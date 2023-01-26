ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady was very unhealthy after divorce

Last year was certainly not an easy one for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady as he went through a very public divorce last after multiple years of marital issues with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. And though Brady was pretty open about how difficult the divorce will be, it looks like the stress of the Read more... The post Tom Brady was very unhealthy after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Additions Coming For Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Staff

The New England Patriots have already started to do the heavy lifting in revamping their coaching staff, but it doesn’t appear they’re done making additions. The Patriots officially announced the hiring of Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator Thursday, while Jerod Mayo’s role was expanded to include helping interview coordinator candidates — signaling a growing level of responsibility within the organization that could include more than his traditional duties on defense.
New York Post

Tom Brady shocked former Patriots teammate Rob Ninkovich with angry text

Rob Ninkovich doesn’t appear to be in Tom Brady’s good graces. During Friday’s installment of the “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” show on ESPN, Ninkovich — a former Patriots linebacker, who now serves as an NFL analyst with ESPN — said he texted the Buccaneers quarterback after their season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round, and didn’t get a warm response from Brady. “Is Tom trying to win another Super Bowl or is he going home to hang out with the family?” Johnson asked, to which Ninkovich said he didn’t know. “I’ve been trying to investigate that… I’ve been trying to get...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Joey Bosa gets into it with Eagles fans before game

Philadelphia Eagles fans are known for creating a hostile environment for opposing players and fans, and they made no exception for Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa. Bosa attended Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field to support his younger brother, San Francisco 49ers pass-rusher Nick Bosa. The elder Bosa caught an earful from... The post Joey Bosa gets into it with Eagles fans before game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TMZ.com

Tom Brady Spends Quality Time W/ Daughter Vivian, Off-Season Daddy Duty!

Tom Brady has a lot more free time this off-season, and the 7x Super Bowl winner is putting it to good use ... spending an afternoon with his 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, while she took horse riding lessons!. It's the first off-season since Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced, and with his...
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Ryan Tannehill, Steelers, Mike Tomlin

Bengals HC Zac Taylor wouldn’t comment on whether RG Alex Cappa (ankle) or LT Jonah Williams (knee) would be available for Super Bowl LVII if they win Sunday’s AFC Championship game. “Really, I just focus on this week,” Taylor said, via the team’s official Youtube. “And then we’ll...
CINCINNATI, OH
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bills, Chiefs, Ravens

Bills GM Brandon Beane said that their loss in the Divisional Round showed that they need improvements on the offensive and defensive lines. “Up front we didn’t get it done on either side of the ball, and that starts with me,” Beane said, via ProFootballTalk. Beane said they...
The Comeback

Ravens interview national championship-winning coordinator

As the Baltimore Ravens look to replace offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who the organization recently parted ways with, it appears that head coach John Harbaugh is yet again dipping into the college ranks. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Ravens interviewed the University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their Read more... The post Ravens interview national championship-winning coordinator appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
