Chicago, IL

World of Chocolate Benefits AIDS Foundation Chicago at Union Station on February 17th with WGN Radio discount code!

By Ashley Bihun
wgnradio.com
 3 days ago
wgnradio.com

Classic Chicago TV commercials: Memorable jingles and legendary pitch people

What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Public Radio

Some restaurants are still adding surcharges of up to 20% to your bill. Should they?

The 16th Annual Chicago Restaurant Week is underway, featuring prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch and/or dinner at some of Chicago’s most well-known restaurants. This year, 362 restaurants that are members of Choose Chicago, the organization that organizes the event, are participating. Despite being billed as a more affordable way for many to try a variety of restaurants, some eateries are adding surcharges that put a dent in the discounts touted by event organizers.
CHICAGO, IL
studyfinds.org

Best Of The Best Hotels In Chicago: Top 5 Places Most Recommended By Travel Experts

Chicago is one of America’s great big cities and a top travel destination for vacationers of all ages. Whether you’re admiring the city from above on the Willis Tower Skydeck, catching a Cubs game at the legendary Wrigley Field, or taking a relaxing walk along Lake Michigan, there is so much to see and do in The Windy City. Finding a hotel that meets your needs is critical if you want to have a good time. To make that process easier on you, we’ve scanned expert reviews to find the consensus best hotels in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Enter to win $2K for you and your loved one!

February is the month for ROMANCE, and Catch 35 wants to give you $2K for you and your loved one!. Celebrate the one you love at Catch 35 featuring the freshest seafood and from the farm dishes in Chicago and Naperville. One love – fresh seafood! Let’s get together at Catch 35 Chicago and Naperville. Coconut shrimp, seared yellowfin tuna sashimi, crispy calamari, and Szechuan scallops highlight the menu.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Joe Cotton Ford’s pricing options

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/14/2022: Vice President and General Manager of the Carol Stream Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn joins the show to talk about their 0% financing offer and their pricing options. To learn more about these vehicles or Joe Cotton Ford in general visit their website joecottonford.net or call them at 1-844-215-5215.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Chicago’s Tourism Bureau to feature South and West sides in new campaign

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Chicago’s Tourism Bureau Lands $5.5 Million Grant To Bring More Visitors To City Neighborhoods: Twelve neighborhoods primarily on the South and West sides will be added to the city’s marketing efforts to encourage visitors to explore more of the city, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

12 New Restaurants to Try this Chicago Restaurant Week

Do you know? Not only is CRW the best time to explore classic Chicago restaurants, it is also a great opportunity to discover your new favorite! If you didn’t know, we have a bunch of first-time participants this CRW, some coming in with a reputation around the block, others completely new and ready to take their spot. Without further ado, here are 12 new restaurants in Chicago that are participating in CRW for the very first time. Let us know what you think of them!
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

North Riverside Park Mall | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

North Riverside Park Mall is a family shopping center where you can go shopping and visit many stores, share in restaurants, locate the best deals, and the variety of items and stores are impressive. Without a doubt, one of the best outlets you should visit in the city of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s guide to tavern burgers and chocolate bars

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Green Door Tavern. Located at 678 N. Orleans St. in Chicago, they are known for serving Tavern burgers, Scotch eggs, and corned beef. Lt. Haynes also reviews Chocs ‘N Boxes, located at 4731 N. Cumberland in Norridge. They are known for serving chocolate truffles, a variety of chocolate bars, and cocoa nibs.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

OTL #850: Expanding literacy with Open Books, ChicagoJazz.com covers the local music scene, Daniel Gunderson’s new music

Mike Stephen learns about the new expansion of Chicago literacy nonprofit Open Books from executive director Eric Johnson, learns how ChicagoJazz.com is back in full swing and delivering new local music coverage from founder Mike Jeffers, and discovers new local tunes from musician Daniel Gunderson. And Mike pays tribute to the late great radio host Lin Brehmer of WXRT-FM.
CHICAGO, IL
preventionrd.com

Instant Pot Italian Beef

I’m a Chicago girl and this is a Chicago staple: Italian beef with (hot) giardiniera. Some like their buns dripping with salty, rich broth and others prefer things on the dryer side. Some like a little something in between. The tender beef and flavorful giardiniera with its subtle crunch make for the perfect sandwich served on crusty bread.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Insurance carriers refuse to issue new policies for Kias, Hyundais as thefts skyrocket in Chicago

Chicago — Some major auto insurance companies are no longer issuing new policies for some theft-prone Kia and Hyundai models in Chicago and other big cities. The cars, which have an ignition design flaw that makes them easy to steal by so-called “Kia boys,” are too much of a risk, and companies, including Progressive, are refusing to accept the risks.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling

GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL

