ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Opinion: Little relief in sight for high California utility bills

By U-T Letters
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8AYy_0kS8F6vW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ETMGm_0kS8F6vW00
A San Diego Gas & Electric smart meter. (Rob Nikolewski/San Diego Union-Tribune)

Hard to get charged up about these savings

Re “ San Diego’s government-run utility promises better rates than SDG&E in 2023 ” (Jan. 23): San Diego Community Power says that its customers will “pay almost $2 less per month.”

Since my gas bill was $365 and my electric bill was $273, I can hardly wait for the $2-a-month savings.

Judi Curry

Point Loma

Someone must act to lower our utility bills

Just received my SDG&E bill for $361. That’s $130 more than last month with less usage of both gas and electric. For an 850-square-foot house. Can’t imagine what a 2,000-square-foot home would be charged. This has really gotten out of hand.

I hope our Congress folks are feeling the same pain.

Clay Bomberger

La Mesa

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 3

ch
3d ago

The dictatorship by Democrats is in full. If you hate the high prices, take out your hate on an elected democrat...they are the cause.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

Assemblyman Tri Ta (CA-70) leading efforts to lower natural gas bills

On January 12, 2023, Assemblymembers Tri Ta, Laurie Davies and Phillip Chen authored a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission asking them to investigate the recent spike in the cost of natural gas and to call on the CPUC to advance the biannual California Climate Credit on consumer gas bills. The CPUC has now placed the Climate Credit issue on their agenda for the February 2 meeting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
northcountydailystar.com

Is Commuting to Work Taxing? San Diego says, “Hold Our Beer!”

Years ago, as the rest of California spiraled off into progressive lunacy, San Diego was the bright spot. Still uber California, slightly off-kilter, but – at its heart – an American town. West Coast Republican (think Pete Wilson, once mayor there) leaning and proud of its strong Navy presence. The local NFL football team would sometimes wear Marine Corps camouflage uniforms, and the stands would have sections of Marines and sailors who were getting an extra-special afternoon break from boot camp.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

Would a wealth tax actually drive the rich out of California?

Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Californians will see CalFresh benefits decrease by April

LOS ANGELES — Millions of Californians who are currently enrolled in CalFresh, which is the state’s program for supplying SNAP benefits (also known as food stamps), will see a major decrease in their monthly funds by April. This comes as federal lawmakers voted to end the COVID-19 emergency...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

State help could come early as California natural gas bills soar

Some early relief could be on the way for Californians who are struggling to afford exorbitantly high natural gas bills this winter. The California Public Utilities Commission is considering distributing California Climate Credits before April, when natural gas credits are typically issued, CPUC President Alice Reynolds recently said. Those payments come from a state program […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

California lawmaker files 'DUPE Act' amid George Santos controversy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As controversy continues to consume New York CongressmanGeorge Santos at the nation's capital, an effort is underway at the state capitol to try to deter any elected official in California from duping voters. Democratic State Sen. Josh Newman this week filed the DUPE Act, or the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
cryptonewsbtc.org

California puts DMV on the blockchain

Most of the tendencies and concepts that form America come to California first, so it’s value noting that the state has launched a giant tech improve at its Division of Motor Automobiles. As Fortune was first to report, the company is within the remaining levels of replicating its title database on the Tezos blockchain and expects to launch consumer-facing purposes tied to the blockchain inside three months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

Syphilis Increasing in the U.S.

Sonora, CA – New data shows a hike in syphilis cases across the nation and right here in Tuolumne County, but there is one bright spot. In 2020, California had the 7th highest rate of primary and secondary syphilis in the United States. More statistics, such as the fact that syphilis was up 24% in newborns in 2021, can be found in the image box graphic.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
83K+
Followers
128K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy