AL
Atmore Advance

Atmore man arrested on drug, public intoxication charges

An Atmore man was arrested Jan. 24 on drug and public intoxication charges, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Darrell McMann said in a release that Samuel Bostic, 47, of Atmore, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication. McMann said at...
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Accused Mobile New Year’s Eve shooter indicted on federal gun charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., the man accused of sparking a mass shooting downtown on New Year’s Eve, now faces federal charges. A grand jury has indicted Thomas on charges of illegal possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm. Prosecutors allege that the gun he fired had a so-called Glock switch, which transforms a semi-automatic weapon until a fully automatic gun.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MOBILE POLICE: We Want Jimaurice Pierce to Turn Himself In.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Jimaurice Pierce is one of three teens accused in that shoot-out at the WalMart on the I-65 East Service Road. Two of the suspects are behind bars, but Pierce is still out there. Mobile Police are hoping someone can tell them where he is, but they’d really like for Pierce to come in on his own accord.
MOBILE, AL
Andalusia Star News

Covington County jury finds McKenzie man guilty in 2018 murder case

A Covington County jury deliberated for less than 35 minutes on Thursday afternoon before pronouncing Christopher Bradley Bush, 48, of McKenzie, guilty of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Josha James Mount, also of Butler County. Mount’s body was found in the edge of the woods near Hayslette’s Bridge in the north end of Covington County on August 3, 2018.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne Middle School bomb threat came from west coast: Police

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — (Updated from news conference) — Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler joined Daphne Police for a news conference, updating the public about the bomb threat that was called into Daphne Middle School Friday morning. “Our school system is as safe as you can get,” Tyler said. Tyler thanked law enforcement […]
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

Investigators: Mary G Montgomery students stole credit cards to buy THC-laced candy

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office says two Mary G. Montgomery students, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, are now also facing charges for taking pictures of people's credit cards at the fast food restaurant they worked at and using them to buy THC laced candy online. Semmes Police say several students ingested the drugs at school and two went to the hospital with adverse reactions. We asked authorities how minors are getting drugs online.

