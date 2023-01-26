Read full article on original website
Earnings Preview: United States Steel (X) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
X - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Earnings Preview: IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
ICE - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Webster Financial (WBS) Gains 8.2% Despite Q4 Earnings Miss
WBS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.60, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66. The reported figure excluded items such as charges related to merger and strategic optimization. A rise in expenses and higher provisions affected Webster's results. However, higher net interest income...
Cimpress (CMPR) Shares Decline 4.7% Since Q2 Earnings Release
CMPR - Free Report) reported lackluster second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 134.6% and sales missed the same by 6.2%. Shares of the company have declined 4.7% since the earnings release on Jan 25. CMPR incurred an adjusted loss of 46 cents per share....
RPC (RES) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Ups Capex Guidance
RPC Inc. (. RES - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share in the fourth quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents. The bottom line significantly increased from the year-ago quarter’s 6 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $482 million beat the Zacks...
Valley National (VLY) Gains Despite Q4 Earnings Miss, Cost Hike
VLY - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line improved 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Results were hurt by an increase in expenses. Nevertheless, an improvement in net interest income (NII), driven by higher interest...
Meta and Amazon Earnings: Time to Buy these Beaten-Down Tech Stocks?
META - Free Report) and Amazon (. AMZN - Free Report) ahead of their upcoming earnings results to see if investors might want to finally buy these beaten-down tech stocks. The Nasdaq climbed again through mid-afternoon trading on Friday, alongside the wider market as Wall Street continues to buy tech stocks. The market faced a big test mid-week and the bulls won out, for now, helping push the S&P 500 back above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and the 4000 level.
Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q4 Earnings
HBI - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2. This designer, manufacturer and apparel seller is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,463 million, suggesting a decrease of 16.5% from...
Intel Plunges on Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: ETFs in Focus
INTC - Free Report) reported Q4 results after market close yesterday. The world’s largest chipmaker missed estimates for both earnings and revenues and offered a weak outlook for 2023, citing cooling demand for its chips used in personal computers. As such, shares of INTC plunged about 10% in after-market...
ETFs to Buy on Tesla's Record-Breaking Q4 Results
TSLA - Free Report) reported record-breaking Q4 results, wherein it beat both earnings and revenue estimates. The company posted record quarterly revenues, operating income and net income in its history. Shares of Tesla rallied about 10% on Jan 26 trading day. Impressed with the robust results, many analysts raised the...
BOK Financial (BOKF) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Rise Y/Y
BOKF - Free Report) fourth-quarter earnings per share of $2.51 easily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29. The bottom line increased 46.8% from the prior-year quarter. Results were aided by an improvement in net interest revenues, driven by higher rates and loan growth. Also, total fees and commissions witnessed...
Will Omnicom (OMC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
OMC - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Advertising and Marketing industry. This advertising company has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 7.81%. For the last reported...
L3Harris (LHX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y
LHX - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings from continuing operations came in at $3.27 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.21 by 1.9%. However, the bottom line declined 0.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Excluding one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $2.17...
Colgate (CL) Earnings Meet Estimates in Q4, Sales Surpass
CL - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales surpassed the same. Sales and earnings also came ahead of our estimates in the fourth quarter. The top line increased year over year, while earnings per share declined. Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions,...
Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y
HTH - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 39 cents per share easily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents. However, the bottom line plunged 50% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for earnings was 27 cents. Results primarily benefited from higher rates and rising loan balance, which led...
Robert Half's (RHI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y
RHI - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share beat the consensus mark by 1.5% but declined 9.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.73 billion missed the consensus mark by 0.6% and decreased 2.4% year over year.
What's in the Cards for Illumina (ILMN) in Q4 Earnings?
ILMN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 34 cents exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.2%. Earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 20.18%.
3 Energy Stocks Poised to Outshine Earnings Estimates in Q4
COP - Free Report) . Midstream stock Enterprise Products Partners (. PBF - Free Report) are also in the spotlight. Per data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the average West Texas Intermediate crude prices in October, November and December were recorded at $87.55 per barrel, $84.37 per barrel and $76.44 per barrel, respectively. In comparison, in the year-ago respective months, average oil prices were reported at $81.48 per barrel, $79.15 per barrel and $71.71 per barrel, per the EIA’s data.
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
United Airlines (UAL) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
UAL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 per share. This compares to loss of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.84%. A...
