Woman killed in crash at Kellogg & Washington identified
Wichita police identify 22-year-old Konstance Harris, of Wichita, as the woman killed in a crash over the weekend. Officers were called to Kellogg and Washington 7:40 Sunday morning, and found Harris unresponsive inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said Harris was driving on westbound Kellogg...
Wichita man charged with murder in fatal crash resulting from a chase
A Wichita man has been charged with second degree murder for a crash that killed his passenger during a chase on the city’s west side. 22-year-old Harry Rediker was also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, and a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended or canceled license. His bond was set at $250,000 and his next court date was scheduled for February 13th.
Argument leads to shooting in southeast Wichita
A man is recovering after being shot in the leg Tuesday evening. Wichita officers were called to a home in the 3600 block of E. Cessna Drive, near Pawnee and Hillside, and found the injured man. He was taken to a hospital and there has been no update on his condition so far.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has released the name of a woman who died after her car went over the wall on Kellogg Sunday. Police say 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita is the victim. She was a local model who was finding success in Los Angeles. The WPD is still investigating what […]
Four people injured in crash southwest of Wichita
Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of K-42 and 135th Street West just before noon Tuesday.
Worker injured at construction site north of Wichita
A worker at a bridge construction site north of Wichita was injured Wednesday morning and rushed to a hospital.
Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying person suspected of robbing Wichita store
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying a person suspected of robbing a store in southwest Wichita.
Woman, baby, 2 officers injured in late-night Wichita crash
Four people were injured when a Wichita Police Department SUV crashed with a car just before midnight Sunday in Wichita.
Wanted Kansas felon jailed after chase, fatal crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal chase and crash and have a suspect in custody. Just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies attempted to stop a Hyundia Elantra for alleged traffic infractions on Kellogg Drive, according to Sheriff's Lt. Nathan Gibbs. The driver of the vehicle Harry Rediker 22, Wichita, failed to stop and fled from deputies.
Police pursuit of stolen vehicle near Clearwater ends with rollover crash, driver in custody
Law enforcement agencies, including the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, are at the scene of a crash in Clearwater that happened Monday afternoon.
A 22-year-old man is facing a murder charge after a fatal crash during a chase. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies tried to stop a driver for a traffic violation on the morning of January 28, on Kellogg Drive. The driver allegedly fled, then ended up hitting a utility pole at Hoover and Taft. The 22-year-old driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and has since been booked into jail for first-degree murder.
How to get your driver’s license fixed in Wichita
The Wichita Police Department is hosting a Second Chance Thursday on Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Downtown Library, 223 S. Main St.
Woman injured in south Wichita drive-by shooting
It happened around 3:30 Sunday morning in the 1400 block of George Washington Boulevard. Wichita Police said the woman was alert and talking after the shooting and is expected to survive.
Six hospitalized after violent weekend of gunfire in Wichita
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating several shootings including two at Wichita night spots that occurred over the weekend. Just after 11:30p.m. Saturday, police patrolling the parking lot of Onyx Night Club, at 10001 E Kellogg Drive when several gunshots were fired inside the Night Club. Officers ran...
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Sunday in Sedgwick County. A 2012 Honda Accord driven by a 22-year-old woman from Wichita was westbound on Kellogg near Washington Street, according to Officer Chad Ditch. The car struck the concrete wall, traveled over the wall...
Two hospitalized after east Wichita nightclub shooting
Wichita Police say two large groups of individuals began fighting with one another when an unknown man armed with a handgun fired shots into the crowd, striking two people.
Lost your driving privileges? How to get them back in Wichita
More than 200,000 people in Kansas have suspended driver's licenses. That's double what it was 15 years ago. It can happen for many reasons, including unpaid tickets, child support or taxes, lack of car insurance, or DUI.
Two hurt after shooting at Wichita club
According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, two people were hurt after a shooting at a Wichita club on Saturday night.
Electric heater for dog house causes house fire in southern Kansas
A homeowner and their pets are safe after a house fire Wednesday morning in southern Kansas.
The incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday.
