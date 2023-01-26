ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Intoxicated 81-year-old woman arrested for kicking officer in the groin

By Rob Garguilo
 3 days ago
Cape Coral, FL - An 81-year-old woman was arrested for kicking an officer in the groin during a drunken outburst at a Southwest Florida restaurant.

According to police, the woman, identified as Clarella Potter, tried to punch restaurant staff at Fathoms Restaurant and Bar in Cape Coral.

Employees called the Cape Coral Police Department for assistance.

When officers arrived, they realized Potter was heavily intoxicated and asked if she had a family member who could take her home.

Potter's drunken behavior turned to anger and she grabbed an officer by the back of the neck.

Despite being moved to a quieter area, Potter continued to scream profanities and kicked officers, striking one officer in the groin.

On the way to jail, Potter threatened to kill the arresting officer.

Potter is charged with battery of a law enforcement officer, intimidation with threat of death or serious bodily harm, and disorderly conduct.

Tampa, FL
