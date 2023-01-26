Read full article on original website
Police: Man critically injured following stabbing in Merrick
Nassau police responded to Merrick Avenue and Broadcast Plaza where the 31-year-old man was lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds.
Suspects At Large After Violent Armed Robbery At Lakeview Store
Two suspects are on the loose after a violent overnight armed robbery at a Long Island store. It happened around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Lakeview. The two Black male subjects entered the Twelve Twelve Smoke Shop located at 604 Woodfield Road, approached the clerk and one of the subjects displayed a black handgun and forced the victim into a back room where a second clerk was located, Nassau County Police said.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Dix Hills man arrested for DWI following motor vehicle crash
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Dix Hills man following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman on Jan. 28. Sargunvir Sondhi was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 eastbound the Long Island Expressway, near exit 51 in Dix Hills, when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2015 Nissan Sentra at 5:07 a.m. The passenger in the Nissan, Irene Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan, her husband, Howard Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was not injured. Sondhi, 26, of Dix Hills, was not injured.
4 Nabbed After Attempted Home Burglary In Great Neck, Police Say
Four men are facing charges following an attempted break-in at a home located in an affluent neighborhood on Long Island. The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in Great Neck on Oxford Avenue, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said four men, ranging in age from 19...
NBC Connecticut
3 People Found Stuck in Gaping Sinkhole on New York Front Lawn
Two senior women and a man got stuck in a gaping sinkhole in a Long Island front yard Thursday, authorities say. Suffolk County cops say they initially responded to a home in Huntington Station just after 6 a.m. for a report of a woman stuck in a hole in the ground. When they arrived, they found her — and two others, a man and a woman — in the hole.
Know Him? Centereach Stolen Truck Thief On Loose
Police in Suffolk County are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole a truck from a Centereach parking lot last year. The man allegedly a 2017 Dodge Ram truck from the parking lot of 7-Eleven, located at 1740 Route 25, at midnight on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The keys to the truck were left inside the vehicle, the Suffolk County Police said.
Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
Woman Severely Injured During 'Senseless' Robbery By Stamford Teen, Police Say
A Stamford teen has been charged with allegedly severely injuring a woman during a robbery as she was leaving work. Roberto Carlos Herrera-Aleman, age 18, was charged on Thursday, Jan. 26, with robbery in connection with the Wednesday, Jan. 11 incident in the area of 201 Broad St., near Ferguson Library, said Stamford Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin.
Suffolk police: Man arrested for DWI; woman seriously injured in LIE crash
Police say Sargunvir Sondhi was driving a Mercedes Benz eastbound around 5 a.m. when he smashed the back of a Nissan Sentra near Exit 51, causing the Mercedes to flip over.
News 12
Caught on camera: Truck hits overpass on Sunrise Highway
A truck hit an overpass on Sunrise Highway on Friday afternoon. Suffolk Police Highway Patrol officers tell News 12 it happened around 2:30 p.m. near exit 60 eastbound. They say they responded to a 911 call regarding debris in the roadway. The incident forced the closure of the right and...
Police: 2 Huntington restaurants cited for New York State Liquor Authority violations
The Ivy Kitchen and Bar on Wall Street and Nag's Head Ale House on New York Avenue were both issued multiple violations from the SLA and the Town of Huntington Fire Marshall.
Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Brentwood
Authorities say a 32-year-old woman was driving northbound on Wicks Road around 6:30 p.m. when she hit a pedestrian in the roadway at the intersection of Merill Street.
Dealer Sold Deadly 'Fetty Mix' To Long Island Woman Who Overdosed, DA Says
An accused drug dealer is facing multiple charges in connection to a Long Island woman’s overdose death.Jaquan Casserly, age 34, of Holbrook, was arraigned in Suffolk County Court Friday, Jan. 27, months after allegedly selling fentanyl to a Lake Grove woman who later died, according to the Suffolk…
Several Norwalk residents displaced following apartment building fire
Four apartments are unlivable due to smoke and heat damage.
Attempted Murder On BBall Court: Suspect Nabbed In Shooting At New Hyde Park Gym
Months after a shooting sent patrons fleeing a Long Island gym, police have arrested the man who pulled the trigger, authorities said. Orane Davis, age 25, of Queens, was arrested for attempted murder Thursday, Jan. 26, following an investigation by Nassau County Police. Detectives were initially called at around 9...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Huntington man and Northport woman indicted for failed murder and robbery conspiracy
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Jan. 26 the indictment of Jordan Dekie, 21, of Huntington, and Emily Tague, 19, of Northport, for their roles in a failed plot to allegedly rob and murder a Huntington Station man. “These two individuals not only allegedly tried to steal...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Police Officer Aids a Woman Give Birth to Baby on the Side of Sunrise Highway
A Suffolk County Police Highway Patrol officer aided a North Bellport woman who gave birth to a baby girl on the side of Sunrise Highway this afternoon. Highway Patrol Officer Jesse Wenk responded to a 911 call of a woman who delivered a baby in her car on the side of westbound Sunrise Highway, west of exit 50, at 4:27 p.m. Upon arrival, Officer Wenk found Diana Suarez had just delivered the baby girl.
Eyewitness News
Man in critical condition after shooting in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One man is left in critical condition after a shooting in West Haven earlier today. West Haven Police say they responded to the area of Campbell Ave. and Elm Street this afternoon for a person shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital where...
