Closing arguments set to begin in murder of Deshaun Hill

Closing arguments this morning in the trial of Cody Fohrenkam charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of star Minneapolis North quarterback Deshaun Hill.

Jurors along with Hill's family watched video of the deadly encounter for the very first time in the courtroom yesterday. It happened just hours after Fohrenkam had been beaten and robbed of his cell phone but investigators say Hill had nothing to do with that.

The 15-year-old Hill along with his Polar teammates and the community had been featured on a showtime documentary that began airing a few weeks ago.