Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
US consumers may have to live with high prices for longer — and a falling dollar could be to blame
US inflation has steadily cooled since mid-2022, thanks to large interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. However, a four-month drop in the dollar is threatening to derail that trend by raising the cost of imported goods. The dollar index has fallen by more than 11% from a peak reached in...
CNBC
Almost half of Americans think we’re already in a recession. Here's how to prepare if they're right
The U.S. is not in a recession, even as many economists and CEOs are bracing for a possible downturn this year. Yet many Americans think a downturn is already here. The reason: Record high inflation is already causing personal financial strain. For those who fear a recession may be coming,...
CNBC
Another Covid surge in China is the global supply chain's biggest fear, but it may be overstated
Supply chain managers' biggest fear is a second pandemic wave after Lunar New Year. There are concerns about port and trucking labor shortages and delays. The impact of the first Covid wave in China was swift but not long lasting, according to Infinite Electronics, a global supplier of components, and it is not expecting operating conditions to deteriorate as badly this time.
Essence
Despite Some Backpedaling On DEI Commitments, INROADS CEO Forest T. Harper Believes Corporate America Is Still On The Right Track
The skepticism of Black communities is not without merit, but Harper explains why he is still convinced the summer of 2020 was the DEIB game-changer it promised to be. Capitalism isn’t the boogeyman; it’s the way of American business. However, the system does demand hard choices. No matter the sector, every company is ultimately in business to produce one thing—profit. Whether industry leaders subscribe to stakeholder capitalism, shareholder capitalism, or conscious capitalism, the business of business comes down to capital. So, in times of economic uncertainty, spending that contributes to the bottom line is prioritized, and that which doesn’t isn’t.
Long COVID is keeping people out of work for months
Although COVID-19 infections have declined from a year ago, the elusive condition known as long COVID is having a pronounced effect on U.S. workers. New research shows that many employees report being too sick to return to work or require ongoing medical treatment.Nearly a third of workers' compensation claimants in the state have long COVID, with more men than women suffering from the condition, according to a report from the New York State Insurance Fund (NYSIF), the largest workers' compensation insurer in New York State. Of New York residents who have filed for workers' comp because of long COVID, roughly 70% said they...
Vox
Believe it or not, we are not going to be sick forever
Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. The triple threat of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (or RSV), and Covid-19 has been another stress test for...
If you retire early, you could face 'faster cognitive decline' as you age, according to a new study
Early retirement "has important benefits" but also consequences in old age: You may have better physical health but face faster mental decline.
Absence from work at record high as Americans feel strain from Covid
For many Americans it feels like everyone is out sick right now. But there is a good reason: work absences from illness are at an all-time annual high in the US and show few signs of relenting. And it’s not just acute illness and caregiving duties keeping workers away.
