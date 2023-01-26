Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady was very unhealthy after divorce
Last year was certainly not an easy one for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady as he went through a very public divorce last after multiple years of marital issues with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. And though Brady was pretty open about how difficult the divorce will be, it looks like the stress of the Read more... The post Tom Brady was very unhealthy after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Patriots Rumors: Additions Coming For Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Staff
The New England Patriots have already started to do the heavy lifting in revamping their coaching staff, but it doesn’t appear they’re done making additions. The Patriots officially announced the hiring of Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator Thursday, while Jerod Mayo’s role was expanded to include helping interview coordinator candidates — signaling a growing level of responsibility within the organization that could include more than his traditional duties on defense.
Tom Brady shocked former Patriots teammate Rob Ninkovich with angry text
Rob Ninkovich doesn’t appear to be in Tom Brady’s good graces. During Friday’s installment of the “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” show on ESPN, Ninkovich — a former Patriots linebacker, who now serves as an NFL analyst with ESPN — said he texted the Buccaneers quarterback after their season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round, and didn’t get a warm response from Brady. “Is Tom trying to win another Super Bowl or is he going home to hang out with the family?” Johnson asked, to which Ninkovich said he didn’t know. “I’ve been trying to investigate that… I’ve been trying to get...
Swalwell draws social media attention as he cheers on 49ers in Philly: 'Possibly last post'
Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., tweeted he was at Lincoln Financial Field supporting the San Francisco 49ers as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
Joey Bosa gets into it with Eagles fans before game
Philadelphia Eagles fans are known for creating a hostile environment for opposing players and fans, and they made no exception for Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa. Bosa attended Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field to support his younger brother, San Francisco 49ers pass-rusher Nick Bosa. The elder Bosa caught an earful from... The post Joey Bosa gets into it with Eagles fans before game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Huggins is Uncertain if Kedrian Johnson Will Play vs Auburn
The Mountaineers may be without their starting point guard.
TMZ.com
Tom Brady Spends Quality Time W/ Daughter Vivian, Off-Season Daddy Duty!
Tom Brady has a lot more free time this off-season, and the 7x Super Bowl winner is putting it to good use ... spending an afternoon with his 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, while she took horse riding lessons!. It's the first off-season since Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced, and with his...
CBS Sports names 'perfect fit' for Ravens' vacant OC position
The Baltimore Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman parted ways late last week, sparking plenty of debate as to who the team’s next hire at the position will be. There are plenty of qualified names available, and Baltimore will do what they can to make sure they hire the right person for the job.
FanDuel Promo Code: How to Get Bengals-Chiefs $150 Instant Bonus Bets
New players who activate this FanDuel promo code offer will secure $150 in instant bonus bets for the Bengals-Chiefs game.
How to Bet 49ers vs. Eagles With Best Promos and Sportsbook Bonuses
Here you will find our guide for how to bet 49ers vs. Eagles with the best promos and sportsbook bonuses from legal sports betting apps.
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Ryan Tannehill, Steelers, Mike Tomlin
Bengals HC Zac Taylor wouldn’t comment on whether RG Alex Cappa (ankle) or LT Jonah Williams (knee) would be available for Super Bowl LVII if they win Sunday’s AFC Championship game. “Really, I just focus on this week,” Taylor said, via the team’s official Youtube. “And then we’ll...
DraftKings Promo Code: $200 Bonus Bets for 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship
The latest DraftKings promo code offer includes $200 in bonus bets for the 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game.
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Bills, Chiefs, Ravens
Bills GM Brandon Beane said that their loss in the Divisional Round showed that they need improvements on the offensive and defensive lines. “Up front we didn’t get it done on either side of the ball, and that starts with me,” Beane said, via ProFootballTalk. Beane said they...
Ravens GM Eric DeCosta optimistic about trajectory of team's 2022 rookie class
The Baltimore Ravens selected 11 players in the 2022 draft with high hopes that they could contribute both in the present and future. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta gave a lengthy explanation of his feelings on his 2022 rookie class in comments to the media during the team’s end-of-season press conference.
Caesars Sportsbook NFL Promo: Earn $1,250 for Conference Championship Games
New players who sign up for this Caesars Sportsbook NFL promo will earn a $1,250 first bet on Caesars for the conference championship games.
Ravens interview national championship-winning coordinator
As the Baltimore Ravens look to replace offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who the organization recently parted ways with, it appears that head coach John Harbaugh is yet again dipping into the college ranks. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Ravens interviewed the University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their Read more... The post Ravens interview national championship-winning coordinator appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ron Rivera says Steve Wilks has proven he can be an NFL HC
Steve Wilks did an admirable job as interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Still, the Panthers weren't entirely sold on Wilks, opting instead to hire Frank Reich as the team's next head coach. While Carolina may have had doubts that Wilks was the right man for the job, former...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
126K+
Post
1106M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0