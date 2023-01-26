Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSAT 12
Voter fraud case against SA campaign worker in doubt after Texas Attorney General departs case
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A voter fraud case against a San Antonio campaign worker is in doubt after the Texas Attorney General’s Office said in court filings that it had been disqualified from handling the case. Raquel Rodriguez was charged in early 2021 with election fraud, illegal voting,...
KTSA
Gov Abbott: Operation Lone Star using hi-tech assets to stop illegal crossings
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is illustrating some of the advanced tools being utilized by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to stop illegal immigration at the southern border. Among the tools at the disposal of state and federal law enforcement are aerial drones...
KSAT 12
Gov. Abbott to abortion opponents: “All of you are life savers”
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday thanked hundreds of anti-abortion advocates who gathered in Austin to celebrate both last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and the near total abortion ban that exists now in Texas.
Southwest Bypass extension expected to be complete by summer
Once completed, the two-lane Southwest Bypass will connect from I-35 to SH 29. (Courtesy Williamson County) Williamson County officials are expecting the final phase of the Southwest Bypass extension to be complete by this summer. The project to extend the two-lane road from Wolf Ranch Parkway to Hwy. 29 has been expanded to include a 10-foot-wide shared-use path.
seguintoday.com
Seguin ISD trustee shares details behind decision to resign
(Seguin) — A resignation is coming to the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees. Seguin ISD School Board member Cinde Thomas-Jimenez says she’s not going anywhere anytime soon. That response was made after folks were surprised to learn that she would be stepping down early from the school board.
KVUE
Efforts to save and preserve Palm School: 'This was sacred grounds'
AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County leaders are revisiting the future of the historic Palm School in Downtown Austin. This last week, County leaders discussed preserving the space while making it profitable at the same time. County members have made plans to preserve the building since 2019, but halted during the pandemic.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County well owners can get their water tested Feb. 10
Burnet County well owners can have their water tested during a Texas Well Owners Network screening workshop at 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Burnet County AgriLife Extension Office, 607 N. Vandeveer in Burnet. “The program was established to help well owners become familiar with Texas groundwater resources, septic system...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 20-26, 2023
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 20-26, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
New developments will be required to pay water, wastewater impact fees in Georgetown
Water Utility Director Chelsea Solomon provided a presentation on water and wastewater Impact fees Jan. 24. (Tekima Johnson/Community Impact) Georgetown City Council approved the maximum allowable fees after a review of Georgetown Utilities' water and wastewater impact fees. “Impact fees allow the local government to recover infrastructure costs associated with...
Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval
AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
abc7amarillo.com
Lawsuit filed against Rainey Street restaurant for excluding patrons with dreadlocks
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal civil rights lawsuit was filed against a restaurant on Rainey Street after two men said they were denied entry because of a “no dreadlock policy.”. Civil rights attorney Blerim Elmazi, attorney Dominic J. Negrón, and attorney Zachary O. Green filed the lawsuit on...
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Sheriff’s Office burning through overtime early in fiscal year
The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is almost over its overtime budgets, despite the county only being about a third of the way through the 2022-23 fiscal year. Sheriff Calvin Boyd addressed overage concerns during the Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Boyd told commissioners the overtime budget issue...
New homes for Elon Musk’s workforce planned in Bastrop County
There could soon be a new housing development in Bastrop County for part of Elon Musk's Central Texas workforce.
Longtime San Antonio sports Anchor Greg Simmons of KSAT arrested on DWI charge
Simmons, a KSAT employee since 1980, was reportedly on his way home from the Green Lantern Bar on Stone Oak Parkway.
‘Unfair and overpriced’: Texas State students push for lower parking ticket fines
A group of Texas State University students said they've collected 2,500 signatures from students for a petition to change the university's parking policies.
fox7austin.com
Austin woman arrested after TxDPS finds 10 illegal immigrants in truck
VAL VERDE COUNTY, Texas - An Austin woman is under arrest on human smuggling charges. A Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDPS) trooper pulled her over on US 277 in Val Verde County and found 10 illegal immigrants inside a Penske van. TxDPS says the driver told the trooper that...
news4sanantonio.com
Local school districts seeing exodus of staff
San Antonio-Northside ISD says their buses are at capacity with students sitting three to a seat. But their bus driver shortage is so severe, some students face a wait upwards to an hour. Bus driver Pat Santos plays a big role in getting many Northside ISD students to school each day. But she needs help. There’s a lack of drivers in the district. “They’re having to wait because you know the rain and stuff the weather conditions to me it’s like I feel bad you know," said Santos.
CBS Austin
Over 15 storage units affected by fire at S Austin facility
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department said 15 to 20 storage units were affected by a large fire at a facility in south Austin Thursday morning. Crews with the AFD and Travis County ESD 5 responded to Budget Storage & Parking, located at 11939 Manchaca Rd., just after 6:30 a.m. They struck a second alarm 10 minutes after arriving.
Comments / 0