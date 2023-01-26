Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Fair Haven boys basketball overcomes tough test against Hartford
FAIR HAVEN, Vt. — It's been a magical season for Fair Haven boys basketball, and the Slaters' fantastic play on the court hasn't been stopped this season. Despite facing a tough test against a one-loss Hartford squad, Fair Haven's Sawyer Ramey helped carry his team to a 58-49 win thanks to a 21-point effort.
Addison Independent
UPDATED: MUHS Principal Justin Campbell quits
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Union High School Principal Justin Campbell resigned Monday, effective immediately. After being on the job two and a half years, Campbell has built positive relationships with students, teachers and parents, according to his colleagues. MUHS drivers ed teacher George Rooney compared the mood of a teachers’...
WCAX
Taking the plunge: Vermonter breaks world ice swimming records
WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - The snow doesn’t scream beach weather, but for a group in the Northeast Kingdom, it’s the perfect time to go for a dip. “I’m really passionate and love swimming,” said Charlotte Brynn, a Stowe resident and competitive swimmer. Brynn recently took home...
ehshive.com
Behind the Scenes of the EHS Cafeteria
If you get school lunch, have you ever thought about how it got to your plate? You may be surprised when you find out what goes on behind the scenes at the Essex High School cafeteria. Scott Fay is the Director of Child Nutrition in the Essex Westford School District...
mynbc5.com
Vermont native to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Friday
LUDLOW, Vt. — Another Vermonter is headed to Hollywood to test their skills on Jeopardy!. Ludlow native Jake DeArruda, 23, will compete on the popular quiz show on Friday night. Fellow competitors include Dee Williams, a Boston research associate, and the returning champion from Thursday night's matchup. >>>Video above:...
Middlebury Campus
Let’s bring panthers back to Vermont
The Jan. 14 issue of The New York Times contains an interesting op-ed entitled: “Cougars Are Heading East. Welcome Them.” Its author, Mark Elbroch, describes the gradual return of big American cats (also known as cougars, mountain lions, pumas or panthers) to their former habitats east of the Mississippi River. He refers to research that indicates there are about “a dozen landscapes large enough to sustain cougars indefinitely” in the Eastern U.S.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Waterford
WATERFORD — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Waterford yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 18 and Duck Pond Road at around 8:20 a.m. Police responded to the intersection along with Waterford FD and Calex Ambulance. One driver was identified as Jesse Williams, 30, of East...
WCAX
Mount Mansfield Union grad’s film nominated for Oscar
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A film written by a Vermont native is nominated for an Oscar. Mount Mansfield Union High School graduate Nick Paley co-wrote the screenplay for “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.”. It’s nominated in the best animated feature film category. The story features a beloved...
theharlemvalleynews.net
The University of Vermont is proud to announce that the following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester
The University of Vermont is proud to announce that the following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Catherine Spagnola from Pleasant Valley is majoring in Undeclared. Morgan Jablonski from Poughquag is majoring in Agroecology and Landscape Design. Katherine Mcgee from Stormville...
Longtime Sailing Center Is a Casualty of the Lake Champlain Real Estate Boom
A rising tide of development in northwestern Vermont has claimed a fixture of the Malletts Bay community, the International Sailing Center, which for decades has provided an affordable route for young people to learn how to sail. The sailing center and school is losing its lease and looking for another...
mynbc5.com
VTrans: I-89 South in Colchester reopens after multiple crashes
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Interstate 89 South in Colchester is back open following multiple weather-related crashes, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation. Susie Wilson bypass is also now open between Kellogg Rd and Colchester Rd (Rt 2a) following a motor vehicle crash. Snow is expected to be heaviest between...
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
mountaintimes.info
Game wardens investigate bald eagle shot in Ludlow
Game wardens are investigating a bald eagle that was shot and killed on Lake Rescue in Ludlow. “All I can tell you right now is that it is an active investigation,” said Sgt. Carey Timothy on Jan. 24, decling to say more. A conviction results in $1,222 in fines...
Stuck in Vermont: Miche Faust of Queen City Cats Teams Up With Community Members to Relocate a Feral Cat Colony in Colchester
Miche Faust started Queen City Cats in February 2022, and she has since rescued 90 stray, lost and feral felines and rehomed 61 of them. She had years of experience volunteering with cats at shelters in Florida before she moved to Burlington in 2019. Miche was dismayed by the number of homeless cats in the area, and she founded QCC to provide cat-specific resources to the public.
The Valley Reporter
Mad River Valley Dog Park secures Better Places Grant
The Mad River Valley Dog Park Committee has concluded its two-monthlong crowdfunding campaign, raising over twice the goal it set to qualify for the Better Places matching grant. The total amount raised to-date from the community is $24,375 with an additional $24,000 coming from the state through the Better Places grant program.
WCVB
Monday, January 30: Main Streets and Back Roads of Littleton, N.H.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It boasts one of America’s best Main Streets, according to one travel guide, so Anthony Everett is checking out Littleton, N.H., once a factory town and now home to local residents committed to maintaining its vibrancy. Anthony stops by the original Lahout’s ski shop, which lays claim to being the nation’s oldest, and takes a ride along Parker Mountain Trails on a “fat bike.” We visit Mount Eustis – a local ski hill where the community has come together to keep the place going – and sample the offerings at family-owned White Mountains Canning.
vtcynic.com
Mayor, progressives differ on plans to curtail Burlington crime uptick
A new public safety plan, released by Mayor Miro Weinberger on Jan. 12, outlines the steps being taken in order to address a historic number of homicides in Burlington in 2022. The mayor’s plan focuses on preventing gun violence, improving the downtown climate, continuing to implement policing reforms and rebuilding...
Addison Independent
Cornwall woman appointed to ACSD board
The Addison Central School District Board on Tuesday picked Ellen Whelan-Wuest to temporarily fill the Cornwall spot on the panel recently vacated by incumbent Peter Conlon.
WMUR.com
Driver rescued after car crashes into Connecticut River in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, N.H. — A driver had to be rescued after their car went into the Connecticut River Wednesday. Plainfield fire was just one of several agencies that responded when that car went into the river. Hanover fire posted a video on their Facebook page, showing what looks like a...
Addison Independent
Firefighters celebrate tradition at county dinner
Last week, for the first time in three years, more than 100 local firefighters gathered at the Eagles Club in Vergennes for the annual meeting of the Addison County Firefighters Association (ACFA).
