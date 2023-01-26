Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Call for Images - Gordon Parks "From the Heart"D. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Don't Miss S'mores, Skating & Snowman-Building at Sturbridge's 2023 Winter Outing!Dianna CarneySturbridge, MA
Related
amherstindy.org
What Will The Town Do With Its Surplus Property?
Report On The Meeting Of The Amherst Finance Committee, January 24, 2023. This meeting was conducted on Zoom and was recorded. The recording can be viewed here. Committee Members: Andy Steinberg (Chair), Cathy Schoen (District 1), Ana Devlin Gauthier (District 5), Lynn Griesemer (District 2), and Ellisha Walker (at large)
amherstindy.org
Superintendent Recommends Delaying Move of Sixth Grade By Three Years. Space Crunch Anticipated At Fort River
At the Amherst School Committee meeting on January 24, Superintendent Michael Morris recommended changing the timeline for moving sixth grade students to the middle school from Fall 2023 to Fall 2026. This would line up the transition with the expected opening of the new K-5 elementary school at the site of the current Fort River elementary school. A vote is scheduled for February 16.
Southwick slates hearing for business subdivision at former ‘Carvana’ site
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Planning Board will host a public hearing next month on plans for a non-residential subdivision at 686 College Highway, the property where Carvana had controversially proposed a vehicle processing facility in 2021. The plan submitted by Indus Land Development MA resembles a preliminary plan the...
amherstindy.org
Griesemer Failed To Share Information On Proposed State PFAS Ban With Town Council
State Senator Jo Comerford advised Town Council President Lynn Griesemer on December 8, following the Council’s vote to allocate supplemental funds for a renovation of the track and field at Amherst Regional High School, that she was seeking a total ban on the sale of all products containing PFAS in the state. Comerford is a co-sponsor of proposed legislation (SD2053) that would ban the sale in the Commonwealth of products containing any amount of PFAS. This would effectively prohibit the installation of artificial turf fields in the state, as all such fields currently manufactured or sold in the United States contain PFAS (see also here and here). Comerford said that she wanted to give Griesemer the “heads up” about pending legislation that could be consequential for the planned track and field project that includes an artificial turf field. Griesemer did not share this information with the Town Council, either at a meeting or in her written President’s report, nor did she share it with the Regional School Committee.
Deerfield family fears homelessness as it pleads with town for working heat, water
A few days before Christmas, Ashleigh Young woke up to no heat or hot water. The next day, her hot water was brown and “smelled awful.” And on Christmas Eve, her pipes froze, causing more problems. Since the family of four moved into their Deerfield apartment in 2021,...
YAHOO!
Low snow — and business — so far for local landscaping and snow removal companies
WORCESTER — For some landscaping and snow removal companies, Monday’s winter storm marked the rare opportunity to break out equipment that has mostly sat on their lots this season, as snowfall has so far been scarce. While experts predict that Worcester could be hit with more snowstorms before...
25 families without a home from large building fire in Springfield
Springfield Fire is currently working on a large building fire in the city's North End.
amherstindy.org
What’s In This Issue?
Welcome to our Table of Contents. You can also receive a listing of all new items in the Indy each week by signing up here or better yet, just drop us a note with your contact information at amherstindy@gmail.com. The subscription is free and will deliver to your inbox a listing of all new content, each Saturday at 6 a.m. We can assure you that we will not share your email address, nor will we send you any additional emails to clog up your inbox (except in the case of truly urgent breaking news, in which case we’ll send out a special dispatch).
nerej.com
Low of L&P Commercial sells 7.8 acres for $2.4 million
Springfield, MA The Mass DOT closed on the 7.8 acre parcel at 255 & 331 Liberty St. for $2.4 million. The property is two blocks from Union Station and abuts the CSX rail. This is part of the plan to improve service from Springfield to Boston. William Low of L&P...
amherstindy.org
CRESS Program Nearing Capacity
Report On The Meeting Of the Community Safety And Social Justice Committee, January 24, 2023. This meeting was conducted over Zoom and was recorded. The recording can be viewed here. CRESS Program Well Utilized In First Weeks. The Community Responders for Equity, Safety, and Service (CRESS) program has had a...
Nine local Latino-owned businesses to receive grant money
The Latino Economic Development Corporation is kicking off 2023 with a new round of grants for businesses in Hampden County. Nine Latino-owned enterprises will receive between $1,000 to $3,000.
CRRC management says Springfield plant focused on hiring, training and quality control efforts to get MBTA project back on track
SPRINGFIELD – Management at the CRRC Massachusetts plant on Thursday cited improved worker training and quality-control efforts as the Chinese company works to salvage its relationship with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. “First of all, we always commit and still commit to providing safe and reliable vehicles to the...
Water pipe burst in Wilbraham Middle School causes evacuation, delays
A water pipe burst at the Wilbraham Middle School caused students and staff to evacuate Thursday.
MassLive.com
CRRC Springfield plant’s future in doubt as MBTA interim GM reports ‘making progress’ on faulty Orange, Red Line cars
SPRINGFIELD — Railcar manufacturer CRRC is making progress with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to address quality and safety issues on its Springfield-built Orange and Red line subway cars. The MBTA expects to put six additional Orange Line cars from CRRC into service beneath the streets of Boston in...
State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem
HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
Two More Very Affordable Locations to Live in Massachusetts
In an era where prices keep increasing on what seems like everything including food, heat, fuel, rent, etc., many folks throughout Massachusetts are struggling to find an affordable place to live. For some, it's currently not a reality to have a home of their own or a decent apartment that isn't suffocating them, financially speaking.
TRAFFIC: Car crashes into utility pole on Granby Road in Chicopee
A car accident on Granby Road in Chicopee was causing traffic Friday morning.
amherstindy.org
What’s Happening In Amherst?
You can help us make our events calendar more useful by sending us your listings and including contact information and/or a link for more information. Send events listings to amherstindy@gmail.com. IN PERSON SINGLE DAY EVENTS. FRIDAY JANUARY 27: QUARTERLY ART GALLERY OPENING. General Store and Local Art Gallery in the...
Springfield and Westfield walk-in clinic available for behavioral health needs to shorten wait times in ERs
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday for a new program aiming to address behavioral health needs in our community.
amherstindy.org
Amherst History Month By Month: Barn For Today
If you ask any photographer or artist, they may say that at some point their goal was to capture a classic New England scene by painting or photographing an old barn. Preferably a red one, perhaps with snow freshly fallen to make the color ‘pop’ and the edges of the building look crisp against all that fluffy white stuff on nearby trees. Around us in Amherst there are many types of barns especially tobacco barns as that crop was a staple in the colonial era and is still grown here.
Comments / 0