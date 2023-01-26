Read full article on original website
50th RAGBRAI to again end in the QC
For the first time in 2018, Davenport will again be the end point for the golden anniversary of RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa), July 29, 2023, like it was in its very first year in 1973. Visit Quad Cities President and CEO Dave Herrell, along with...
RAGBRAI announces route, overnight towns for 2023 ride
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. RAGBRAI has announced the 2023 route and overnight towns for its 50th anniversary ride. The route will begin in Sioux City and...
Pat McGrath Bridge on Harrison street in Davenport experiencing wear and tear
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - People who use the bike path that runs underneath the bridge are concerned about debris falling from the bridge onto the path. Agencies like Davenport Park and Recreation, Public Works and Department of Transportation are aware of the situation. For a bridge that has been active...
Goodwill of the Heartland moves mission services office to NorthPark, opens new Helms Career Center
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Goodwill of the Heartland hosted a grand opening for its Davenport Career and Support Services facilities at NorthPark Mall on Thursday. The event was open to the public and included tours and a ribbon cutting. Sarah Axelson, Assistant Program Director at Goodwill of the Heartland, talks about...
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
Select Specialty Hospital Will Move to Genesis East
Select Specialty Hospital Quad Cities is currently located on West Kimberly Road in Davenport. Select CEO, Codie Dillie, says during the pandemic, the for-profit hospital and Genesis worked together to help take care of critically ill patients without sending them to other cities. Select will have 35 beds in a fully renovated wing of the 3rd floor, right down the hall from the Genesis ICU (Intensive Care Unit).
Aledo Police Department expands with immediate openings for officers in 2023
ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Aledo is expanding its police department and looking to hire additional officers in 2023. City officials say the announcement of additional officer openings was made last last year, however applications will remain open until all expected positions are filled. “Aledo is a great...
3 Davenport Firefighters honored with Medal Of Valor
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Three Davenport Firefighters received recognition for their fearless and heroic work at Wednesday’s Davenport City Council meeting for their response to a structure fire in December. Mayor Mike Matson presented the Medal of Valor, an award that is presented to individuals whose actions clearly stand...
McCaffreys visit with patients at Hope Lodge in Iowa City
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Margaret, Connor and Fran McCaffery made a visit to Hope Lodge in Iowa City Friday afternoon to meet two patients staying at the facility. It’s a cause close to the family, following their son Patrick’s battle with thyroid cancer. “It’s never a journey...
Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds
BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
Iowa City Restaurant Expanding To Closed Pita Pit in Coralville
A restaurant located on the Coralville strip would seem like a home run. But restaurants are facing all kinds of challenges from inflation pricing to an ongoing worker shortage. The Pita Pit shut down its only Corridor location in August of last year. But the building will no longer sit vacant as a popular Iowa City food truck and restaurant will soon take its place.
Republican legislators want UI officials to explain specific course terms relating to sexuality
Republican legislators are ordering officials at Regents institutions to explain specific terms dealing with sexuality that can be found in official curriculum. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports 26 GOP legislators are seeking explanations for specific terms used in courses at the University of Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa. Terms cited include “compulsory heterosexuality,” “critical media literacy” and “equitable science teaching.”
Rock Island businesses raise concerns over neighboring scrap yard
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Some Rock Island business owners are raising concerns about a nearby business and their practices on the southwest side of town. Several businesses on First Street went to the City Council on Monday to voice concerns about Del’s Metal Company. They claim the scrap yard is polluting the air and damaging roads with increased traffic.
Crews respond to Rock Island fire, Thursday night
"Our goal is to keep our schools as safe as possible. If people do not feel safe at school, it is very difficult to focus on learning." The heaviest snow Saturday falls north of the Quad Cities. 3 Davenport Firefighters honored with Medal Of Valor. Updated: 12 hours ago. Three...
Former QC Weather Guy Opens Super Unique AirBNB in an Old Church in Galena
Quad Citizens hold our weather people in high regard and when a good one leaves it's hard to let go. Most agree Terry Swails was one of the best. If you miss him, you can still check out his updates on his website, tswails.com, where you can find forecasts and current weather affecting us. He also writes blogs about what's going on with him and his wife Carolynne (also a former news person) including sharing news about them opening an AirBnB that you can enjoy.
1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Moline Fire Department recognizes off-duty engineer’s response to 53rd Street fire
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Fire Department recognized the quick actions of one off-duty engineer who responded to a 16-unit apartment complex fire that took place earlier this week. Friday, Moline Fire Department Fire Chief Regenwether recognized Engineer Michael Herrick for his quick actions and response, while off-duty to the...
See The Davenport House That’s Been Called A “Nightmare On Zillow Street”
A Davenport house that's on the market is drawing attention for it's fixer-upper looks. A group on Facebook, called "Nightmare On Zillow Street", looks at different homes in different parts of the country that have pretty rough listing pictures. In the last few months, there has been one in Geneseo and one in Garner.
Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Medical equipment, bank receipts, a wig, and a vehicle are among the items seized by Eldridge police this week as part of an investigation into a cancer scam involving a Bettendorf woman, according to newly filed court documents. Court records show police on Friday obtained a...
