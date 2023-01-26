ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closing arguments set to begin in murder of Deshaun Hill

By Steve Simpson
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

Closing arguments this morning in the trial of Cody Fohrenkam charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of star Minneapolis North quarterback Deshaun Hill.

Jurors along with Hill's family watched video of the deadly encounter for the very first time in the courtroom yesterday. It happened just hours after Fohrenkam had been beaten and robbed of his cell phone but investigators say Hill had nothing to do with that.

The 15-year-old Hill along with his Polar teammates and the community had been featured on a showtime documentary that began airing a few weeks ago.

KARE 11

State calls first witnesses in Nicholas Firkus murder trial

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Trial is officially underway for a man accused of murdering his wife on April 25, 2010. Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered opening statements Friday afternoon in Ramsey County court. The state also called its first two witnesses before Judge Leonardo Castro excused the 15-person...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

North St. Paul basketball team cancels game after opposing coach who reportedly used racial slur is reinstated

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A high school boys basketball game has been canceled Friday because of the controversy surrounding a coach.Players on North St. Paul decided unanimously not to play their game against Eden Prairie."I feel like it's very brave of our boys to take a stand," said Dream McLaughlin, the mother of one of the players.Eden Prairie's coach, David Flom, was reinstated to the job this week after being suspended reportedly for reading a racial slur aloud during a lesson to his team on social media use.North St. Paul Coach Cornelius Gilleylen says it was his players who...
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenager injured in Brooklyn Center shooting, police report

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A teenager is recovering after a shooting in Brooklyn Center Thursday evening.According to police, the incident happened after 7 p.m. on the 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North. Officers responded to reports that shots had been fired in an apartment building.Police say they found one teenage boy shot, with wounds that were considered non-life threatening. He was taken to a nearby hospital.No one has been arrested. Investigators are still gathering evidence to determine what led to the shooting.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with 1st degree arson for fire at Target Express in Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- A man has been charged with first-degree arson after breaking into the Target Express in Uptown and starting a fire. On Tuesday, Jan. 24 at approximately 3:53 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Target Express, located at 1300 West Lake Street, for a burglary/arson. Upon arrival, officers detained, and later arrested, 43-year-old Derrick Hansen. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras in the area, showing Hansen using a trash can lid to break the glass doors to the building. Video later shows Hansen going in and out of the building several times before starting a small fire using garbage cans from inside the store. Hansen then continues to gather items to throw in the fire as flames continue to grow. Luckily, none of the apartments above the Target Express were impacted by the fire.In a post-Miranda statement, Hansen admitted to breaking into the Target Express and starting the trash on fire due to "family problems." He also stated that he "was trying to let his frustration out." Hansen is in police custody and will be detained pending further proceedings. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspected drunk driver strikes two teenagers in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver in Bloomington.Bloomington police say they were called to the intersection of 78th Street and 12th Avenue around 6 p.m. The two teens - a girl and a boy - were injured in the road. The boy had critical injuries and the girl had severe injuries; both were taken to the hospital.Police found the car a short distance away. A 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. 
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

2 juveniles hit by car hospitalized, driver arrested: Bloomington police

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver was arrested in Bloomington after allegedly hitting two juveniles, leaving them both seriously injured Friday evening. The Bloomington Police Department said the crash occurred around 6:20 p.m. near 78th Street and 12th Avenue. Officers responded to the pedestrian crash and found two juveniles, who police believe are in their teens, lying in the roadway.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bring Me The News

Two men sentenced for carjacking in Rosedale Center parking lot

Two men have been sentenced to prison for carjacking a woman in the parking lot of Rosedale Center last year. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, was sentenced to 20 months followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court last week, while Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Daniel Holmgren Jr. charged with shooting White Bear Lake officer who was serving arrest warrant

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- The man accused of shooting and injuring a White Bear Lake officer on Tuesday night now faces multiple charges, including first-degree attempted murder.Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr., 33, was also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of use of deadly force against a peace officer.Charging documents say Holmgren had failed to make a court appearance in connection to a pending domestic assault charge. Officers were serving a warrant, and during the arrest, Holmgren was allegedly hostile to officers, threatening to shoot them.A family member let four officers inside the home. The officers announced their presence and spoke to him through a bedroom door, but Holmgren refused to come out.Then Holmgren fired a gun multiple times, striking the officer in the leg, stomach, and pelvis, documents say. The officers returned fire, and multiple agencies responded to the apartment complex. Holmgren eventually surrendered after a standoff that lasted several hours. Law enforcement recovered a Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm from the bathroom next to the bedroom.First-degree attempted murder has a maximum sentence of 20 years, if Holmgren is found guilty.The officer who was shot underwent emergency surgery and is expected to recover, charging documents say.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
fox9.com

Teenager charged in killing of 15-year-old boy in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Brooklyn Park teenager faces charges in the killing of a 15-year-old boy who was shot to death in a stolen Kia earlier in the month. Prosecutors charged Shawn Kellin Goodloe, 19, in Hennepin County Court with second-degree felony murder and second-degree murder with intent. According...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Lantern

Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota State

Graduate forward Paetyn Levis (27) controls the puck in No. 1 Ohio State’s 6-2 win over Minnesota State Friday in Columbus. Credit: Amanda Bovenzi | For the Lantern. The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team was determined to continue its eight-game winning streak heading into this weekend’s home series, doing just that, defeating Minnesota State 6-2 Friday in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged with homicide, arson in Polk County sentenced

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide and arson in Polk County is sentenced. 45-year-old Joseph Hadro, who is not known to have a permanent address, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree reckless homicide and arson of a building as a party to a crime in Polk County Circuit Court in Oct. 2022.
POLK COUNTY, WI
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
MINNESOTA STATE
All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

