Johnson City, TX

KSAT 12

Gov. Abbott to abortion opponents: “All of you are life savers”

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday thanked hundreds of anti-abortion advocates who gathered in Austin to celebrate both last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and the near total abortion ban that exists now in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
seguintoday.com

Seguin ISD trustee shares details behind decision to resign

(Seguin) — A resignation is coming to the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees. Seguin ISD School Board member Cinde Thomas-Jimenez says she’s not going anywhere anytime soon. That response was made after folks were surprised to learn that she would be stepping down early from the school board.
SEGUIN, TX
KVUE

Efforts to save and preserve Palm School: 'This was sacred grounds'

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County leaders are revisiting the future of the historic Palm School in Downtown Austin. This last week, County leaders discussed preserving the space while making it profitable at the same time. County members have made plans to preserve the building since 2019, but halted during the pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County well owners can get their water tested Feb. 10

Burnet County well owners can have their water tested during a Texas Well Owners Network screening workshop at 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Burnet County AgriLife Extension Office, 607 N. Vandeveer in Burnet. “The program was established to help well owners become familiar with Texas groundwater resources, septic system...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 20-26, 2023

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 20-26, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

New developments will be required to pay water, wastewater impact fees in Georgetown

Water Utility Director Chelsea Solomon provided a presentation on water and wastewater Impact fees Jan. 24. (Tekima Johnson/Community Impact) Georgetown City Council approved the maximum allowable fees after a review of Georgetown Utilities' water and wastewater impact fees. “Impact fees allow the local government to recover infrastructure costs associated with...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval

AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
AUSTIN, TX
Evan Crosby

8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
AUSTIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Local school districts seeing exodus of staff

San Antonio-Northside ISD says their buses are at capacity with students sitting three to a seat. But their bus driver shortage is so severe, some students face a wait upwards to an hour. Bus driver Pat Santos plays a big role in getting many Northside ISD students to school each day. But she needs help. There’s a lack of drivers in the district. “They’re having to wait because you know the rain and stuff the weather conditions to me it’s like I feel bad you know," said Santos.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

Over 15 storage units affected by fire at S Austin facility

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department said 15 to 20 storage units were affected by a large fire at a facility in south Austin Thursday morning. Crews with the AFD and Travis County ESD 5 responded to Budget Storage & Parking, located at 11939 Manchaca Rd., just after 6:30 a.m. They struck a second alarm 10 minutes after arriving.
AUSTIN, TX

