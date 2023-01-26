A Wichita man has been charged with second degree murder for a crash that killed his passenger during a chase on the city’s west side. 22-year-old Harry Rediker was also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, and a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended or canceled license. His bond was set at $250,000 and his next court date was scheduled for February 13th.

WICHITA, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO