State Senator Jo Comerford advised Town Council President Lynn Griesemer on December 8, following the Council’s vote to allocate supplemental funds for a renovation of the track and field at Amherst Regional High School, that she was seeking a total ban on the sale of all products containing PFAS in the state. Comerford is a co-sponsor of proposed legislation (SD2053) that would ban the sale in the Commonwealth of products containing any amount of PFAS. This would effectively prohibit the installation of artificial turf fields in the state, as all such fields currently manufactured or sold in the United States contain PFAS (see also here and here). Comerford said that she wanted to give Griesemer the “heads up” about pending legislation that could be consequential for the planned track and field project that includes an artificial turf field. Griesemer did not share this information with the Town Council, either at a meeting or in her written President’s report, nor did she share it with the Regional School Committee.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO