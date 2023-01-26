City of St. Paul gives its final decision on Justus Ramsey House

It appears the Justus Ramsey House is coming down after all, and the City of St. Paul will help pay for it.

At a meeting yesterday St. Paul's Housing & Redevelopment Authority approved $84,000 to disassemble, move, and store the historic home that sits on the Burger Moe's patio.

Council Member Rebecca Noecker originally proposed $115,000 to move the home onto private property where a St. Paul couple plans to restore the building and live in it.

"In the past, we have spent several times this amount for preservation of historic buildings that became private property. The Hope Breakfast Bar is a great example of that."

Yesterday's decision comes after a Ramsey County judge issued a temporary restraining order to prevent the building from being razed.