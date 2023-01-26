World of Chocolate Benefits AIDS Foundation Chicago at Union Station on February 17th with WGN Radio discount code!

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Will the fast food chain famous for biscuits and thickburgers open a location in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
wgnradio.com
Joe Cotton Ford’s pricing options
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/14/2022: Vice President and General Manager of the Carol Stream Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn joins the show to talk about their 0% financing offer and their pricing options. To learn more about these vehicles or Joe Cotton Ford in general visit their website joecottonford.net or call them at 1-844-215-5215.
New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Chicago’s Tourism Bureau to feature South and West sides in new campaign
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Chicago’s Tourism Bureau Lands $5.5 Million Grant To Bring More Visitors To City Neighborhoods: Twelve neighborhoods primarily on the South and West sides will be added to the city’s marketing efforts to encourage visitors to explore more of the city, officials said.
thereporteronline.net
12 New Restaurants to Try this Chicago Restaurant Week
Do you know? Not only is CRW the best time to explore classic Chicago restaurants, it is also a great opportunity to discover your new favorite! If you didn’t know, we have a bunch of first-time participants this CRW, some coming in with a reputation around the block, others completely new and ready to take their spot. Without further ado, here are 12 new restaurants in Chicago that are participating in CRW for the very first time. Let us know what you think of them!
tourcounsel.com
North Riverside Park Mall | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
North Riverside Park Mall is a family shopping center where you can go shopping and visit many stores, share in restaurants, locate the best deals, and the variety of items and stores are impressive. Without a doubt, one of the best outlets you should visit in the city of Chicago.
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s guide to tavern burgers and chocolate bars
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Green Door Tavern. Located at 678 N. Orleans St. in Chicago, they are known for serving Tavern burgers, Scotch eggs, and corned beef. Lt. Haynes also reviews Chocs ‘N Boxes, located at 4731 N. Cumberland in Norridge. They are known for serving chocolate truffles, a variety of chocolate bars, and cocoa nibs.
Chicago Restaurant Named Among The 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
wgnradio.com
OTL #850: Expanding literacy with Open Books, ChicagoJazz.com covers the local music scene, Daniel Gunderson’s new music
Mike Stephen learns about the new expansion of Chicago literacy nonprofit Open Books from executive director Eric Johnson, learns how ChicagoJazz.com is back in full swing and delivering new local music coverage from founder Mike Jeffers, and discovers new local tunes from musician Daniel Gunderson. And Mike pays tribute to the late great radio host Lin Brehmer of WXRT-FM.
preventionrd.com
Instant Pot Italian Beef
I’m a Chicago girl and this is a Chicago staple: Italian beef with (hot) giardiniera. Some like their buns dripping with salty, rich broth and others prefer things on the dryer side. Some like a little something in between. The tender beef and flavorful giardiniera with its subtle crunch make for the perfect sandwich served on crusty bread.
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
Chicago Tool Library opening in new location
If you're in need of a hammer, a table saw or maybe a sewing machine - listen up. The Chicago Tool Library is getting ready to reopen in their new space this Saturday, once again lending out their items.
cwbchicago.com
Insurance carriers refuse to issue new policies for Kias, Hyundais as thefts skyrocket in Chicago
Chicago — Some major auto insurance companies are no longer issuing new policies for some theft-prone Kia and Hyundai models in Chicago and other big cities. The cars, which have an ignition design flaw that makes them easy to steal by so-called “Kia boys,” are too much of a risk, and companies, including Progressive, are refusing to accept the risks.
Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling
GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
Fire guts ‘mom and pop’ catering firm that made meals for the elderly and also served Bulls, Blackhawks
CHICAGO - Georgis Catering has been around for nearly 80 years, its business ranging from providing meals to the elderly to serving Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks on their private planes. On Thursday night, a fire destroyed the company’s building at 6339 S. Central Ave., just blocks from Midway Airport.
