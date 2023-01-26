Britney Spears 'rages' after fans finally cross a line

Since the start of her fame, Britney Spears’ fans have been looking out for her - arguably more than anyone else.

So when Spears, 41, suddenly disappeared from her beloved Instagram this week, fans immediately sprang into action to ensure the singer-songwriter was alright.

The teen pop idol is known for posting long notes sharing her thoughts and feelings , intimate photos , and videos of herself dancing on her Instagram.

But Spears seemingly deactivated or deleted her Instagram after posting a long rant which triggered fans to reportedly call the police on Tuesday, and request they conduct a welfare check on Spears.

At 11pm, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office visited Britney at her Thousand Oaks home, which according to TMZ , Spears was not happy about.

“Sources connected to Spears tell us Brit was left ‘annoyed’ after the unexpected visit,” TMZ claims.

The publication alleges that Spears was understanding that fans care about her deeply but felt it was inconvenient.

Apparently, Spears deactivates her Instagram page every now and then to take a break from social media. This is not the first time has done so.

But Spears has also used her Instagram page to communicate with fans about her life, especially while she was still under her conservatorship, which fans used for the “Free Britney” movement.

So while many believed the fans' concerns were unnecessary, the people who made the call did not seem to do it with ill intention.

A few of the people who made the call live-streamed themselves talking with police on social media.

In a now-deleted TikTok one fan told police she felt the welfare check was necessary because there was "suspicious activity" online.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told Page Six , “I can confirm that we did get calls into our dispatch, and essentially, I can confirm that we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or any kind of danger.”

