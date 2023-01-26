Ronnie Fieg Previews Next Asics Gel-Lyte 3 Collabs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ronnie Fieg and Asics’ collaborative partnership will continue this year with two new Gel-Lyte 3 collabs coming soon.

The Kith founder revealed on Instagram yesterday that two new Kith x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 collabs will release before year’s end to coincide with the opening of Kith’s new flagship stores in Los Angeles and Miami. The first store will be located in Beverly Hills on Rodeo Drive and will open next month, while the opening of the Miami store in the Design District will be announced at a later date.

Fieg confirmed on Instagram that the Kith x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 “Super Orange” makeup will release at the Beverly Hills location, with the “Super Yellow” colorway of the project dropping at the forthcoming Miami store. Fieg also revealed that these versions of the Asics Gel-Lyte 3 sneaker have been updated, but the specific details behind the upgrades have yet to be shared by the Kith founder.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn2JQT9uER6/

“This year I will release my 99th and 100th collaborations with Asics. A surreal moment. My professional relationship with the brand began in 2007, and over the course of 16 years we’ve reached incredible milestones together. We’ve worked on 100 styles across 12 different silhouettes together, the first two Kith flagship stores opened with Asics releases as did our very first pop-up (as well as four others). Asics has been a part of my journey since the very beginning,” Fieg said in the Instagram caption.

At the time of publication, the release details for the Kith x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 “Super Orange” and “Super Yellow” styles have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.