La La Anthony Says Marriage Is No Longer A Goal For A Lot Of People: ‘Most Married People That I Know Are Miserable’

La La Anthony is opening up about her thoughts on marriage, revealing that most of the married people she’s friends with are all miserable in their relationships.

Following Angela Yee’s departure from The Breakfast Club , the radio show continues to bring on different guest hosts to join DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God , discussing the latest topics in news and pop culture.

The most recent guest host to stop by the show was La La Anthony, who spoke all about relationships, infidelity, and her thoughts on marriage following her divorce from Carmelo Anthony .

While she’s been open about just how often celebrities cheat in the past, the actress clarified that she didn’t go into her relationship with the baller thinking he would be unfaithful.

“The people in the public eye go through stuff,” Anthony began. “It’s like this kinda idea of like, well, people don’t feel bad for them, or what did you expect, or what did you think.” She continued, “Especially even dealing with athletes. It’s kinda like, well, what did you think was gonna happen? Guess what? Nobody goes into a marriage thinking that that’s gonna happen. No, you don’t go into a marriage thinking that. If you thought that and believed that your connection with that person wasn’t something different, then you wouldn’t get married to them.”

When Charlamagne mentioned that La La previously said that “people are gon’ cheat,” Anthony corrected him, insisting that entering into a marriage isn’t the same when expectations have been laid.

“I went into a marriage saying I found a connection with someone that, we’re gonna do it different,” she explained. “Regardless if you’re an athlete, whatever you are, entertainer. Any kind of business you’re in.”

Elsewhere in the segment, La La–who filed for divorce from Carmelo Anthony in June 2021 –said that she doesn’t believe marriage is a goal for most people anymore.

“I don’t hear people who aren’t married saying like, ‘I wanna get married.’ You just start hearing it less and less,” she said on the show. “Like, before, that was a goal…I’m not in conversation with people who are like, ‘I can’t wait to meet someone and get married.'” She went on to say: “Most–I’m not saying all, I’m being careful with my words–most married people that I know are miserable. And not happy. And don’t wanna be married.”

Sheesh! Those are some harsh words from La La Anthony that are sure to get a lot of pushback online. Do you agree with her that marriage just isn’t desirable anymore?