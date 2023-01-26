ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
classiccountry1070.com

Woman killed in crash at Kellogg & Washington identified

Wichita police identify 22-year-old Konstance Harris, of Wichita, as the woman killed in a crash over the weekend. Officers were called to Kellogg and Washington 7:40 Sunday morning, and found Harris unresponsive inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said Harris was driving on westbound Kellogg...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita man charged with murder in fatal crash resulting from a chase

A Wichita man has been charged with second degree murder for a crash that killed his passenger during a chase on the city’s west side. 22-year-old Harry Rediker was also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, and a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended or canceled license. His bond was set at $250,000 and his next court date was scheduled for February 13th.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Argument leads to shooting in southeast Wichita

A man is recovering after being shot in the leg Tuesday evening. Wichita officers were called to a home in the 3600 block of E. Cessna Drive, near Pawnee and Hillside, and found the injured man. He was taken to a hospital and there has been no update on his condition so far.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Police release name of woman who died when car went off Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has released the name of a woman who died after her car went over the wall on Kellogg Sunday. Police say 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita is the victim. She was a local model who was finding success in Los Angeles. The WPD is still investigating what […]
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Wanted Kansas felon jailed after chase, fatal crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal chase and crash and have a suspect in custody. Just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies attempted to stop a Hyundia Elantra for alleged traffic infractions on Kellogg Drive, according to Sheriff's Lt. Nathan Gibbs. The driver of the vehicle Harry Rediker 22, Wichita, failed to stop and fled from deputies.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Passenger killed in crash during Sheriff’s chase

A 22-year-old man is facing a murder charge after a fatal crash during a chase. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies tried to stop a driver for a traffic violation on the morning of January 28, on Kellogg Drive. The driver allegedly fled, then ended up hitting a utility pole at Hoover and Taft. The 22-year-old driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and has since been booked into jail for first-degree murder.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Six hospitalized after violent weekend of gunfire in Wichita

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating several shootings including two at Wichita night spots that occurred over the weekend. Just after 11:30p.m. Saturday, police patrolling the parking lot of Onyx Night Club, at 10001 E Kellogg Drive when several gunshots were fired inside the Night Club. Officers ran...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy