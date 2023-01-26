Read full article on original website
Related
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match
After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Who won the Royal Rumble?
The 2023 Royal Rumble took place on Saturday, Jan. 28. Let’s take a look at who won the Royal Rumble matches and earned title matches at WrestleMania 39. WrestleMania season officially began on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at the Royal Rumble event. The 36th edition of the event took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Of course, the headlining matches were the 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches.
wrestletalk.com
Here’s Why Ronda Rousey Will Miss WWE Royal Rumble
The WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday 28 January but Ronda Rousey won’t be a participant in the over the top rope women’s match. In the current issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer has explained the reasoning behind the decision, saying:. “Ronda Rousey...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
ringsidenews.com
Fan Footage Of Uncle Howdy’s Royal Rumble Stunt That WWE Doesn’t Want You To See
Uncle Howdy got physical for the first time when he took out Bray Wyatt on the December 30th, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown. Tonight, the mysterious figure took his physicality to new heights. That being said, fans in San Antonio got a much different show than what was presented on television, especially depending on where that fans sat in the Alamodome. A new video from a fan at the show gave everyone a look behind the special effects-filled spot.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Botches Nia Jax’s Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax’s first run with WWE came to a unexpected end on November 4, 2021. Tonight, Nia Jax made her return to the company but that comeback wasn’t perfect. Nia Jax appeared as a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. She entered the match as the 30th entrant. WWE messed up her comeback big time because they hit her music before the countdown.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 live results and highlights
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 takes place on Saturday, Jan. 28, and marks the official start of WrestleMania season. Here are the live results and highlights from the event. The most anticipated professional wrestling event has arrived — WWE Royal Rumble. On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas hosts the 36th edition of the Royal Rumble.
wrestletalk.com
Find Out What Happened In The Kevin Owens Vs. Solo Sikoa Main Event On SmackDown
The January 27 edition of WWE SmackDown was headlined by Kevin Owens going one-on-one with Solo Sikoa ahead of tomorrow’s Royal Rumble event. Earlier in the show, Sami Zayn arrived outside the arena to thank Jey Uso for defending him during the Raw 30 Tribal Court segment and told him that if he needed anything just ask.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Offered Steve Austin A Ton Of Cash For In-Ring Return
WWE has a lot of plans that they need to get underway as they prepare for the grandest stage of them all. April 1st and 2nd will be here before we know it, and a lot could happen in that time frame. With the Royal Rumble approaching tonight, fans are anticipating the unexpected, even Steve Austin’s return to the company.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Change Revealed At Royal Rumble
Triple H has done it again! Find out which WWE star returned at the Royal Rumble with massive name change. In tonight’s WWE Women’s Royal Rumble, there were numerous surprise returns including one very big one with a new name!. Well, sort of. Returning to her former character...
sportszion.com
Randy Orton’s wife reportedly texted Nia Jax after her domination in Royal Rumble match got RKO’d
As WWE Royal Rumble is closing in, the anticipation regarding the event is mounting way higher as the 30-men Battle Royal comes with among the most talked about. Nia Jax has been long absent from the WWE ever since she got fired back on November 4th, 2021 at the age of 37. Of course, as is common practice for retired WWE stars, she has been appearing in different shows here and there. On such a similar appearance for the Wives of Wrestling podcast, the former wrestler talked about the time she got RKO’d by none other than the legend Randy Orton in a Royal Rumble Match.
ringsidenews.com
WWE’s Current Plan For Alexa Bliss After Cryptic Royal Rumble Angle
Alexa Bliss is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the WWE Women’s division. Her numerous accolades throughout her career have earned Bliss the respect of fans and peers alike. She suffered a crushing loss at the Royal Rumble last night, but it seems that marked the beginning of much bigger things.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Super Kicks Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown (Video)
Despite Roman Reigns’ specific instructions, Sami Zayn appeared on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Zayn arrived early in the show to personally thank Jey Uso for saving him on RAW. Later in the episode, Jey and Jimmy were banned from entering the building, prompting Jey to make a phone call for a favor.
ringsidenews.com
Possible Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Uncle Howdy
Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely shocked everyone in attendance. That return included the formation of his much talked about possible Wyatt 6 faction. After returning to WWE, Bray Wyatt has been cutting eerie promos to keep fans invested. Uncle Howdy has been part of WWE programming for a while now and it seems WWE has plans for him.
ringsidenews.com
Kofi Kingston Reacts To Botching WWE Royal Rumble Spot For Second Consecutive Year
Kofi Kingston is certainly a true veteran in the pro wrestling world, having worked in WWE for over a decade. He has competed in several memorable matches and won various championships. Every year, during the Royal Rumble, fans wait in anticipation for one of Kingston’s crazy elimination spots. Unfortunately, Kingston suffered yet another botch during this year’s Rumble match and has now reacted to the same.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ First Remarks After Shocking Conclusion To WWE Royal Rumble
Roman Reigns had a huge test waiting for Sami Zayn at the Royal Rumble premium live event. The Honorary Uce made his move and that led to a shocking turn of events last night at the Alamodome. Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in...
wrestlinginc.com
LA Knight Talks About Returning To The Company After 10 Years Away
Approaching his 20-year anniversary in professional wrestling, WWE star L.A. Knight – real name Shaun Ricker – finds himself on the verge of a breakout year in WWE, the same company he was released from in August 2014. At the time, Ricker was a development talent on "NXT" under the name Slate Randall and clashed with the then-head trainer, Bill DeMott.
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Picks Her Number For WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Zelina Vega revealed that she’ll be making her presence felt at the Women’s Royal Rumble match during a previous episode of SmackDown. Now, she finally knows her number. WWE just dropped a new video on their Twitter. In the video, Zelina Vega can be seen picking her number for the match. The video ends with Zelina looking at her number and laughing without revealing her order of entry.
Comments / 0