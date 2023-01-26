Opinion: Little relief in sight for high California utility bills
Hard to get charged up about these savings
Re “ San Diego’s government-run utility promises better rates than SDG&E in 2023 ” (Jan. 23): San Diego Community Power says that its customers will “pay almost $2 less per month.”
Since my gas bill was $365 and my electric bill was $273, I can hardly wait for the $2-a-month savings.
Judi Curry
Point Loma
Someone must act to lower our utility bills
Just received my SDG&E bill for $361. That’s $130 more than last month with less usage of both gas and electric. For an 850-square-foot house. Can’t imagine what a 2,000-square-foot home would be charged. This has really gotten out of hand.
I hope our Congress folks are feeling the same pain.
Clay Bomberger
La Mesa
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
Comments / 3