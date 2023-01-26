Read full article on original website
WLBT
Jackson woman receives home restored by Habitat for Humanity of Mississippi Capital Area
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Maria Clayborne is officially a proud homeowner after the Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Capital Area and 11 local Jackson banks restored a home on Roseneath Avenue. HFHMCA officials and representatives from each sponsored bank were in attendance Thursday afternoon to dedicate the house to...
WDAM-TV
Lamar County hoping to attract volunteer firefighters through promo videos
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the United States Fire Administration, about 70 percent of registered fire departments in the country are completely volunteer. With that being the case, those departments have to be able to persuade people to come join the team. And that’s why Lamar County Fire...
mageenews.com
God is with you
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. There are times we all feel like we are in “deep waters” where we can’t touch the ground. Things get overwhelming with all aspects of our lives. You feel you can’t reach the shoreline and things can get rocky.
Commercial Dispatch
Carpenter honored as a ‘Top CEO’ in Mississippi
Mississippi Business Journal recognized Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Nancy Carpenter as a “Top CEO” at a Thursday breakfast at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. Honorees were selected for “excelling in their respective fields while impacting their companies and communities,” a press release from CVB...
WLBT
Landlord fed up with sinkhole on street in South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A massive sinkhole in the middle of a street in South Jackson is not only posing health concerns but also requiring frequent maintenance inside a renter’s home. In fact, the home’s landlord says she’s forced to pay around $500 for every plumbing visit after a...
WLBT
Councilman Stokes calls on mayor to bring public works director to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been nearly two months since the capital city had a public works director, and Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes says it’s beginning to show. “This is the city dump right here,” Stokes said. “And it makes no sense that in the...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial
JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
prentissheadlight.com
Sears retires after decades of service to county
After 26 years of service to Jefferson Davis County, Laurie Sears has retired. A reception was held at Bethany Baptist Church last month in honor of her retirement. Tawnya Holliman, Extension Coastal Region Extension Coordinator, presented Sears with a plaque in recognition of dedicated service to Mississippi State University and the MSU Extension Service. The Jefferson Davis County Board of Supervisors presented a resolution honoring her as an asset to the citizens of the county and expressing gratitude and sincere appreciation her years of service to the county.
WAPT
Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city
JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
These Mississippi chefs, restaurants named James Beard semifinalists — the best in food and dining in the country
When it comes to food, three Mississippi restaurants are not just wowing diners in the Magnolia State they are also getting noticed by some of the best chefs and food critics in the country,. One Mississippi restaurants and three chefs have been chosen as semifinalists in the annual James Beard...
WDAM-TV
Head of Hattiesburg’s Parks & Rec announces retirement
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg’s Parks and Recreation Director Chris McGee will retire Friday after. “My time working for the City of Hattiesburg has been tremendously rewarding, from making great strides in programming offerings to working alongside our community partners to expand our public facilities,” said McGee. “Our city is experiencing a lot of momentum, and I’m proud to have played a role in it.”
Bills aim to crack down on crime in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) announced a number of Senate bills aimed at curbing violent crime in Mississippi. Half of the bills announced on Thursday address carjacking and stolen property. The Senate Judiciary B Committee on Thursday gave the first round of approval to Senate Bill 2101, sending it to the […]
WLBT
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who was allegedly killed by a 15-year-old who a judge described as “one of the most dangerous” suspects he had ever seen was the father of two girls and an “avid hunter,” says his family. William Douglas Wood was killed...
Good Day Farm makes history with first sale of medical cannabis in Mississippi, plans to open locations in six more Mississippi towns
Good Day Farm, a leading cannabis company in the South, made history today when its flower was sold to an Oxford, Mississippi medical patient. The cannabis flower, cultivated at Good Day Farm’s 130,000 square-foot facility, became the first legal medical cannabis purchase in the state almost one year after the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law.
New Wilson Kia opening in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wilson Kia will open a new building at 221 Mar-Lyn Drive in Brandon. The dealership broke ground on January 27 for the construction of a 20,221-square foot building, which will feature service bays. The new dealership will provide nearly 30 jobs in the community.
usm.edu
Southern Miss is an R1 University! What Does It Mean?
What do Harvard University and Southern Miss have in common? They are both listed as R1 universities! Here at Southern Miss, we are proud to hold such a prestigious ranking. It is one that does not come easily! In this post we aim to explain exactly what an R1 research benchmark is and why it is important to our students!
vicksburgnews.com
Coffee named as USM’s dancer of the week
Vicksburg native Taylor Coffee was as the University of Southern Mississippi’s Dancer of the Week. Coffee, who is a sophomore dance education major, was selected by the seniors and faculty of the department. “I felt really good about myself just knowing that everyone around me is seeing me improve...
WLBT
Jackson water manager calls bill to create water, sewer authority a ‘pure grab for money’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s water manager is denouncing a bill that would place Jackson’s water system under the control of a nine-member authority, saying the effort is nothing more than a money grab. On Tuesday, S.B. 2889 passed out of a Senate committee, setting it up for...
Mississippi man faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
On January 25, 2023, a federal jury convicted a Mississippi man for trafficking heroin in Rankin and Hinds counties during 2017 and 2018. U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Director Steve Maxwell of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made the announcement.
Man sues Jones County sheriff for ‘aggressive’ incident
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man has sued Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin for an alleged aggressive incident that happened on December 31, 2022. The Laurel Leader Call reported 32-year-old Monterian Dotson, of Laurel, claimed Berlin became physically aggressive with him and violated his rights during the incident. Berlin said he was at Lowe’s […]
