ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

‘Barbarian’ creator Zach Cregger’s ‘Weapons’ gets killer deal

By Jordan Hoffman
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IW71H_0kS8HA1500

Among 2022’s more exciting success stories was “ Barbarian ,” a low budget, not-quite-by-the-rules horror picture that earned $45 million at the domestic box office. Unlike most genre films, it held the top spot for multiple weeks, while garnering terrific word of mouth. When it hit streaming, it spawned a cascade of memes, which one could say is the new metric of success for this sort of thing. How its writer-director, Zach Cregger , new to successful feature filmmaking but not to the industry, would follow up was the question every studio wanted answered.

Since the Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård , and Justin Long -starring film was financed independently, then released through 20th Century Films, Cregger and his producers rolled the dice on not signing an early deal, hoping a bidding war would follow. Their play has paid off.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Cregger’s next project has sold to New Line Cinema for “eight figures.” The former sketch comedian (Cregger was a founding member of the Whitest Kids U’ Know) will write and direct, has final cut, backend interest, and a guaranteed theatrical launch provided early tests pass a certain threshold. The project, called “Weapons,” was apparently bid on by every shop in town.

It has been described as a horror film with a series of interlocking small stories—think Paul Thomas Anderson ’s “Magnolia” or Robert Altman ’s “Short Cuts,” but with some gross-outs. No talent is yet attached, but considering how much chatter emerged out of “Barbarian,” particularly for Justin Long , and that a wide array of smaller stories would mean smaller calendar commitments for many performers, Cregger may end up with an all-star cast.

THR’s story suggests that Netflix offered more dough than Warner Bros. Discovery’s New Line, but the promise of a theatrical distribution was the dealbreaker for Cregger and company. Additionally, there is an understanding that if “Weapons” lands, Cregger would stay in the fold as their go-to guy for clever, energetic horror pictures.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

More from GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Oscars Best Actress battle rages on after nominations: Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh as close as ever

You couldn’t devise a closer Oscar race than the Best Actress battle between Cate Blanchett (“TAR”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). And after the nominations were announced on January 24 things haven’t gotten any clearer. Who do you think will win? As of this writing the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets are split almost right down the middle: five of them say Blanchett will win, while four say Yeoh. Our Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby are just as closely divided: four say Blanchett, while three say Yeoh. Our Top 24 Users who got...
GoldDerby

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ makes it 4 years in a row of double noms in the Best Supporting Actor Oscar category

The Best Supporting Actor Oscar category is seeing double yet again. Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan received nominations as expected for their turns in Martin McDonagh‘s “The Banshees of Inisherin” on Tuesday, marking the fourth consecutive year a film has received double bids in the category. “Banshees” is the 22nd film to achieve this, but most remarkably, five of them have occurred in the last six years after a 26-year dry spell. “Bugsy” (1991) produced noms for Harvey Keitel and Ben Kingsley, but the category went without co-star nominees until McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017) yielded bids for Sam Rockwell and...
MISSOURI STATE
GoldDerby

‘Saturday Night Live’ host Michael B. Jordan knows ‘how that feels’ to be hired for his looks, not his talent [WATCH]

The second 2023 episode of “Saturday Night Live” will air January 28 on NBC with host Michael B. Jordan and musical guest Lil Baby. In NBC’s new promo video (watch below), Jordan is admiring the iconic stage when “SNL” featured player Michael Longfellow comes up behind him and taps his shoulder. Inadvertently channeling his boxing character Adonis Creed from the upcoming film “Creed III,” Jordan swiftly punches Longfellow in the face — twice. “I am so sorry! It’s muscle memory, ” Jordan proclaims when he realizes what he just did to the “Saturday Night Live” newbie. He explains that back-to-back punches is...
Variety

‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ Creator Charlie Mackesy Teases Possible Sequel, Reacts to Oscar Nomination

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” harks back to an era of gentle storytelling and hand-drawn animation but its inception, by British illustrator Charlie Mackesy, was entirely modern: blossoming from social media to print to streaming. The book of the same name — based on Mackesy’s WhatsApp and Instagram illustrations — did gangbusters, selling over 250,000 copies in the U.S. when first published in 2019 and topping bestseller lists on both sides of the pond. Now the half-hour animated adaptation has been nominated for an Oscar for best animated short. “It was kind of unintentional,” Mackesy said of...
Digital Trends

5 upcoming action movies you have to see in 2023

While 2022 was a great year for movies, 2023 promises to top it with a schedule full of great films from all types of genres, including science fiction (Dune Part Two), comic book (The Flash), drama (The Color Purple), and comedy like Barbie. Contents. John Wick: Chapter 4 (March 24)
GoldDerby

Cate Blanchett extends her Best Picture record at 2023 Oscars

It’s great to be Cate. When “TAR” was announced as one of the 2023 Oscar nominees for Best Picture on January 24, it secured Cate Blanchett a record 10th appearance in movies nominated for the Oscars’ top prize. That ties Blanchett with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jack Nicholson for having appeared in the second-most Best Picture nominees in history behind only Robert De Niro, who has been credited with starring in 11 Best Picture nominees. The caveat: Actor Ward Bond appeared in 13 films that were nominated for Best Picture, but he was uncredited as a performer in a number of the...
GoldDerby

How to watch ‘The Whale’

Despite “The Whale” receiving mixed reviews from critics, Brendan Fraser has been heaped with praise for his role as Charlie, a morbidly obese man who is trying to restore a relationship with his daughter Ellie (played by Sadie Sink). On Tuesday, Fraser received his first-ever Oscar nomination for the performance, one of three nominations for “The Whale” in total. Here is how you can watch the film—which was directed by Darren Aronofsky and written by Samuel D. Hunter (who based the screenplay on his 2012 play). How to watch “The Whale” online Currently, “The Whale” is unavailable to watch digitally on platforms...
GoldDerby

How to watch ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

The 1929 novel “All Quiet on the Western Front” has seen many adaptations. It first appeared in a German newspaper in 1928 before being published as a book in 1929. It was adapted into a film in 1930 and again into a TV film in 1979. The most recent iteration is a 2022 German anti-war film, which closely follows the original source material, and stars Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, and Daniel Brühl. After premiering at Toronto International Film Festival, it was submitted by Germany for the Academy Award for Best International Film and, on Tuesday, “All Quiet on the Western...
CNET

New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix

In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
GoldDerby

Revived comedy ‘Party Down’ debuts trailer

“This is no joke. This is catering!” so says Jane Lynch in the short trailer announcing the triumphant return of cult comedy “Party Down.” The Rob Thomas and Paul Rudd-created cater-waiter comedy, which originally aired for two seasons on Starz beginning in 2009, is serving up (<—see what I did there?) six episodes on the network beginning February 24. If you’ve been hearing people talk about this show for a decade and want to catch up, the 20 beloved episodes are on the Starz app, as well as Hulu. (The first season is on Prime Video.)  Adam Scott is back as the...
CNET

HBO Cancels DC Superhero Shows 'Doom Patrol' and 'Titans'

DC superhero shows Doom Patrol and Titans have been canceled by HBO Max. James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new bosses of DC movies and TV, say the decision had already been made when they took charge. Maybe it's to make room for Succession season 4 (which just dropped a...
wegotthiscovered.com

The soggy supernatural terror that marked the last hurrah for a short-lived craze passes the nostalgia test

Horror has always tended to be a genre that latches onto the hottest trends and runs them into the ground, and while the 1990s were largely defined by the slew of subpar self-aware slashers that emerged in the aftermath of Wes Craven’s game-changing Scream, the decade was rounded out by House on Haunted Hill bringing a close to another short-lived craze.
GoldDerby

‘The 1619 Project’: Red carpet interviews from Hulu premiere include Boris Kodjoe, Jalen Rose and more … [WATCH]

Gold Derby’s associate editor Latasha Ford interviewed actor Boris Kodjoe, executive producer and director Roger Ross Williams, sports analyst and former NBA star Jalen Rose, social justice advocate Angela Rye, casting director and producer Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd, musician Herbie Hancock and showrunner Shoshana Guy on the red carpet at the premiere of “The 1619 Project.” The event took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on January 26, 2023. Watch the video above. Hulu’s six-part 1619 Docuseries is an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine....
GoldDerby

Film Academy to examine campaign procedures in wake of Andrea Riseborough’s surprise Oscar nomination

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed Friday that it is in the process of “conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees” in the wake of Andrea Riseborough’s surprise (some might say shocking) Oscar nomination for Best Actress for the microbudget feature “To Leslie” that was announced on Tuesday, achieved through a seemingly grassroots, self-funded social media campaign engineered by the fervent support of a group of prominent big-name actors and actresses. Without directly naming Riseborough, a statement from the academy released on Friday noted, “It is the Academy’s goal to ensure that the awards...
GoldDerby

A24 dominates 2023 Oscar nominations with 17: See studio-by-studio breakdown

After winding up with a staggering 27 Oscar nominations for its 2021 releases, Netflix sits in second place on this year’s studio scorecard with 16 bids, just behind new chart-topper A24 with 17. The majority of A24’s mentions went to overall nominations leader “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which amassed 11 bids in 10 categories, including Best Picture. Two other films from the studio – “Aftersun” and “The Whale” – also made above-the-line appearances. Over half of Netflix’s total is attributed to Best Picture contender “All Quiet on the Western Front,” while seven of their feature and short films picked up...
GoldDerby

How to watch ‘Triangle of Sadness’

What happens when a yacht trip of uber-wealthy people goes very, very awry? That’s what the film “Triangle of Sadness” explores. The three-time 2023 Oscar nominee — Best Picture, Best Director for Ruben Ostlund, and Best Original Screenplay also for Ostlund — stars Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Dolly de Leon, and Woody Harrelson.  In the film, Harrelson stars as a drunk, inept captain of the super yacht who does nothing but makes matters worse when the ship hits extremely choppy waters. The wealthy guests (including supermodels played by Dickinson and Dean) and the crew alike must survive on their own. Here’s how...
GoldDerby

Best Documentary Short Oscar 2023: Where to watch the nominees

The short film categories can be the hardest ones to predict at the Oscars. In the spirit of this, we at Gold Derby are looking to help you out by not only telling you what each of the contenders for Best Documentary Short is about, but also where you can watch some of them right now. Be sure to bookmark this page as it will be updated with more streaming links as they become available. Don’t forget to make your predictions in this category and the other 22 contests in our predictions center. As a recap, the last four winners in...
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy