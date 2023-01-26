ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amherstindy.org

What Will The Town Do With Its Surplus Property?

Report On The Meeting Of The Amherst Finance Committee, January 24, 2023. This meeting was conducted on Zoom and was recorded. The recording can be viewed here. Committee Members: Andy Steinberg (Chair), Cathy Schoen (District 1), Ana Devlin Gauthier (District 5), Lynn Griesemer (District 2), and Ellisha Walker (at large)
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Superintendent Recommends Delaying Move of Sixth Grade By Three Years. Space Crunch Anticipated At Fort River

At the Amherst School Committee meeting on January 24, Superintendent Michael Morris recommended changing the timeline for moving sixth grade students to the middle school from Fall 2023 to Fall 2026. This would line up the transition with the expected opening of the new K-5 elementary school at the site of the current Fort River elementary school. A vote is scheduled for February 16.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Griesemer Failed To Share Information On Proposed State PFAS Ban With Town Council

State Senator Jo Comerford advised Town Council President Lynn Griesemer on December 8, following the Council’s vote to allocate supplemental funds for a renovation of the track and field at Amherst Regional High School, that she was seeking a total ban on the sale of all products containing PFAS in the state. Comerford is a co-sponsor of proposed legislation (SD2053) that would ban the sale in the Commonwealth of products containing any amount of PFAS. This would effectively prohibit the installation of artificial turf fields in the state, as all such fields currently manufactured or sold in the United States contain PFAS (see also here and here). Comerford said that she wanted to give Griesemer the “heads up” about pending legislation that could be consequential for the planned track and field project that includes an artificial turf field. Griesemer did not share this information with the Town Council, either at a meeting or in her written President’s report, nor did she share it with the Regional School Committee.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

What’s In This Issue?

Welcome to our Table of Contents. You can also receive a listing of all new items in the Indy each week by signing up here or better yet, just drop us a note with your contact information at amherstindy@gmail.com. The subscription is free and will deliver to your inbox a listing of all new content, each Saturday at 6 a.m. We can assure you that we will not share your email address, nor will we send you any additional emails to clog up your inbox (except in the case of truly urgent breaking news, in which case we’ll send out a special dispatch).
AMHERST, MA
nerej.com

Low of L&P Commercial sells 7.8 acres for $2.4 million

Springfield, MA The Mass DOT closed on the 7.8 acre parcel at 255 & 331 Liberty St. for $2.4 million. The property is two blocks from Union Station and abuts the CSX rail. This is part of the plan to improve service from Springfield to Boston. William Low of L&P...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstindy.org

CRESS Program Nearing Capacity

Report On The Meeting Of the Community Safety And Social Justice Committee, January 24, 2023. This meeting was conducted over Zoom and was recorded. The recording can be viewed here. CRESS Program Well Utilized In First Weeks. The Community Responders for Equity, Safety, and Service (CRESS) program has had a...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

CRRC management says Springfield plant focused on hiring, training and quality control efforts to get MBTA project back on track

SPRINGFIELD – Management at the CRRC Massachusetts plant on Thursday cited improved worker training and quality-control efforts as the Chinese company works to salvage its relationship with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. “First of all, we always commit and still commit to providing safe and reliable vehicles to the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FOX 61

State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem

HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSBS

Two More Very Affordable Locations to Live in Massachusetts

In an era where prices keep increasing on what seems like everything including food, heat, fuel, rent, etc., many folks throughout Massachusetts are struggling to find an affordable place to live. For some, it's currently not a reality to have a home of their own or a decent apartment that isn't suffocating them, financially speaking.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
amherstindy.org

What’s Happening In Amherst?

You can help us make our events calendar more useful by sending us your listings and including contact information and/or a link for more information. Send events listings to amherstindy@gmail.com. IN PERSON SINGLE DAY EVENTS. FRIDAY JANUARY 27: QUARTERLY ART GALLERY OPENING. General Store and Local Art Gallery in the...
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Amherst History Month By Month: Barn For Today

If you ask any photographer or artist, they may say that at some point their goal was to capture a classic New England scene by painting or photographing an old barn. Preferably a red one, perhaps with snow freshly fallen to make the color ‘pop’ and the edges of the building look crisp against all that fluffy white stuff on nearby trees. Around us in Amherst there are many types of barns especially tobacco barns as that crop was a staple in the colonial era and is still grown here.
AMHERST, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy