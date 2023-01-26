ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Man Struck, Killed By SUV At Busy Brentwood Intersection

Police are investigating an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in Brentwood. A 32-year-old Franklin Square woman was driving a 2021 Acura RDX northbound on Wicks Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway at the intersection of Merrill Street, Suffolk County Police said.
BRENTWOOD, NY
Daily Voice

Suspects At Large After Violent Armed Robbery At Lakeview Store

Two suspects are on the loose after a violent overnight armed robbery at a Long Island store. It happened around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Lakeview. The two Black male subjects entered the Twelve Twelve Smoke Shop located at 604 Woodfield Road, approached the clerk and one of the subjects displayed a black handgun and forced the victim into a back room where a second clerk was located, Nassau County Police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Dix Hills man arrested for DWI following motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Dix Hills man following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman on Jan. 28. Sargunvir Sondhi was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 eastbound the Long Island Expressway, near exit 51 in Dix Hills, when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2015 Nissan Sentra at 5:07 a.m. The passenger in the Nissan, Irene Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan, her husband, Howard Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was not injured. Sondhi, 26, of Dix Hills, was not injured.
DIX HILLS, NY
NBC Connecticut

3 People Found Stuck in Gaping Sinkhole on New York Front Lawn

Two senior women and a man got stuck in a gaping sinkhole in a Long Island front yard Thursday, authorities say. Suffolk County cops say they initially responded to a home in Huntington Station just after 6 a.m. for a report of a woman stuck in a hole in the ground. When they arrived, they found her — and two others, a man and a woman — in the hole.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Know Him? Centereach Stolen Truck Thief On Loose

Police in Suffolk County are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole a truck from a Centereach parking lot last year. The man allegedly a 2017 Dodge Ram truck from the parking lot of 7-Eleven, located at 1740 Route 25, at midnight on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The keys to the truck were left inside the vehicle, the Suffolk County Police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WTNH

Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
News 12

Caught on camera: Truck hits overpass on Sunrise Highway

A truck hit an overpass on Sunrise Highway on Friday afternoon. Suffolk Police Highway Patrol officers tell News 12 it happened around 2:30 p.m. near exit 60 eastbound. They say they responded to a 911 call regarding debris in the roadway. The incident forced the closure of the right and...
longisland.com

Suffolk County Police Officer Aids a Woman Give Birth to Baby on the Side of Sunrise Highway

A Suffolk County Police Highway Patrol officer aided a North Bellport woman who gave birth to a baby girl on the side of Sunrise Highway this afternoon. Highway Patrol Officer Jesse Wenk responded to a 911 call of a woman who delivered a baby in her car on the side of westbound Sunrise Highway, west of exit 50, at 4:27 p.m. Upon arrival, Officer Wenk found Diana Suarez had just delivered the baby girl.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Eyewitness News

Man in critical condition after shooting in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One man is left in critical condition after a shooting in West Haven earlier today. West Haven Police say they responded to the area of Campbell Ave. and Elm Street this afternoon for a person shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital where...
WEST HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy