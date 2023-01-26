ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harnett County, NC

Man wanted on attempted murder charges in shooting of his older brother in Harnett County

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02lFQq_0kS8Csak00

A 22-year-old man is wanted for trying to kill his 30-year-old brother in Harnett County.

Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Jeremiah Lamon Jackson shot his brother Xavier Jackson in the torso early in the morning on Jan. 24. The shooting happened at a home off Highway 27 near Tim Currin Road.

When the shooting happened, seven people were inside the home including four children. Nobody else was injured.

Jeremiah ran off after the shooting and has not been seen since. He's wanted on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Xavier was rushed to a nearby hospital and later taken to WakeMed in Raleigh for further treatment. He remains hospitalized as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about Jeremiah's whereabouts is asked to call Harnett County Sheriff's Office at 910-893-0300 or submit the information online at P3Tips.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Multiple Montgomery County inmates overdose after man brought drugs in while being arrested, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces multiple charges after four inmates overdoes in the Montgomery County Detention Center, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Thursday, Montgomery County detention officers were told that four inmates were overdosing. Jail officials began lifesaving measures, and the four inmates were taken to hospitals. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Sheriff’s office warns Robeson County residents of phone scam

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has warned residents about a phone scam circulating in the area. Residents have reported receiving phone calls from a spoofed number where a person identifies themselves with a possibly fabricated name such as “Deputy Andrew Donavan,” according to the sheriff’s office. “You should recognize it […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
82K+
Followers
11K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy