James Gunn Says Decision to End ‘Doom Patrol’ and ‘Titans’ Was Not His: It ‘Precedes’ Our Takeover of DC Studios

Warner Bros.-Discovery delivered another gut punch to DC fans with the announcement that fan-favorite comic book shows “ Doom Patrol ” and “ Titans ” are ending with their fourth seasons. The final seasons of both series consist of 12 episodes split into two six-episode chunks. James Gunn , who now leads DC Studios along with Peter Safran, announced on Twitter that the shows’ cancellations had nothing to do with the overhauled DC Universe that the two creatives are currently developing.

“The decision to end the series precedes us,” Gunn said. “But I certainly wish the best for the talented group of creators, actors, and the rest of the crew that produced both shows.”

Gunn was responding to an angry fan who wrote: “With ‘Doom Patrol’ and ‘Titans’ officially ending due to the new direction of James Gunn and Safran. All the fans can say is good luck. It’s a mighty big hill you have to climb to win the majority of fans over who enjoyed the shows and movies. I’ll be kicking my feet up waiting.”

Gunn refuted the claim, saying the plan to end the two DC series was already set when the took over as co-head of DC Studios. While Gunn and Safran have made several choices that have upset fans, including ending Henry Cavill’s run as Superman, apparently they had nothing to do with “Doom Patrol” and “Titans” coming to an end.

Variety reported that both productions were aware that these would be their final seasons some time ago, so both will have definitive endings. A source also stressed the decision was not part of Warner Bros.-Discovery’s infamous cost-cutting strategy that led to the killing of the nearly-complete “Batgirl” movie.

“While these will be the final seasons of ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol,’ we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings,” an HBO Max spokesperson said while announcing the cancellations. “We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series.”

“Doom Patrol” stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade and Michelle Gomez. Timothy Dalton also starred in the series for its first three seasons. “Titans” starred Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft and Ryan Potter.